bcdemocrat.com
‘Here, you had everything’: Mollo retiring after 30 years with Brown County Abstract Co., business closing this month
Steve Mollo sat at a solid oak table in the conference room of Brown County Abstract Co. last week, as he has done a thousand times before. Roughly 4,000 or 5,000 times, by his calculations. Brown County Abstract Co. averages a few hundred closings a year, Mollo said, in the...
korncountry.com
Columbus City Utilities again wins ‘Plant of Year’
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus City Utilities (CCU) was once again awarded the Plant of the Year honors by the Southern Indiana Operators Association (SIOA) for the excellence displayed at its wastewater plant on South Jonesville Road in Columbus. Plant superintendent Travis Calhoun accepted the award on behalf of CCU.
WISH-TV
Lebanon council approves massive annexation for business park
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Lebanon City Council on Monday night expanded the city’s geographic size by 50%. There were nearly 20 speakers during the Lebanon City Council meeting, of all the individuals that spoke there was not a single person in favor of the annexation. “How much...
Current Publishing
A Century of Pride: Gatewood Vegetable Farm & Greenhouses in Noblesville marks 100 years in business
A local family farm operation in Noblesville is celebrating 100 years in business and looks forward to continued success. Gatewood Vegetable Farm & Greenhouses, 9555 E. 206th St., was honored by the state of Indiana earlier this year with the Governor’s Century Business Award, which recognizes a company’s longevity and service to its employees, community and the state.
korncountry.com
Our Hospice relocates North Vernon facility
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is relocating to a new office space in Jennings County this week. The move to 753 North State St., in North Vernon, officially takes place on Thursday, December 15. “Most of our staff works remotely in the homes where our...
korncountry.com
Nominations sought for 2023 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is seeking nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence. This marks the 30th year the awards have been given to celebrate innovative projects with measurable environmental benefits. Presented annually since 1994, the Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence has...
korncountry.com
Columbus city offices take long lunch break on Friday
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The City of Columbus offices will close for two-and-one-half hours this Friday, December 16, so that employees can enjoy the city’s annual Christmas Lunch celebration. Offices in city hall and at Columbus City Utilities on McClure Road will not be open for business from 10:45...
worldlandscapearchitect.com
Grand Junction Park and Plaza | Westfield, Indiana | Land Collective
In response to a significant flood event that inundated the town, increased vulnerability from escalating climate change events, and an aspiration for recognition as a design-forward town, the Midwest City of Westfield, Indiana, population 41,000, has overlaid strategic infrastructure with a communal purpose to create a socially-purposeful, environmentally-resilient, and inclusive park focused on human engagement. Grand Junction acknowledges Westfield as a nascent, northern complement to Indiana’s modernist mecca, Columbus, as it resolves flood abatement with riparian corridor reparation and design excellence for a new people-forward park.
korncountry.com
Cummins honors 7 employees with Julius Perr Innovation award
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Cummins Inc. has announced the 2022 recipients of the company’s most prestigious technical award, the Julius Perr Innovation award. Now in its 23rd year, the award recognizes employees who demonstrated excellence in innovation and technology by developing significant intellectual property for Cummins’ products. This...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Emporium 31 Flea Market
Still need to decorate? Maybe you're looking for a gift for the collector on your list? How about adding a holiday treasure hunt to your list? Sherman went to Greenwood where you can do all of the above!. Where is Sherman? Emporium 31 Flea Market. Still need to decorate? Maybe...
Downtown Olly's, LGBTQ venue of the year, closes for team safety training
After the recent attack at Club Q in Colorado Springs, General Manager Adam Goble said they can't just sit back and hope for change. It's time to learn best practices in case of a worst-case scenario.
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195 to .0215, a change of .002. […]
Plainfield Community Middle School employee hit by car while monitoring crosswalk
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — An employee was hit and taken to the hospital at Plainfield Community Middle School Wednesday morning. The school said an employee that helps with crosswalk monitoring was hit by a vehicle. Emergency responders were called and the employee was taken to the hospital as a precaution....
Marion Co. Coroner shares photos of clothing in hopes of identifying John Doe
The man was found dead in the 1900 block of Bluff Road on Dec. 12. The coroner says fingerprints did not lead to a positive identification and facial identification cannot be performed.
Local groups announce ‘Install Hayes as CEO now’ protest
The Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) announced another protest at the Indianapolis Public Library on their facebook page.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s Abigail Pittman earns full-ride scholarship
Noblesville High School senior Abigail Pittman and her family were surprised to learn that she won the prestigious Lilly Endowment scholarship, which provides a four-year, full-ride scholarship to any college or university in Indiana. She is the daughter of Julie and Craig Pittman and plans to study environmental science and urban planning. She is still deciding where she will attend college.
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
Protest planned over Indianapolis Public Library not promoting interim CEO
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers concerned about the direction of leadership at the Indianapolis Public Library's Central Library are planning to bring their concerns to the street and protest Monday in hopes of getting some answers. At issue, protestors say, is how the library has been handling filling the role of...
WTHI
"I don't know how we're going to make it" Income taxes to rise in two Indiana counties. Here's which Wabash Valley County is seeing an increase
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Income taxes are going up in one Wabash Valley County. This has many workers here concerned. People who work in Greene County like Cheryl Harris and Patty Riordan are concerned with income taxes rising. They say they want to know where their money is going.
korncountry.com
Sanctuary Church hosts pet food distribution on Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services (FCACS) is holding a pet food pantry distribution this Thursday, December 15, in the parking lot of The Sanctuary Church, at 3939 Central Ave., in Columbus. Residents are asked to wait in their vehicles and line up for the dog...
