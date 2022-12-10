The best news of the weekend came on Saturday, when DL stalwart Tuli Letuligasenoa announced that he would return to lead the UW defense for another year. Christian Caple has a breakdown of Letuligasneoa’s decision and the impact on the team. The clearest opportunity for the Dawgs to improve next year is to take a step forward defensively, and a healthy, productive season from the team’s best iDL would be a great foundation.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO