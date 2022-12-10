Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Related
Daily Orange
Beat writers agree Syracuse will blow out 1-9 Monmouth
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse had a rough six minutes to begin its game on Saturday against old Big East rival Georgetown. Then the Hoyas’ shots stopped falling and SU capitalized behind double-doubles from Judah Mintz and Jesse Edwards. With a third straight win under its belt, SU welcomes Monmouth, one of the youngest teams in college basketball that sits at just 1-9.
Daily Orange
Syracuse uses 2nd-half run to pull away from Monmouth, wins 86-71
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. It was never supposed to be close — Syracuse riding a three-game win streak, Monmouth losers in nine of 10 games and the worst team on the Orange’s schedule. But for 30 of 40 minutes, it was.
Daily Orange
Judah Mintz named ACC Rookie of the Week
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Judah Mintz was named the ACC Rookie of the Week, picking up the first conference award for a Syracuse player this season. After setting a career-high 20 points against St. John’s on Nov....
Daily Orange
Syracuse overcomes sluggish start to take down Monmouth, 86-71
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. It was never supposed to be close — Syracuse riding a three-game win streak, Monmouth losers in nine of its 10 games and the worst team on the Orange’s schedule. But for 30 of 40 minutes, it was.
Daily Orange
Despite 86-71 win, Syracuse’s poor defensive effort allows Monmouth to hang in
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. At its best, Syracuse’s defense stood tall when cornering Monmouth’s guards against the baseline, drawing one of 14 turnovers, locking down one of the most inexperienced teams in the country. At its worst, it stood still.
Daily Orange
Polina Shemanova earns AVCA honorable mention All-America honors
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Polina Shemanova was named as a 2022 AVCA All-American Honorable Mention selection for the second time in her career. Last selected for this accolade at the end of her freshman year in 2018, the outside hitter finished her final year at Syracuse as the program’s all-time leader in kills with 1845.
Daily Orange
Players from Syracuse’s 2015 College Cup run reflect on ‘brotherhood’ of the squad
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Usually, Ian McIntyre didn’t let his team have burgers. But after Syracuse upset three teams in a row to win the program’s first Atlantic Coast Conference Championship, he relented. On the bus ride home, the Orange stopped at Burger King and all wore Burger King crowns.
Daily Orange
Observations from SU vs. Monmouth: Selective 3-pointers, Jack Collins’ career day
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. When Benny Williams connected on a free throw to seal off a four-point play midway through the second half, Syracuse shouldn’t have been breathing a sign of relief. By that point in the game, SU likely didn’t even expect its starters to be on the court. Against Monmouth, the Orange’s worst opponent this season per KenPom, Syracuse was supposed to run away with the game early and coast to a fourth-straight win. Instead, it found itself in a battle to regain even a two-possession lead on one of college basketball’s most inexperienced teams.
Daily Orange
Syracuse cornerback Jeremiah Wilson withdraws name from transfer portal
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Monday morning, Syracuse freshman corner Jeremiah Wilson announced that he intended to enter the transfer portal, making him the third 2022 contributor for the Orange to enter the portal. Two days after his decision, he withdrew his name from the portal and returned to the Orange, according to a source within the program that told syracuse.com.
Daily Orange
Duce Chestnut enters transfer portal, Syracuse lands Nebraska cornerback Jaeden Gould
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse cornerback Duce Chestnut announced via Twitter Tuesday that he’s entered the transfer portal. Chestnut was a two-year starter for the Orange, earning freshman All-American honors and finishing second in voting for...
Daily Orange
3 Syracuse players earn NFHCA All-America honors
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Three Syracuse field hockey players were named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-America list. Charlotte de Vries and Quirine Comans were selected as first team All-America, while Eefke van den Nieuwenhof was named second team All-America. A regular on the NFHCA list, de Vries is the first four-time All-American in program history and her second first team selection.
Daily Orange
Besides Pinstripe Bowl, here are 9 SU sporting events to look out for over break
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse University students will finish up finals and leave for winter break this week. But football, men’s and women’s basketball and ice hockey will continue to compete before school resumes in January. The football team will play in its first bowl game since 2018 and both basketball programs have several conference games. SU ice hockey has about a month-long hiatus before it returns to ice on Jan. 10.
Daily Orange
Syracuse wins 1st-ever College Cup
CARY, N.C — The national championship trophy sat in the center of the scorer’s table as the penalty kicks began. Benches rose in anticipation for both teams. The score was locked at two after 110 minutes. Syracuse had originally held the lead for 46 minutes after Curt Calov...
Daily Orange
Syracuse wins 1st College Cup in program history, defeats Indiana 7-6 in PKs
CARY, N.C — Syracuse did it. The team that was unranked to start the season. The team that was projected to finish fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Atlantic Division. The team that had a combined 18 wins over the three previous seasons won the 2022 College Cup for the first time in program history with a victory over No. 13-seeded Indiana.
Daily Orange
‘Unicorn’: Syracuse commit Alyssa Latham says she can do anything on the court
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Alyssa Latham subbed into the game late. Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School found itself playing injured and from behind, looking to Latham for some offense. She drew a foul and made two free throws to send the game to overtime, and then another two to win the game, advancing the Lady Vikings to the Super Sectionals.
Daily Orange
East Syracuse Minoa’s Leah Rehm is shattering girls’ soccer records
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. After arriving late for a game in Rochester, Leah Rehm realized she had grabbed two left cleats. But it didn’t matter. Rehm needed to play. By the time the final whistle sounded, she had produced a hattrick.
Daily Orange
Syracuse students have a lasting consequence on residents and the city
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. As a Syracuse resident, it feels like some students think the city stands still once they leave. As if magically, what they leave behind does not affect those who call Syracuse home. It...
Daily Orange
Ring in the holiday season with these 4 local performances
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Ready for some winter fun after a long finals week? Take a break from the stress of studying and holiday shopping to enjoy these upcoming festive performances. Here’s five concerts to get you into the holiday spirit and take your mind off the holiday stress.
Daily Orange
Holiday season highlights mental health struggles for many Americans
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. While many people associate the holiday season with happiness and cheer, this is not the reality for everyone. The holidays can bring about familial conflicts, past trauma and seasonal blues, leaving people feeling helpless and alone during a time that is often called “the most wonderful time of the year.”
Daily Orange
Sweeten the holidays with these 4 home-baked cookie recipes
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. 1 cup unsalted butter (softened) 1 bag Bright White Candy Melts or white chocolate, melted* vegetable shortening as needed to thin candy melts crushed candy canes. Molasses cookies. 1 1/2 cups shortening. 2 cups sugar...
Comments / 0