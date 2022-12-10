Read full article on original website
Man allegedly points gun at two women during road rage incident
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being accused of posting a handgun outside his car window during an argument with two women, police say. According to the Scranton Police Department, on December 11 around 8:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Luzerne Street for a report of a man pointing a […]
skooknews.com
Pottsville Police Attempting to Identify Suspects in Separate Dollar General Thefts
The Pottsville Police Department is attempting to identify two suspects from separate incidents involving theft at Dollar General. The first suspect police are attempting to identify is a female who was part of two separate retail thefts that occurred at the Dollar General store on November 29, 2022, and December 3, 2022. The female may be operating a dark in color Toyota Camry.
YAHOO!
Mahanoy City man convicted of shooting sentenced to 7 to 15 years in state prison
Dec. 14—POTTSVILLE — A Mahanoy City man convicted in a shooting was sentenced Wednesday to seven to 15 years in a state correctional facility, followed by a year of probation. A jury on Oct. 26 found Manuel Andres Santana Del Rosario, 47, of 305 E. Centre St., guilty...
Three men wanted in alleged stabbing assault
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are actively searching for multiple suspects involved in a stabbing incident that left one man injured. According to Bloomsburg Police Department, officers were called to a stabbing victim near the area of the police station. The victim stated to officers that he was assaulted in the area of East […]
Man charged after allegedly assaulting infant in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is locked up in Wayne County accused of assaulting an infant. According to the district attorney, a one-year-old was taken to the hospital Monday after the little boy was found unresponsive. Doctors say the boy suffered a brain bleed caused by a strong...
Man charged with assault on police officer
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man is in custody after allegedly striking an officer in the head. According to Pocono Mountain Regional police, on December 10, just before 8:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Nadine Boulevard for a reported drug overdose. Police say they were told, 22-year-old, […]
Inmate accused of smuggling meth and crack into Monroe County’s prison
A woman sent to prison for allegedly failing a drug test while on probation in Monroe County is now facing more serious charges after allegedly smuggling methamphetamine and crack into the facility. On Dec. 7, Ashley Wheelis, 33, of Stroudsburg, was arrested by Monroe County Probation after meeting with her...
Woman accused of urinating on PSP barrack floors
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman after they say she harassed multiple people and urinated on police barracks floors. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called for an incident occurring at a home in Middle Smithfield Township. Police said they detained a […]
Son charged with break-in at father's house
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A son broke into his father's house after being told to stay away from the property, Scott Township police report. Eric David Emanuel, 29, was not allowed to be at his father's home on Chestnut Street in Bloomsburg, but a neighbor spotted the man trying to break in at 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 29, arrest papers say. The neighbor alerted the father, who called police to check...
YAHOO!
West Scranton man pointed handgun during altercation, police say
Dec. 12—A West Scranton man pointed a handgun during an argument Sunday night in Hyde Park, city police said Monday. George Willia Grimes, 35, 1810 Swetland St., faces counts of possessing an instrument of crime, harassment and simple assault by menacing Gabriel Rodriguez and Tashya Soto at a PNC Bank on South Main Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.
7 inmates charged with distributing meth in Monroe County prison
Editor’s Note: We have updated this article to include an accurate photo of Chelsea Simons. The previous image of Simons was sent in error by the district attorney’s office. MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says they are charging seven inmates after an investigation revealed they used and spread methamphetamine in […]
Man allegedly followed victim home from casino to rob her
Canton Township, Pa. — On Nov. 22, a woman left a casino unaware she had been targeted for a robbery. When a 75-year-old Canton woman left the Tioga Downs Casino that evening, she was allegedly followed by Andrew Honnick, 41, of Owego, NY. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Towanda, Honnick entered the woman's garage after she pulled in, stole her purse containing cash, an iPhone, and various personal items...
Three arrested in Luzerne County Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 4:50 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation police say […]
One person transported after car crashes into wall in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person has been transported to a local hospital Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into a wall. On Tuesday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m., a car collided with the wall of a building in Scranton on Green Ridge Street, causing the street to be shut down. Eyewitness News crews on […]
YAHOO!
Attorney for murderer defendant granted more time by Schuylkill judge to prepare for penalty phase of trial
Dec. 14—POTTSVILLE — A Schuylkill County judge Tuesday granted additional time to the attorney scheduled to represent a murder defendant in the penalty phase of his trial. Nathaniel J. Kimmel, now 24, of 12 N. Richard St., Girardville, is charged with killing April M. Mahmod, 27. Police allege...
Police seeking to identify attempted bank robber in Lancaster, Columbia counties
LANCASTER, Pa. — East Hempfield Township Police are investigating an attempted bank robbery at the Fulton Bank located on Columbia Avenue in Lancaster. According to police, at 12:10 p.m. on Nov. 30, a man entered the bank and attempted to cash a check. The suspect tried to use a...
Man faces life in prison for gun and drug charges
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man faces life in prison after a grand jury indicted him on drug trafficking, firearm, and lying to a federal agent charges. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Ernesto Richards, 46, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday for […]
Man found behind burning home in Schuylkill County died from self-inflicted gunshot wound: Coroner
A man found dead behind a burning home in Schuylkill County died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a coroner.
Allentown woman dies from burns suffered lighting candles, coroner says
An 81-year-old Allentown woman died Monday morning after she was burned Sunday afternoon while lighting candles in her home, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Dolores Farman was pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township from her burns, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. The incident happened...
Two dead, one injured after blaze in Covington Township
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are dead and one is in the hospital after a fire in Lackawanna county. Covington Independent Fire Company responded to a house fire just after 5:00 p.m. Monday evening. Upon arrival, Chief Brad Jones said the house was fully engulfed in flames. An initial search of the […]
