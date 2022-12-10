ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington and Drexel earn 65-58 OT win over La Salle

By By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Coletrane Washington scored six of his 21 points in overtime, the last four from the free throw line in final minute to lift Drexel to a 65-58 win over La Salle on Saturday afternoon.

The game was tied for the the final 2:30 of regulation after Anwar Gill pulled La Salle even at 53-53 and neither team scored for the first 1:35 of overtime. Washington's layup with 3:25 left snapped the long scoring drought for Drexel, but the Explorers did not score in overtime until Jhamir Brickus hit two free throws with 35 seconds left.

Washington shot 6 for 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Dragons (5-5). Amari Williams added 14 points while shooting 6 of 17 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line, and he also had 11 rebounds and four blocks. Jamie Bergens recorded seven points and was 3 of 7 shooting (0 for 3 from distance).

The Explorers (5-5) were led in scoring by Gill, who finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. La Salle also got 12 points and six rebounds from Rokas Jocius. In addition, Brickus had 12 points and three steals.

Drexel entered halftime tied with La Salle 31-31. Washington paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Drexel played La Salle even in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 53-53. Washington scored his six overtime points while going 1 of 1 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

