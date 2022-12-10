Read full article on original website
‘It literally launched itself onto my dog’: Woman, pet attacked by dog at Atlanta park
ATLANTA — The search is on for a dog accused of attacking another dog. The attack happened at Chastain Park in North Fulton County. The owner said she was walking her dog early in the morning when her dog was attacked. “Then all of a sudden, a dog starts...
cobbcountycourier.com
“At 5 pounds, my hair probably weighs more than the rest of me does! Please adopt me!”
Here’s the Cobb County Courier Happy Dog of the Day for December 14. One thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
WMAZ
Georgia baby taken off sedation after suffering burns on 40% of his body in freak accident
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — After a freak accident left a Powder Springs child with burns all over his little body, his family is sharing promising news about his recovery. Little Amahd is now off sedation, according to the family. He's not out of the woods yet, his mother said, adding the next few days are critical to his recovery process.
fb101.com
OMNI ATLANTA HOTEL AT CNN CENTER CROWNS HOTEL’S OFFICIAL PEACH BOWL-INSPIRED COCKTAIL WINNER, TY NICOLE TUCKER
Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center launched its first-ever, Peach Bowl Signature Cocktail Exhibition at the Vues Lobby Bar, and crowned Ty Nicole Tucker as their official Peach Bowl-inspired cocktail winner. Tucker created the “Peach Spice & Everything Nice” cocktail, a mixture of:. Uncle Nearest. St. George’s pear...
Bishop T.D. Jakes reveals plans for land he bought near Tyler Perry Studios
Bishop T.D. Jakes has big plans. The celebrity pastor, author and daytime television host revealed his latest plans for real estate development in Atlanta at the 2022 Hope Global Forums. He’s bought land near Tyler Perry Studios in East Point, Georgia, on what was formerly U.S. Army Military Base Fort...
cobbcountycourier.com
“I’m frightened and sad, and need a loving home!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day — sad dog category
cobbcountycourier.com
“C’mon, adopt me! At 13 pounds I don’t take up a whole lot of room!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day, Dec 12: Happy Dog category
Missing Clayton County 11-year-old vanishes with grown man, family says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search is on for an 11-year-old girl who left her home. Police believe she’s with a man. The parents of R’Kayla Briggs believe she and a 22-year-old man are headed to Texas. They are now warning other parents about the dangers of...
fox5atlanta.com
Family, friends shocked over son-father murder
Atlanta police reported a man murdered Tuesday morning. People who know the victim say the suspect is his own son.
'It's the only family member they have' | How this vet is helping unhoused people take care of their pets
ATLANTA — A veterinarian in Atlanta is working to end homelessness – one animal at a time. Dr. Kristen Schmidt started a nonprofit a few months ago to lift people up by helping their pets stay healthy. Schmidt has already treated more than 70 dogs and cats that don't have homes but have an owner.
Cherokee County's Bryce Leatherwood to perform on NBC's 'The Voice' finale
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Many people in metro Atlanta will see a familiar face on Monday night's finale of the hit singing competition NBC's "The Voice." Cherokee County native Bryce Leatherwood started singing in 7th grade at Dean Rusk Middle School in Canton and graduated from Georgia Southern University in May. Now he's preparing for the biggest performance of his life.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Keke Palmer Has the Perfect Response to Haters Who Called Her 'Ugly' Without Makeup
Keke Palmer is shutting down the haters who tried to criticize her for showing off her natural makeup-free face. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘It’s a scam’ Spalding County Sheriff receives fake $20K check in mail, warns others
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It may be the season of giving, but Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix is warning Georgia residents of a scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. “Look what I got in the mail today! Instant Christmas money for no reason at all!...
Family members remember construction worker killed after being buried alive in Cobb County trench
SMYRNA, Ga. — Family and witnesses told Channel 2 Action News about the bizarre incident where a man was killed after he became buried in a trench while working at a home. The family of 43-year-old Edwin Barrayo said he was a husband with three kids who worked every day to provide for them.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Arrest made in murder of beloved Buckhead grandmother
INTERVIEW: ‘Caroling with Q Parker & Friends’ is today!. INTERVIEW: ‘Caroling with Q Parker & Friends’ is today!
Ga. Grandmother, 77, Is Stabbed to Death While Confronting Man Trying to Steal Her Car: Police
Atlanta Police are now searching for a 'person of interest' seen on camera during the alleged murder and robbery A "kind, precious" 77-year-old grandmother in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood was stabbed to death Saturday — allegedly by a man trying to steal her Lexus, according to Atlanta police. Eleanor Bowles' son found her dead inside her home on Dec. 10 when he arrived to visit for the holidays. After arriving on the scene, "Officers located a 77-year-old female victim inside the residence who was not alert, conscious, or breathing and...
Mothers, who gave birth at Emory's Midtown location, react to viral TikTok video of nurses mocking patients
ATLANTA — Moms are reacting to news that four labor and delivery nurses from Emory have now been let go after a video of them mocking maternity patients went viral on TikTok. In the video, several nurses are seen talking about "Labor and Delivery Icks," where they take turns...
WMAZ
DC Young Fly, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller set to take stage in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Three comedians are coming to Macon in 2023 as part of their 85 South Show Live tour, according to a release from the Macon Centreplex. DC Young Fly, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller first teamed up in Steve Harvey’s studio as part of a podcast that showcased their improv, freestyling and roasting skills.
blavity.com
Emory Hospital Labor & Delivery Nurses No Longer Employed There After Posting Video About Patient Behaviors That Give Them The 'Ick'
Emory Healthcare has disciplined four labor and delivery nurses who went to TikTok to post a video about patient behaviors they hate. The nurses, who can be seen wearing Emory University healthcare uniforms in the video, recorded the clip to mimic a social media trend which requires people to reveal what gives them the “ick” about dating.
Popular Douglas County restaurant fails inspection with multiple violations, including live roaches
LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — A popular Douglas County restaurant failed its health inspection for violations including live roaches. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Applebee’s Grill and Bar sits next to the Pointe at Lithia Springs Shopping Center on Thornton Road. On Dec....
