Beverly Hills, CA

Eater

A Big All-Day West Hollywood Restaurant Is Closing on New Year’s Day

Four-year West Hollywood restaurant compound Conservatory is closing at the end of the year. The corner space (which actually encompasses a dinnertime dining room, semi-open-air bar, a separate lounge area, multiple patios, and a daytime walk-up cafe window) sits just across from Hamburger Mary’s on busy Santa Monica Boulevard and has been a hub for locals looking to get everything from grab-and-go breakfast burritos to a late-evening drink. Owner Paul Kalt of real estate development firm the Kalt Group says on Instagram that he’s going to “dedicate more time to ongoing projects and begin work on some exciting, new hospitality concepts.” Kalt’s Conservatory first made waves back in 2018 for its stunning build-out and historic location along Route 66; the cafe building was the original home of Irv’s Burgers, which has since relocated and reopened with a classic look not far away.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Eater

Where to Eat Christmas Dinner in Los Angeles, 2022 Edition

During the holidays, sometimes it’s just easier to set up a dinner at a restaurant than trying to cook for a crowd at home. In Los Angeles, there are many places serving holiday meals for families and friends this time of year, and the prospect of a full-service night out with well-shaken cocktails and superb wines (to go along with all that good food) helps some of that requisite stress melt away. When it comes to Christmas, plenty of restaurants offer something special in the way of set menus and one-off dishes to get into the season. Here now, a peek at just a few of the many places to check out in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve or on Christmas Day. Be sure to check each listing and book tables as early as possible, as these meals tend to get filled quickly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

tWitch, DJ from `The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ dies at 40

LOS ANGELES – Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the DJ from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died from an apparent suicide at a Los Angeles hotel. He was 40. TMZ was first to report that Boss died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His wife Allison Holker later confirmed the death in a statement to multiple media outlets.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LA

DrinkLAAre you looking for a getaway from Los Angeles that's less than two hours away? Well, the ultimate adult staycation is closer than you think! Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel is located in Highland, California, which is just about an hour east of the city. It's a hub for both entertainment and tranquility and offers some superior dining options. Take a look at what you're missing and find out how to make it your next staycation.
HIGHLAND, CA
getnews.info

On Saturday, December 17th, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Office is presenting Contract Ready LA & Building LA Today

It is a free event at Westin Hotel for minority business owners interested in local contracts. Over 500+ small business owners attend each month. The Office of the Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass invites local business owners to a free event that focuses on preparing minority businesses for contracting opportunities in the City and County. The event is on Saturday, December 17th, at the WESTIN HOTEL, LAX.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

All Options for Declining Mountain Lion P-22 Are Pretty Bad, Experts Say

The famous mountain lion P-22 was resting comfortably at a veterinarian medical hospital one day after he was safely captured in Los Feliz, but after being evaluated, experts are leaving him with a couple options in his deteriorating health, and neither of those will likely result in him being released back into the wild.
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Redondo Beach King Harbor boats ‘Share Your Imagination’ for the holidays

This year’s King Harbor Boat Parade theme was “Share Your Imagination,” which over two dozen brightly lit boats took to heart Saturday night. There were boats lit up with Santa Clauses and snowmen, and a Mexican desert with saguaro cacti and a mariachi band. The Sea Ray powerboat “El Coyote” carried a giant octopus that lit up and changed colors, just like the real ones. “Motley Crew,” a Catalina 36 sailboat, carried USC Trojan boosters, who also lit up and changed colors, just like the real ones. Last year “Motley Crew” celebrated USC’s new coach Lincoln Riley. This year the crew celebrated USC Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
discovering-la.com

Where to find Holiday Tamales in LA

For many Latinos, the holiday season is identified with tamales. Friends and families gather together to make them in assembly line fashion. It is also common to give homemade tamales as holiday gifts. Tamales have a way of bringing people of different cultures together. If you wish to partake in this tradition, I’ve created a list of where to find holiday tamales in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving

SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
