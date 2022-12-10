Read full article on original website
Southern Indiana Prepares for Dangerously Cold Temperatures the Week of Christmas
This is probably a good time to finish putting up those outdoor decorations because our warm December is about to change. I can tell you that there is definitely a lot of rain moving into our area later tonight. I'm one of those weird people that can feel the weather change. According to the National Weather Service, we might even hear some thunder.
wvxu.org
Dreaming of a white Christmas? It's not impossible, meteorologist says
Wednesday's rain is helping drought conditions in the area. Meteorologist Stephen Hrebenach with the National Weather Service says most places got a quarter to a half inch of rain overnight, with another inch possibly falling into Thursday. "We'll have to see whether that’s enough to maybe improve conditions maybe one...
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
WBKO
VIDEO: Remembering the Bowling Green & KY tornadoes one year later
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One year ago, the so-called Bowling Green Bubble was no more. South-central Kentucky experienced a deadly and devastating night that we will never forget. WBKO News was live on the air on December 10th and into the early morning of December 11th. Our building was...
Did You Know It’s Illegal To Warm Your Vehicle Up In Kentucky?
Let's be honest, we've all done it. It's freezing cold outside and nobody wants to sit in a cold car. You grab your keys, start your car, let it warm up, and back inside you go. IT'S ILLEGAL!. DID YOUR PARENTS DO IT TOO?. Everyone wants to have a warm...
Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer
It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
WLKY.com
WATCH: In 2021, lightning illuminated massive tornado in Kentucky
SACRAMENTO, Ky. — Back in December of 2021, nearly 20 tornadoes hit Kentucky. A massive one was caught on camera in Sacramento, Kentucky. The video, taken by Eddie Knight, shows the tornado that was occasionally illuminated by lightning flashes. Knight told CNN that he thought the tornado was coming right at them. His home was not hit.
7 Kentucky & Indiana Small Towns That Feel Like You’re In A Hallmark Christmas Movie
Have you ever dreamed of visiting one of those beautiful towns in the Hallmark Christmas movies? We found 7 Kentucky & Indiana small towns that fit the bill. When the holidays arrive I always prepare to watch all the Hallmark Christmas movies I can. I love seeing all the beautiful scenes and have always wanted to live in one of these places. All the quaint shops and friendly townspeople.
wymt.com
Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
Famous rock band helps Kentucky man find kidney match
VILLA HILLS, Ky. — A Kentucky man battling kidney failure will get a lifesaving gift just in time for Christmas — and he has a member of rock band Foreigner to thank. In October 2021, Byron Wolfe learned he had end stage renal disease following a routine doctor visit, according to WKRC.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kentucky
Kentucky’s landscape is varied with the Appalachian Mountains on the east and the Ohio River on the north. The Mississippi River flows along the western border and the massive Kentucky Lake is on the southern border crossing into Tennessee. Other pristine lakes, both good sized and smaller, dot the bluegrass state creating habitats for wildlife and recreation areas for people. When it comes to the deepest lakes, the biggest lakes are often the deepest but not always. Kentucky Lake, Lake Cumberland and Lake Barkley are the three biggest lakes in Kentucky but are they the deepest? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Kentucky!
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix announces 4th Kentucky location
Publix Super Markets said Tuesday that it has acquired property for a fourth store in Kentucky. Located in Louisville, at the northwest corner of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road, the 48,387-square-foot store will be Publix’s third in Louisville and will feature an adjacent Publix Liquors. The store is set to open in the second quarter of 2024, the grocery retailer said in a statement.
Wave 3
‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gary Thompson, also known as ‘The Bogus Beggar’, was arrested Saturday in Eastern Kentucky. According to our sister station, WYMT, officials with the Pikeville Police Department said they received complaints about Thompson earlier in the week in their region. ‘The Bogus Beggar’ is facing...
Can You Get a Ticket for Flashing Your Headlights at Oncoming Cars in Indiana?
No matter how long you've been driving, chances are there has come a time when you've been heading down a dark road or two-lane highway and you see a vehicle coming toward you in the opposite lane with its brights on. At first, it's not a problem but in the back of your mind, you hope they'll turn them off as they get closer to you because you know it will make it hard for you to see in front of you as your eyes try to readjust once they pass. As they get closer, and the lights get brighter, you realize they're not going to turn them off because they either forgot they were on, or they just don't care. So, you give them a little, let's call it a "courtesy blink" with your brights as a way of saying, "Hey! Your brights are on and you're blinding me." But, are you breaking an Indiana law by doing that?
kyweathercenter.com
A Big Change To Winter Starts This Week
Good Monday to one and all. Our week is starting calm, but it’s not going to end that way. We are ready for a stark flip to winter coming later this week with the increasing threat for much of the country to go into the deep freeze over the next few weeks.
fox56news.com
Walmart customers complain about double charges; retailer responds
Pam Tovar of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is getting ready for Christmas, putting gifts she recently bought at Walmart under her tree. Walmart customers complain about double charges; …. Pam Tovar of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is getting ready for Christmas, putting gifts she recently bought at Walmart under her tree....
wdrb.com
Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
See a Midwest Dust Storm So Massive it Showed Up on Satellite
When do you know you're experiencing a massive dust storm? Answer: when it's large enough to be visible from an airplane and satellite which is what happened recently for a dust event that blew through the Midwest. This same dust storm event was witnessed in Scott County, Kansas by emergency...
kyweathercenter.com
A Change To Winter On The Way
Good Sunday, everyone. A few showers remain out there today, but our focus is on a busy week ahead. It’s the week of big changes that will usher in a full blown winter pattern that’s likely to take us through Christmas and into the beginning of the new year.
WHAS 11
The Vault: The decades of Christmas shopping in Kentuckiana
The Christmas season is here! The Vault takes a look at shopping habits when malls arrived on the scene in Louisville and southern Indiana.
