Fond du Lac County Sheriff: K9 officer finds $70,000 cash in backpack during traffic stop

Minnesota man gets eight years in prison for Appleton shooting
APPLETON - A 20-year old Minnesota man was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday in Outagamie County Circuit Court after being convicted of first-degree reckless injury by use of a dangerous weapon in connection with a February 2022 shooting on West College Avenue. Jonathan Yang, of St. Paul, Minn.,...
What we know about the shooting death of US Postal Service employee Aundre Cross on Milwaukee's north side
The shooting death of a U.S. mail carrier in Milwaukee has prompted an outpouring of grief and a reward of $50,000 from authorities for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The victim in the shooting, 44-year-old Aundre Cross, has been remembered online by family, coworkers, public officials and friends...
