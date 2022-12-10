Read full article on original website
West Branch biology students get to know their cells
BELOIT – West Branch High School students took on new roles as organelles as they learned about various cell functions in a unique "speed dating" exercise. Students were each assigned an organelle − subcellular structures that perform a specific function or functions within a cell. As they researched their organelle, they were tasked...
Hidden Igloo Bar is Found on a Frozen Minnesota Lake
Sports on T.V., beer, piping hot food; this one-of-a-kind bar has a little bit of everything. In fact, you can even fish from your own barstool. The only problem is it's only around a few months a year. Finding this hidden gem isn't exactly easy. But if you ask the...
Who Is More Stressed Minnesota, Iowa, Or South Dakota?
It's the holiday season and that can mean lots of stress. Where do you think folks feel most stressed...Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota? Here's the breakdown!. There are lots of things to be stressed about this time of year. Holiday shopping, family get-togethers, company parties, and all the regular stuff...
