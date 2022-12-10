ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

Police are looking for suspects following home invasion in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for possible suspects following a home invasion in Hopewell. Officers were called to the 3000 block of Courthouse Road on Sunday, Dec 11 around 11:30 p.m. due to reports of a home invasion. Police say the victim encountered two men with guns who...
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

Parents of UVA shooting victim set to speak

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One month after three UVA student-athletes were gunned down on campus, the parents of one of the victims will speak out publicly later this week. The parents of D’Sean Perry plan to speak about their son for the first time at a news conference Thursday morning at 10:30.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

1 dead, 1 hurt in overnight crash on I-64

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly crash on I-64 in Goochland. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lane of I-64 at the 150-mile marker. Troopers arrived on scene and found a sedan had driven off the roadway and into the trees.
GOOCHLAND, VA

