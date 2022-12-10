Here’s the Cobb County Courier Happy Dog of the Day for December 14. One thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO