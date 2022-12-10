ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butts County, GA

cobbcountycourier.com

“At 5 pounds, my hair probably weighs more than the rest of me does! Please adopt me!”

Here’s the Cobb County Courier Happy Dog of the Day for December 14. One thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

“I’m frightened and sad, and need a loving home!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day — sad dog category

One thing that's been difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day to feature from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won't be frightened and sad.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

“C’mon, adopt me! At 13 pounds I don’t take up a whole lot of room!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day, Dec 12: Happy Dog category

On thing that's been difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won't continue to be frightened and sad.
COBB COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Keke Palmer Has the Perfect Response to Haters Who Called Her 'Ugly' Without Makeup

Keke Palmer is shutting down the haters who tried to criticize her for showing off her natural makeup-free face. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
People

Ga. Grandmother, 77, Is Stabbed to Death While Confronting Man Trying to Steal Her Car: Police

Atlanta Police are now searching for a 'person of interest' seen on camera during the alleged murder and robbery A "kind, precious" 77-year-old grandmother in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood was stabbed to death Saturday — allegedly by a man trying to steal her Lexus, according to Atlanta police. Eleanor Bowles' son found her dead inside her home on Dec. 10 when he arrived to visit for the holidays. After arriving on the scene, "Officers located a 77-year-old female victim inside the residence who was not alert, conscious, or breathing and...
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

DC Young Fly, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller set to take stage in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Three comedians are coming to Macon in 2023 as part of their 85 South Show Live tour, according to a release from the Macon Centreplex. DC Young Fly, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller first teamed up in Steve Harvey’s studio as part of a podcast that showcased their improv, freestyling and roasting skills.
MACON, GA
blavity.com

Emory Hospital Labor & Delivery Nurses No Longer Employed There After Posting Video About Patient Behaviors That Give Them The 'Ick'

Emory Healthcare has disciplined four labor and delivery nurses who went to TikTok to post a video about patient behaviors they hate. The nurses, who can be seen wearing Emory University healthcare uniforms in the video, recorded the clip to mimic a social media trend which requires people to reveal what gives them the “ick” about dating.
ATLANTA, GA

