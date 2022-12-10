Read full article on original website
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsLos Angeles, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Eater
A Big All-Day West Hollywood Restaurant Is Closing on New Year’s Day
Four-year West Hollywood restaurant compound Conservatory is closing at the end of the year. The corner space (which actually encompasses a dinnertime dining room, semi-open-air bar, a separate lounge area, multiple patios, and a daytime walk-up cafe window) sits just across from Hamburger Mary’s on busy Santa Monica Boulevard and has been a hub for locals looking to get everything from grab-and-go breakfast burritos to a late-evening drink. Owner Paul Kalt of real estate development firm the Kalt Group says on Instagram that he’s going to “dedicate more time to ongoing projects and begin work on some exciting, new hospitality concepts.” Kalt’s Conservatory first made waves back in 2018 for its stunning build-out and historic location along Route 66; the cafe building was the original home of Irv’s Burgers, which has since relocated and reopened with a classic look not far away.
Eater
Where to Eat Christmas Dinner in Los Angeles, 2022 Edition
During the holidays, sometimes it’s just easier to set up a dinner at a restaurant than trying to cook for a crowd at home. In Los Angeles, there are many places serving holiday meals for families and friends this time of year, and the prospect of a full-service night out with well-shaken cocktails and superb wines (to go along with all that good food) helps some of that requisite stress melt away. When it comes to Christmas, plenty of restaurants offer something special in the way of set menus and one-off dishes to get into the season. Here now, a peek at just a few of the many places to check out in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve or on Christmas Day. Be sure to check each listing and book tables as early as possible, as these meals tend to get filled quickly.
Eater
One of LA’s Best Seafood Spots Takes Its Wood-Fired Restaurant Out on the Road
Crudo e Nudo, a casual shrine to raw, sustainable fish and seafood on Main Street in Santa Monica, is opening a second restaurant called Isla, and this time the menu will be bigger and fire will be involved. To eat there, though, diners will have to closely watch the company’s brand-new website and Instagram feed.
theeastsiderla.com
Actor claims Echo Park restaurant worker told him and same-sex date, 'We don't allow your behavior'
Echo Park -- An Instagram post has ignited a reaction against El Compadre after a same-sex couple at the Mexican restaurant claim they were told, “We don’t allow your behavior here.”. Actor and comedian Drew Droege posted Tuesday that he and his date were finishing drinks and kissing...
Eater
LA’s Newest Dim Sum Palace Is Already a Frenzied Weekend Destination
The wait is over. One of the San Gabriel Valley’s most anticipated restaurant openings has finally come to fruition after nearly a yearlong uphill battle. Bistro 1968, formerly known as Enlighten Bistro 168, has found a new home in the city of San Gabriel as of December 3. Local...
2urbangirls.com
tWitch, DJ from `The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ dies at 40
LOS ANGELES – Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the DJ from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died from an apparent suicide at a Los Angeles hotel. He was 40. TMZ was first to report that Boss died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His wife Allison Holker later confirmed the death in a statement to multiple media outlets.
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LA
DrinkLAAre you looking for a getaway from Los Angeles that's less than two hours away? Well, the ultimate adult staycation is closer than you think! Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel is located in Highland, California, which is just about an hour east of the city. It's a hub for both entertainment and tranquility and offers some superior dining options. Take a look at what you're missing and find out how to make it your next staycation.
getnews.info
On Saturday, December 17th, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Office is presenting Contract Ready LA & Building LA Today
It is a free event at Westin Hotel for minority business owners interested in local contracts. Over 500+ small business owners attend each month. The Office of the Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass invites local business owners to a free event that focuses on preparing minority businesses for contracting opportunities in the City and County. The event is on Saturday, December 17th, at the WESTIN HOTEL, LAX.
easyreadernews.com
Sea of Santas floods Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach Strand in support of Mychal’s Learning Place
A sea of Santas flooded the Strand, between Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach Saturday morning. The occasion was the Fourth Annual California Santa Stroll, in support of Mychal’s Learning Place. The more than 800 Santas was a record, despite the threat of rain, according to Mychal’s founding executive director...
NBC Los Angeles
All Options for Declining Mountain Lion P-22 Are Pretty Bad, Experts Say
The famous mountain lion P-22 was resting comfortably at a veterinarian medical hospital one day after he was safely captured in Los Feliz, but after being evaluated, experts are leaving him with a couple options in his deteriorating health, and neither of those will likely result in him being released back into the wild.
P-22, LA's famous mountain lion, unlikely to be released back into the wild
Mountain lion P-22, who was captured this week for a health assessment, likely won't be released back into the wild and could potentially be euthanized depending on further medical tests, wildlife experts said.
easyreadernews.com
Redondo Beach King Harbor boats ‘Share Your Imagination’ for the holidays
This year’s King Harbor Boat Parade theme was “Share Your Imagination,” which over two dozen brightly lit boats took to heart Saturday night. There were boats lit up with Santa Clauses and snowmen, and a Mexican desert with saguaro cacti and a mariachi band. The Sea Ray powerboat “El Coyote” carried a giant octopus that lit up and changed colors, just like the real ones. “Motley Crew,” a Catalina 36 sailboat, carried USC Trojan boosters, who also lit up and changed colors, just like the real ones. Last year “Motley Crew” celebrated USC’s new coach Lincoln Riley. This year the crew celebrated USC Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.
proclaimerscv.com
Chad Atkins: Co-Founder of Paw Works/Animal Rescue Leader- Died at Age 44
Chad Atkins passed away, Co-founder of Paw Works and a famous animal rescue group in Los Angeles. Announcing the surprising information about its leader on Sunday, the group referred to him as “a truly great person who spent his entire life helping animals.”. Chad Atkins Death Reason. Chad “died...
discovering-la.com
Where to find Holiday Tamales in LA
For many Latinos, the holiday season is identified with tamales. Friends and families gather together to make them in assembly line fashion. It is also common to give homemade tamales as holiday gifts. Tamales have a way of bringing people of different cultures together. If you wish to partake in this tradition, I’ve created a list of where to find holiday tamales in LA.
LA’s New Mayor Promises To Speed Up Homeless Housing Through ‘Master Leasing.’ Here’s What That Means
Bass says L.A. will be “master leasing” buildings across the city. Experts say the approach could move people indoors faster, but won’t be a panacea.
KTVU FOX 2
Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving
SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
For LA’s Section 8 Lottery Winners, Vouchers Could Still Be 10 Years Away. Here’s Where To Turn For Help
If you’re facing a rent increase, eviction or need help affording rent in L.A. check out this list of resources.
47 LA Slang And Sayings That Only Angelenos Will Understand
Los Angeles is home to many cultures and languages. Being home to so many backgrounds, it only makes sense that we’ll create our own language that crosses all boundaries. Check out our own Angeleno slang and sayings below! See more: 30 Things People Get Wrong About Los Angeles According To Angelenos
Housing In LA Is Expensive. Here Are Resources If You Need Help
Section 8 lottery winners could wait years for assistance, but there are resources for folks.
foxla.com
LA deputies looking for suspects involved in hour-long wild pursuit
LOS ANGELES - A suspect led deputies on a wild hour-long pursuit through LA County. The pursuit started in El Monte; the suspect drove at high-speeds on the 710, 10 and 5 freeways. The original want on the suspect came in as driving under the influence, but that later changed...
