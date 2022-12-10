Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
wbiw.com
Electric vehicle battery supplier powers Indiana’s thriving economy of the future
KOKOMO – Soulbrain MI, a tier-one supplier for the electric vehicle industry, announced plans today to establish operations in Kokomo, creating up to 75 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2025. “Indiana is uniquely positioned to be a leader in innovating the future of mobility and producing new,...
korncountry.com
Nominations sought for 2023 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is seeking nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence. This marks the 30th year the awards have been given to celebrate innovative projects with measurable environmental benefits. Presented annually since 1994, the Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence has...
korncountry.com
Our Hospice relocates North Vernon facility
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is relocating to a new office space in Jennings County this week. The move to 753 North State St., in North Vernon, officially takes place on Thursday, December 15. “Most of our staff works remotely in the homes where our...
korncountry.com
Columbus City Utilities again wins ‘Plant of Year’
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus City Utilities (CCU) was once again awarded the Plant of the Year honors by the Southern Indiana Operators Association (SIOA) for the excellence displayed at its wastewater plant on South Jonesville Road in Columbus. Plant superintendent Travis Calhoun accepted the award on behalf of CCU.
Manufacturer to invest $75M in EV battery component plant in Indiana
(The Center Square) — Michigan-based company soulbrain MI has announced plans to establish manufacturing operations in Kokomo, Indiana, investing $75 million to create a facility to produce material for electric vehicle batteries. The company expected to employ 75 workers according to a statement. The company will employ 75 workers by the end of 2025, producing high-purity electrolyte for lithium-ion batteries, according to a statement from Indiana Economic Development Corp. The material will supply electric vehicle battery manufacturing plants to be constructed in the area by...
WIBC.com
Bird Flu Found In Daviess County Turkey Flock, Nearly 12,000 Birds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A commercial flock of 11,394 turkeys at a farm in Daviess County is the 15th flock in Indiana found to have bird flu, state officials said. The birds tested presumptive positive for avian influenza on Sunday and have been quarantined, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health said in a statement. Samples will be tested at Iowa’s national U.S. Department of Agriculture laboratory for confirmation.
95.3 MNC
BSU survey: 85% believe marijuana should be legal in Indiana
It seems the subject of marijuana is at a stalemate between the voters of Indiana and their state lawmakers. While most Hoosier lawmakers in the Statehouse still appear unwilling to act to make marijuana legal in some capacity, an overwhelming majority of Hoosiers believe that legal marijuana would not be a problem in Indiana.
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
wamwamfm.com
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Major discount retail chain opens another new location in Indiana
If you've been looking for a new place to save on everything from furniture to snack food items, you may be interested to learn that a major discount retail chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
eaglecountryonline.com
Aurora IGA to Close Permanently
All employees have been guaranteed jobs at other locations in the area. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Aurora, Ind.) - The Aurora IGA, aka Tandy's, will close permanently at the beginning of 2023. Owner Joe Jester tells Eagle Country 99.3 that the store will close on January 2.
WTHI
WIBC.com
WISH-TV
Lebanon council approves massive annexation for business park
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Lebanon City Council on Monday night expanded the city’s geographic size by 50%. There were nearly 20 speakers during the Lebanon City Council meeting, of all the individuals that spoke there was not a single person in favor of the annexation. “How much...
korncountry.com
Indiana gets $219 million from CVS, Walgreens in opioid settlement
INDIANAPOLIS — The state of Indiana has finalized tentative agreements with CVS and Walgreens worth $219 million that will settle allegations that the two pharmacies helped fuel the opioid crisis, Attorney General Todd Rokita announced Monday. As part of the settlements, neither company has admitted any wrongdoing. When a...
