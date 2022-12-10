After nine games, University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne picked up the first victory of his career on Wednesday night. The Cardinals started the season 0-9 but led for almost 30 minutes, opened a lead by as many as 20 points, and then downed Western Kentucky 94-83 before 12,417 fans at the KFC Yum Center. U of L had been one of two Power Five teams - along with California - that was winless on the season.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO