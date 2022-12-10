Read full article on original website
FSU is first to offer 2025 athlete Gregory Peacock
On Wednesday, Florida State became the first school to offer Brunswick (Ga.) Glynn Academy sophomore athlete Gregory Peacock. The offer was extended by area recruiter John Papuchis, who has worked through that area in recent days. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound prospect plays both running back and defensive back. He is not...
Finally! Louisville gets its first victory of the season
After nine games, University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne picked up the first victory of his career on Wednesday night. The Cardinals started the season 0-9 but led for almost 30 minutes, opened a lead by as many as 20 points, and then downed Western Kentucky 94-83 before 12,417 fans at the KFC Yum Center. U of L had been one of two Power Five teams - along with California - that was winless on the season.
TRANSCRIPT: Kenny Payne following Louisville's win over WKU
Louisville scored the first win of the Kenny Payne era on Wednesday night as the Cardinals beat Western Kentucky 94-83 at the KFC Yum Center. Following the game, Payne spoke about the victory, the energy, the play of El Ellis, and more. Check out the full transcript below. (Opening statement)
Louisville offers junior college receiver E. Jai Mason
Louisville has extended a scholarship offer to Northwest Mississippi Community College wide receiver E. Jai Mason. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound target has spent three seasons with the junior college program. This season he hauled in 36 receptions for 384 yards and five touchdowns for a 10-2 squad that lost to the...
Louisville women roll over Bellarmine 73-43 in Freedom Hall
The University of Louisville women's basketball team was successful once again in a very familiar building. Back in Freedom Hall for the first time since 2010, the Cardinals rolled over Bellarmine 73-43 on Wednesday night. It was a home game for Bellarmine, which now plays its home games in the arena that used to be home to the U of L men's and women's teams.
Florida Las Vegas Bowl depth chart notes and injury report
Ahead of Florida's postseason bowl game, Saturday's 2:30 p.m. ET kick-off against Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl, UF released its updated depth chart, and and Swamp247 has compiled a list of notes and observations of what stands out from the Gators' depth chart. – After missing Florida's regular...
Brohm visits former Purdue commit and extends offer
South Atlanta, Ga., High School running back Keyjuan Brown, who was committed to Purdue for more than five months, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Tuesday night, following an in-home visit by coach Jeff Brohm. Brown said Brohm, who took the U of L job last...
FSU offers a trio of prospects at Edna Karr
Florida State offered a trio of prospects at New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr on Monday. Sophomore wide receiver TaRon Francis added his third offer, as FSU joins LSU and Mississippi State in offering the 6-foot, 200-pound wide receiver. Freshmen Aiden Hall, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound safety, and Richard Anderson, a 6-foot-3,...
