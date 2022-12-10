Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
Confrontation with gun prompts arrest
Police arrested a man Thursday during the investigation of an altercation at the Stop & Shop Exxon station in Grambling. Grambling Police officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault at the station at 1010 RWE Jones Drive. The victim pointed out a burgundy Toyota leaving the parking and an officer pursued it.
KTBS
3 Shreveport men convicted of weapons, domestic violence crimes
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three Shreveport men were convicted in separate proceedings this week in Caddo District Court. A Shreveport man with a felony criminal history found in possession of a weapon and drugs was convicted in Caddo District Court Tuesday. The eight-woman, four-man jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman arrested twice Saturday
A local woman was arrested twice Saturday after Ruston Police received complaints on her behavior. An officer on patrol was flagged down at the E-Z Mart on S. Farmerville Street about 10:00 a.m. Saturday. The manager reported Martha Jackson, 34, of Dubach, was in the store’s parking lot. He asked her to leave several times, but she refused. The manager had previously banned Jackson from the property because of disruptive behavior.
bossierpress.com
December 2022 Sobriety Checkpoint Results
Bossier Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway near. Preserve Cutoff Drive on Saturday evening, December 9 through Sunday morning December 10. Sheriff deputies screened a total of 400 cars, conducted three traffic stops, and contacted 648 people. They administered 33 Standardized Field Sobriety Tests...
Bossier Man Wanted for Smashing Window at Local Business
On 11-25-22, Bossier City Police responded to 407 Barksdale, boot barn in reference to property damage. A customer came into the business and wanted to sell his used boots. The owner of the business told him he was not interested in the boots and did not want to purchase them from him. The customer got mad and walked out of the store, once outside the store the customer bumped a statue, knocking it over, breaking the window in the store front. The customer, his wife, and child just walked off.
ktalnews.com
SPD searching for suspect in rape of juvenile
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a man accused of raping a juvenile. Officials say Joseph Douglas is charged with one count of 2nd-degree rape. A warrant was issued for his arrest last Thursday. Second-degree rape is when the victim did not give consent because of...
KTBS
Three people injured in Bossier City shooting
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A shooting in Bossier's K Side neighborhood left three people injured. The gunfire broke out on Traffic and Berry streets around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Police said officers arrived on scene and discovered one person with a gunshot wound. Two other people then approached also suffering from gunshot wounds.
KSLA
Magnolia man arrested in connection to fatal shooting
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Magnolia Police Department, a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal November shooting. On Nov. 12, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Smith Street. Upon arrival, they found Demontray Hall, 32, of Shreveport, dead from an apparent gun shot wound.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Police respond to praying man
Ruston Police arrested a man for drug possession after a call reporting the man was kneeling in the street. Officers responded to Larson Street Wednesday evening to find Larry Moss, Jr., 37, of Ruston kneeling below a street light with his arms outstretched. Moss said he comes to that location to pray.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Convicted felon arrested with pistol
A Monroe man was arrested Wednesday on several charges as he fled on foot from a traffic stop. A Ruston Police officer stopped a Toyota Corolla traveling the wrong way on Trenton Street, a one-way highway, about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The officer saw a passenger in the back seat...
ktalnews.com
SPD: Man wanted for beating, knocking out ex’s teeth
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for a man who is wanted on multiple charges after Shreveport police say he severely beat his ex-girlfriend and knocked out several of her teeth. Police say 42-year-old Shamichael Sabbath is wanted for one count of aggravated burglary, one count of...
Burglary takes place at Farmerville restaurant; police searching for suspect
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is currently investigating a burglary that took place at RoRo’s Snack Shack located on Sterlington Highway. According to police, the suspect allegedly forced entry into the establishment around 1:45 AM on Sunday, December 11, 2022. The suspect was […]
ktalnews.com
Bossier City man armed with assault rifle arrested after standoff
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man police say opened fire during a four-hour standoff early Monday morning outside a Bossier City apartment complex is behind bars and facing multiple charges. Police say officers and firefighters were called to the 2600 block of Village Lane around 2 a.m. after...
Two men arrested during vehicle theft investigation, Farmerville Police confirm
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department confirmed that they arrested two suspects in recent vehicle thefts. On December 2, 2022, police received a report of a stolen Honda ATV from Barron Drive in Farmerville, La. According to authorities, the suspect […]
southarkansassun.com
El Dorado Police Seek Leads in Cyber Attack Linked to Homicide
December 8 marks the one-year anniversary of the homicide of Carolyn Richards in El Dorado, Arkansas. Richards was found dead inside her apartment at the Haygood Neal Garden Apartments. The cause of death was determined to be a homicide, based on the report of Scarlett Gully. According to investigators, there...
Shreveport Police Involved in Hours-Long Standoff (UPDATE)
(UPDATE): Police were able to enter the home, only to find that there was nobody inside. Shreveport Police were called Sunday (12-11-22) evening to a home off of Pines Road and Border Lane in regard to a domestic issue. Upon arrival, Police were notified that an occupant in the home...
KTBS
Hours-long standoff in Bossier City ends with suspect in custody
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A four-hour long standoff with an armed man ended peacefully early Monday morning due to the efforts of Bossier City Police and Fire Departments, the city said Monday in a news release. At approximately 2 a.m., BCPD dispatch received a call from a concerned resident at...
Magnolia man arrested for the November 2022 homicide of a Shreveport man
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 12, 2022, Magnolia Police were called to Smith Street in Magnolia, Ark. due to a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the deceased body of 32-year-old Demontray Hall, who was a native of Shreveport, La. According to Magnolia Banner-News, they discovered evidence in their investigation and identified 32-year-old Rico […]
Shreveport Armed Robbery Suspect Facing Decades in Prison
A Shreveport man who committed two armed robberies and then led police on a high-speed chase through central Shreveport faces more than 200 years in prison following his conviction in Caddo District Court. Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, faces a prison term of at least 10 years and up to 99...
Deputies searching for Union Parish man; wanted for Stalking and Domestic Abuse offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 39-year-old Jeremy English. English is known to frequently be in Sterlington, La. He is described as a Black male who stands at six feet and four inches, and weighs approximately 165 pounds. According […]
