FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Colonial Hotel of 1924 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was popular back in the days of the 'healing springs'CJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Historic Elms Hotel and Spa has had a long journey to excellence and is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
The 1887 historic Queen Anne designed home built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine HughesCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Built in 1840, the historic Lewis Jones house in Independence, Missouri won't be tested by timeCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic Bingham-Waggoner Home and Estate from 1850 is open to the public and hosts events including weddingsCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
KMZU
Marsha Ann Poisal
Marsha Ann Poisal, 56, of Higginsville died Dec. 8. Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Kaiser-Wiegers Funeral Home. She will be buried in the City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Parent Association. Arrangements are under the direction of Kaiser-Wiegers Funeral Home, 660-584-2626. Condolences may...
KMZU
Valerie Ann Sweet
Valerie Ann Sweet, known as “Val” to all that knew her, passed away on December 9, 2022. She was 42 years old. Visitation will be Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, Lexington. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Barker Cemetery, Odessa. Memorials may be made to the Friends of the Friendless or a local charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, MO 64067, 660-259-2245. Memories and condolences may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com.
KMZU
Mark Alan Spratt
Mark Alan Spratt, 49, died Sunday, Dec. 11. Visitation with funeral service will begin at 10 a.m., with services to follow at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Richmond United Methodist Church. Burial will be 1 p.m. Monday in the Clarinda Cemetery in Clarinda, Iowa. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Boy Scout Troop 324. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond.
KMZU
Vickie Rafferty
Laclede resident, Vickie Rafferty, 71, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Visitation will be from 1 - 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 13 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Burial follows in Rose Hill Cemetery in Brookfield.
KMZU
Beverly Kay Simpson
Beverly Kay Simpson, age 77, a resident of Chula, Missouri, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at St. Luke’s East Hospital, Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Beverly was born the daughter of Dennie and Violet (Fields) Anderson on August 18, 1945, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1963 graduate of Southwest High School, where she was an all-star basketball and baseball player. She was united in marriage to Benny Simpson on May 4, 1968, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He survives of the home. Beverly worked as a certified med tech at The Baptist Home for many years until her retirement in 2006. She was a member of the Chula Baptist Church, Chula, Missouri. She was also a member of the Roy L. Burkett VFW Post #858 Ladies Auxiliary, and the Livingston County Steam and Gas Association. Beverly enjoyed knitting, watching food shows and her favorite soap opera, General Hospital, and baking cakes. She served as a 4-H Leader and taught the kids how to decorate cakes.
KMZU
Robert Leon Brown
Robert Leon Brown, age 74, a Hale, Missouri, resident, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Centerpointe Medical Center, Independence, Missouri. Robert was born the son of William “Bill” and Hannah Marie (Krumm) Brown in Mystic, Iowa, June 6, 1948. He graduated high school from Tina Avalon High School in 1967. Operating heavy equipment for the pipeline industry was his employment for over 40 years. He was known for taking drives on the gravel roads to check his wildlife, drinking coffee with friends, and giving his opinion whether you wanted to hear it or not. Some of his hobbies included hunting, fishing and spending time in the outdoors.
KMZU
Frank P. Blakemore
Frank P. Blakemore, II, age 78, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Frank was born November 25, 1944, to Frank P. and Lillian (Stapel) Blakemore. He graduated from University of Missouri Lab School in 1962 and attended Drury College. Frank served his country in the United States Army from 1964-1976. He was a member of the Lions Club and PGA of America. His career in the family insurance business spanned decades and Frank retired as a respected District Sales Manager for Columbia Insurance Group.
KMZU
Gerald Ray Harris
Gerald Ray Harris, 69, of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at home. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. Memorials are suggested to the Lafayette County Cancer Coalition. Memories of Gerald and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
KMZU
Julia Evelyn (Cooper) Petre
Julia Evelyn (Cooper) Petre, 83, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away December 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, Missouri. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 19, 2022, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home. 306 South 2nd Street. Odessa, Missouri 64076. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 19, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Fitzgerald Cemetery in Chariton County at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 19, 2022. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to the family, in the care of Laura Osborn. Memories of Julia and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
KMZU
Rain a factor in Lafayette County accident
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. – An interstate accident Tuesday due to compromised road conditions leaves one man hospitalized. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred on eastbound Interstate 70 at Route E. Enrique Choc, 30, reportedly hydroplaned off the left side of the roadway, struck the cable barrier and overturned. The vehicle came to rest in the westbound lanes.
KMZU
Daum Museum receives Missouri Arts Council grant funds
Sedalia, Mo. -- The Missouri Arts Council has awarded $3,500 to the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art on the State Fair Community College Sedalia campus. According to a release Wednesday from the institution, funds will be used to offer professional development to Missouri educators, including elementary and secondary teachers, in SFCC’s 14-county service region and SFCC’s faculty.
KMZU
Kerr Named to MOFB Promotion and Education Committee
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Brenda Kerr, of Chillicothe, has been appointed to Missouri Farm Bureau’s Promotion and Education (P&E) Committee. Kerr and her husband, David, live and work on the family farm. David, his brother, and their two sons, Charles and Aaron, together farm about 3,000 acres of row crops. They also have a daughter, Rebecca. All three of their children have served as MOFB ambassadors, a scholar and leadership program sponsored by P&E Programs.
KMZU
Ray County Commission meets Wednesday
RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission meets in regular session Wednesday, December 14. A tentative agenda indicates at 9:30 a.m. the commission to meet State Representative Terry Thompson for a courtesy call and introduction. The meeting is regularly scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Office.
KMZU
Carroll County U.S. Route 24/65 bridge project complete just south of Carrollton
ST. JOSEPH, Mo – A bridge rehabilitation project on U.S. Route 24/65 in Carroll County, over Missouri Route 10, Outer Road 24 and the Norfolk Southern Railroad is now complete. Crews from Capital Paving and Construction, LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, completed the project which began Aug. 18, 2022.
KMZU
KMZU
Lafayette County jury sentences Jefferson City man to 20 years in prison for ninth DWI conviction
LEXINGTON – A Jefferson City man will serve 20 years in the Department of Corrections for his ninth driving while intoxicated conviction. According to a news release from Lafayette County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Hilbrenner, Scott Alan Schwarz, 39, was found to be a prior and persistent felony offender, which enhanced his class B felony of driving while intoxicated as a habitual offender to a class A felony.
KMZU
Crews to OPEN northbound I-35 from 12th Street to I-70 on Dec. 14
JACKSON AND CLAY COUNTIES – Crews with the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement plan to re-open northbound Interstate 35 from the 12th Street exit ramp to I-70 by early morning on Wednesday, Dec. 14. This stretch of interstate has been closed since March 2021 for bridge replacements and retaining wall work. This work was all part of the Buck O’Neil Bridge design/build project. Additionally, crews will open the westbound I-670 lane closure, and the northbound I-35 ramp to eastbound I-70. This work will require the following closures as prep work ahead of the opening of I-35, beginning on Tuesday night, Dec. 13:
KMZU
Suspect in Harrisonville unlocked-vehicle thefts
HARRISONVILLE, MO - Harrisonville police say a suspect has been developed as part of an ongoing investigation into a number of thefts this week from unlocked vehicles. Police say some of the items have been recovered. Residents are urged to lock car doors when the vehicle is unattended, and remove any items left inside the car from plain view.
