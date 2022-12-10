ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Man allegedly points gun at two women during road rage incident

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being accused of posting a handgun outside his car window during an argument with two women, police say. According to the Scranton Police Department, on December 11 around 8:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Luzerne Street for a report of a man pointing a […]
SCRANTON, PA
skooknews.com

Pottsville Police Attempting to Identify Suspects in Separate Dollar General Thefts

The Pottsville Police Department is attempting to identify two suspects from separate incidents involving theft at Dollar General. The first suspect police are attempting to identify is a female who was part of two separate retail thefts that occurred at the Dollar General store on November 29, 2022, and December 3, 2022. The female may be operating a dark in color Toyota Camry.
POTTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Three men wanted in alleged stabbing assault

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are actively searching for multiple suspects involved in a stabbing incident that left one man injured. According to Bloomsburg Police Department, officers were called to a stabbing victim near the area of the police station. The victim stated to officers that he was assaulted in the area of East […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Man charged with assault on police officer

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man is in custody after allegedly striking an officer in the head. According to Pocono Mountain Regional police, on December 10, just before 8:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Nadine Boulevard for a reported drug overdose. Police say they were told, 22-year-old, […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of urinating on PSP barrack floors

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman after they say she harassed multiple people and urinated on police barracks floors. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called for an incident occurring at a home in Middle Smithfield Township. Police said they detained a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Son charged with break-in at father's house

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A son broke into his father's house after being told to stay away from the property, Scott Township police report. Eric David Emanuel, 29, was not allowed to be at his father's home on Chestnut Street in Bloomsburg, but a neighbor spotted the man trying to break in at 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 29, arrest papers say. The neighbor alerted the father, who called police to check...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
YAHOO!

West Scranton man pointed handgun during altercation, police say

Dec. 12—A West Scranton man pointed a handgun during an argument Sunday night in Hyde Park, city police said Monday. George Willia Grimes, 35, 1810 Swetland St., faces counts of possessing an instrument of crime, harassment and simple assault by menacing Gabriel Rodriguez and Tashya Soto at a PNC Bank on South Main Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

7 inmates charged with distributing meth in Monroe County prison

Editor’s Note: We have updated this article to include an accurate photo of Chelsea Simons. The previous image of Simons was sent in error by the district attorney’s office. MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says they are charging seven inmates after an investigation revealed they used and spread methamphetamine in […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly followed victim home from casino to rob her

Canton Township, Pa. — On Nov. 22, a woman left a casino unaware she had been targeted for a robbery. When a 75-year-old Canton woman left the Tioga Downs Casino that evening, she was allegedly followed by Andrew Honnick, 41, of Owego, NY. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Towanda, Honnick entered the woman's garage after she pulled in, stole her purse containing cash, an iPhone, and various personal items...
CANTON, PA
WBRE

Three arrested in Luzerne County Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 4:50 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation police say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One person transported after car crashes into wall in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person has been transported to a local hospital Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into a wall. On Tuesday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m., a car collided with the wall of a building in Scranton on Green Ridge Street, causing the street to be shut down. Eyewitness News crews on […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man faces life in prison for gun and drug charges

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man faces life in prison after a grand jury indicted him on drug trafficking, firearm, and lying to a federal agent charges. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Ernesto Richards, 46, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday for […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Two dead, one injured after blaze in Covington Township

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are dead and one is in the hospital after a fire in Lackawanna county. Covington Independent Fire Company responded to a house fire just after 5:00 p.m. Monday evening. Upon arrival, Chief Brad Jones said the house was fully engulfed in flames. An initial search of the […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy