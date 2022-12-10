Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
985theriver.com
Clay County Sheriff provides details on SR 59 incident
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden said the closure of State Road 59 for part of Monday night was caused by an incident involving shots being fired at a delivery driver. Harden said the driver was working for a independent contractor through Fedex making deliveries a...
985theriver.com
False plates lead to drug charges for Sullivan man
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A traffic stop landed a Sullivan man in custody and facing drug charges. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, Monday evening at the intersection of Washington and State Streets, a deputy initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle that was believed to have false license plates attached.
985theriver.com
Secular Franciscans offering free breakfast early
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Folks hoping to enjoy the monthly free breakfast offered by a local charitable group can get their fill a week early. The Secular Franciscans and friends announced their monthly free breakfast will be served on Saturday, Dec. 17. The date was moved up by a week from their usual schedule due to the Christmas holiday.
985theriver.com
Officials weigh $3 billion investment into Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – $3 billion worth of investment could come to Sullivan County. Sullivan County Commissioners approved economic development agreements with five solar companies and one power plant that combines for over $3 billion worth of investment. Sullivan County Commissioner Robert Davis said that these are exciting...
985theriver.com
Rose-Hulman recognized for environmental efforts
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has been included among the top “Green” colleges across the country for its dedication to environmentalism supported through sustainability campus programs, policies, and practices. The Princeton Review’s 2023 edition of the “Guide to Green Colleges” has cited Rose-Hulman...
Comments / 0