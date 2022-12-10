ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

This Gator made The Athletic's 2022 All-Portal First Team

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
It is that time of year again when the awards are flowing following the conclusion of the college football regular season and one particular Gator has been hauling in the hardware.

Offensive tackle O'Cyrus Torrence, who followed Billy Napier from the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns to the Swamp during the offseason, was a standout for a mediocre team that went only 6-6 in the new head coach’s debut campaign. Among the accolades the 6-foot-5-inch, 347-pound guard has received so far is inclusion on The Athletic’s 2022 All-Portal Team as a first-team offensive lineman.

Here is what senior writer Max Olsen had to say about the Gators’ big man.

Everyone wanted Torrence when his name popped up in the portal in January, but he trusted Billy Napier and his Louisiana coaches and followed them to Gainesville. The four-year starter left no doubt about whether he could compete at the SEC level this fall. Torrance earned first-team All-America honors from The Athletic after allowing zero sacks over his 11 starts at right guard, and he’s currently the top-rated guard in the country in PFF grading.

Torrence officially declared for the 2023 NFL draft and will not be playing in the Las Vegas Bowl against the Oregon State Beavers. He will, however, play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl which will be held on Feb. 4 in Mobile, Alabama, with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EST.

