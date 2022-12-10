ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday crab cakes are the best ones!

The Maryland Crab Cake Tour returned to our downtown home at Faidley’s in Lexington Market (yes, they’re still at the same place for a few more months) with Roz Lane from The Maryland Lottery dropping by with holiday updates and Damye Hahn telling us how easy it is to ship the best crab cakes in the world fresh with a click.
Reading and writing and editing the news over the years

Longtime Baltimore Sun news editor David Ettlin joins Nestor for crab cakes and newspaper memoirs. wife, paper, night, calls, baltimore sun, reporters, editor, worked, week, newspaper, left, baltimore, newsroom, job, teacher, dan, years, teaching, teletype machines, story. SPEAKERS. David Ettlin, Nestor Aparicio. Nestor Aparicio 00:00. We’re back at WNST. Towson,...
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 24: Eldersburg love of 1823 and old friends at Liberatore’s

The 22nd day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was spent in Eldersburg with an incredible local journey with old friends. Mike McKelvin and Dante Liberatore own a restaurant and brewing company and shared their Carroll County life with Nestor. And John Maroon stopped by for three decades of sports tales about Cal Ripken Jr. and walking the Great Wall of China and the streets of Beijing together. Lots of delicious 1823 beer here and a toast to the late, great Vince Bagli and Chris Thomas.
