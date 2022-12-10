ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Body of Springfield woman recovered from Sangamon River Sunday identified

Menard County authorities have identified the body of a Springfield woman found in the Sangamon River in Petersburg Sunday. Linda Christensen, 76, formerly lived in Petersburg, said Ben Hollis, the Menard County chief deputy sheriff and coroner. While final autopsy results were pending, foul play was not suspected, he said.
PETERSBURG, IL
Decatur Police ask for help in hunt for capital murder suspect

Dec. 12—The Decatur Police Department requests the public's assistance in locating Demarcus Antoine Travis, 40, of Huntsville, in reference to an ongoing Capital Murder investigation. Travis has an active Capital Murder warrant out for his arrest in connection to the shooting that occurred on November 27, 2022 at Wheeler...
DECATUR, IL

