Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lakercountry.com
Richmond man arrested on drug-related charges
A Richmond man was arrested by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on drug-related charges early Tuesday morning, according to jail records. Chad Peercy, age 43, was arrested by Deputy Jared Pierce around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
somerset106.com
London Man Arrested After Police Find Him Standing In Road Jumping At Vehicles
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Wes Brown was dispatched to Hawk Creek Road where a man was reportedly standing in the roadway jumping at vehicles. Deputy Brown found the man, later identified as 35-year-old Logan Martin of London, out in the road there. When the deputy turned on his blue lights, Martin ran away and jumped into a dog pen where he was taken into custody. Martin was determined to be under the influence and was found to have two outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court for criminal trespassing, assault, resisting arrest and fleeing or evading police. In addition to the warrants, he was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances. Martin was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
wymt.com
Police searching for multiple vehicles following theft in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Eastern Kentucky county are looking for three vehicles involved in a recent theft. Officials with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that they are looking for a truck and trailer that was used to steal an excavator. You can...
YAHOO!
Williamsburg man charged with drug trafficking as part of 2-month investigation
Dec. 13—WILLIAMSBURG — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved with a two-month drug-trafficking investigation that culminated Saturday with the arrest of a local man as well as the discovery of a large cache of money, guns and drug paraphernalia. Randy Joe Jones, 39, is facing charges of first-degree...
fox56news.com
2 sentenced in connection to Lexington bar owners death
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Tuesday, two people were sentenced in connection to the death of a Lexington bar owner, bringing some closure to the 13-year-old case. Rachel Martin and Edward Carroll pleaded guilty to the 2009 beating death of 71-year-old Charlie Sowers. Lexington police originally suspected Charlie’s injuries were from a fall down the stairs, but it was later ruled a homicide. The cause of death was blunt force trauma. The case would turn cold but was reopened in 2020.
WMBF
UPDATE: 6-year-old W.Va. girl found safe by police, mother arrested
WINCHESTER, Ky (WSAZ/WDTV) -- A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia is facing several charges following a brief police pursuit on Wednesday in Kentucky. According to the Winchester Police Department, Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police after a chase on I-64 that ended as...
17-year-old boy reported missing in Laurel County
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old boy.
somerset106.com
Laurel County Police Catch Up To Man Wanted For Meth Trafficking
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Austyn Weddle along with K-9/Sgt. Gary Mehler caught up to a man wanted for meth trafficking and being a persistent felony offender. Deputies found 45-year-old Bruce Woods of London off Pleasant View Road, about 7 miles west of London. Woods was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
fox56news.com
Fayette Mall jewelry thief makes getaway on Lextran bus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Just after Thanksgiving, as the Black Friday frenzy began to settle down, Lexington Police said a thief helped himself to not one, but two display cases of jewelry from Fayette Mall. The theft happened at Kay Jewelers on Nov. 29 and now Crime Stoppers...
WTVQ
Mother accused of abducting daughter from West Virginia, found in Kentucky facing numerous charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A West Virginia mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old child, who she does not have custody of, is facing numerous charges after being caught in Winchester, Kentucky after a police chase on Wednesday. Shana Carf allegedly abducted her daughter in West Virginia, reported by ABC...
KFVS12
4 arrested in connection with robbery, kidnapping investigation in Graves Co.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested in connection with a robbery and kidnapping investigation in western Kentucky. Montez Elmore, 21, of Lexington, was arrested on six counts of complicity to commit robbery in the first degree and 15 counts of complicity to commit kidnapping. Jonte Hensley, 24,...
wymt.com
Jury recommends sentencing in 2015 Clay County murder case
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than seven years ago, Trevor Dykes was shot and killed at his home in Clay County. Police said Thomas Miracle hired Roscoe Henson to kill Dykes, and Ashley Lawson took part in the plan because of a custody battle. Gilbert Henson was accused of hiding the murder weapon.
Pair of Knox County teens reported missing
Have you seen either of these two? They went missing from the Barbourville area Monday.
wymt.com
Classic car stolen in Leslie County, police asking for your help to find it
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is down a collector’s item and they and police are asking for your help to find it. Officials with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office posted the theft happened Monday night in the Bear Branch area. The item in question was a...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested for Public Intoxication, Yelling Outside Residence for an Hour
A woman from London was arrested Friday night for being drunk and yelling outside a residence for close to an hour. Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that 46 year old Tammy Michelle Martin of London was arrested after Sergeant Gary Mehler responded to a complaint of a woman who was intoxicated outside someone’s house and yelling loudly for almost an hour. The incident occurred 7 miles north of London, off Taylor School Road.
fox56news.com
19-year-old dead in Lexington shooting, no arrest made
The Fayette County Coroner's Office has confirmed the identity of the 19-year-old to be Elaina Mammen. Mammen was declared dead at 7:55 a.m. from multiple gunshot wounds. 19-year-old dead in Lexington shooting, no arrest …. The Fayette County Coroner's Office has confirmed the identity of the 19-year-old to be Elaina...
WKYT 27
Man recovering after Lexington stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is recovering after telling police he was stabbed in Lexington. The man told officers he was at Clamatos Restaurante on Versailles Road early Monday morning when the incident happened. Friends took him to UK Hospital before 1 a.m. Officers say the man’s injuries are...
WKYT 27
Victim identified in early morning Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning on Colonnade Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old woman inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky Sheriff’s Office to honor fallen K-9 Deputy
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - One Sheriff’s Office in Southern Kentucky is honoring one of their own after his death. According to a post from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, K-9 Deputy Xander died on Wednesday, December 7. The department is planning an escort for Tuesday to...
WKYT 27
Frankfort man arrested after gunshots heard outside apartment
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested after gunshots were heard outside an apartment unit at the 500 Block of Schenkel Lane in Frankfort. Police say at 4:45 p.m., an officer working off-duty security at the Country Hills Apartments said he heard a domestic dispute in a unit. When the officer approached the unit, he heard what sounded like gunshots. The officer called in additional units, as well as a tactical unit and crisis negotiators.
Comments / 0