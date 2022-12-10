ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, IN

korncountry.com

Columbus City Utilities again wins ‘Plant of Year’

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus City Utilities (CCU) was once again awarded the Plant of the Year honors by the Southern Indiana Operators Association (SIOA) for the excellence displayed at its wastewater plant on South Jonesville Road in Columbus. Plant superintendent Travis Calhoun accepted the award on behalf of CCU.
COLUMBUS, IN
WISH-TV

Lebanon council approves massive annexation for business park

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Lebanon City Council on Monday night expanded the city’s geographic size by 50%. There were nearly 20 speakers during the Lebanon City Council meeting, of all the individuals that spoke there was not a single person in favor of the annexation. “How much...
LEBANON, IN
Current Publishing

A Century of Pride: Gatewood Vegetable Farm & Greenhouses in Noblesville marks 100 years in business

A local family farm operation in Noblesville is celebrating 100 years in business and looks forward to continued success. Gatewood Vegetable Farm & Greenhouses, 9555 E. 206th St., was honored by the state of Indiana earlier this year with the Governor’s Century Business Award, which recognizes a company’s longevity and service to its employees, community and the state.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
korncountry.com

Our Hospice relocates North Vernon facility

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is relocating to a new office space in Jennings County this week. The move to 753 North State St., in North Vernon, officially takes place on Thursday, December 15. “Most of our staff works remotely in the homes where our...
NORTH VERNON, IN
korncountry.com

Nominations sought for 2023 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is seeking nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence. This marks the 30th year the awards have been given to celebrate innovative projects with measurable environmental benefits. Presented annually since 1994, the Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence has...
INDIANA STATE
korncountry.com

Columbus city offices take long lunch break on Friday

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The City of Columbus offices will close for two-and-one-half hours this Friday, December 16, so that employees can enjoy the city’s annual Christmas Lunch celebration. Offices in city hall and at Columbus City Utilities on McClure Road will not be open for business from 10:45...
COLUMBUS, IN
worldlandscapearchitect.com

Grand Junction Park and Plaza | Westfield, Indiana | Land Collective

In response to a significant flood event that inundated the town, increased vulnerability from escalating climate change events, and an aspiration for recognition as a design-forward town, the Midwest City of Westfield, Indiana, population 41,000, has overlaid strategic infrastructure with a communal purpose to create a socially-purposeful, environmentally-resilient, and inclusive park focused on human engagement. Grand Junction acknowledges Westfield as a nascent, northern complement to Indiana’s modernist mecca, Columbus, as it resolves flood abatement with riparian corridor reparation and design excellence for a new people-forward park.
WESTFIELD, IN
korncountry.com

Cummins honors 7 employees with Julius Perr Innovation award

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Cummins Inc. has announced the 2022 recipients of the company’s most prestigious technical award, the Julius Perr Innovation award. Now in its 23rd year, the award recognizes employees who demonstrated excellence in innovation and technology by developing significant intellectual property for Cummins’ products. This...
COLUMBUS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Emporium 31 Flea Market

Still need to decorate? Maybe you're looking for a gift for the collector on your list? How about adding a holiday treasure hunt to your list? Sherman went to Greenwood where you can do all of the above!. Where is Sherman? Emporium 31 Flea Market. Still need to decorate? Maybe...
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195 to .0215, a change of .002. […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville’s Abigail Pittman earns full-ride scholarship

Noblesville High School senior Abigail Pittman and her family were surprised to learn that she won the prestigious Lilly Endowment scholarship, which provides a four-year, full-ride scholarship to any college or university in Indiana. She is the daughter of Julie and Craig Pittman and plans to study environmental science and urban planning. She is still deciding where she will attend college.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE
korncountry.com

Sanctuary Church hosts pet food distribution on Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services (FCACS) is holding a pet food pantry distribution this Thursday, December 15, in the parking lot of The Sanctuary Church, at 3939 Central Ave., in Columbus. Residents are asked to wait in their vehicles and line up for the dog...
COLUMBUS, IN

