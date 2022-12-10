Read full article on original website
George “Peewee” James Holloway, Jr.
George “Peewee” James Holloway, Jr., 64, of Rivesville, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born in Fairmont on February 3, 1958, a son of the late George Holloway, Sr. and Anna Holloway. George attended Grant Town Grade School and graduated from Rivesville High School, where he...
James C. Hull
James C. Hull, 91, of Weston, passed away at his home after a brief illness on December 12, 2022. James was born on August 14, 1931, in Freemansburg, WV, a son of the late Virgil and Cora Ruth Hull. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his sister, Edythe JoAnn McKinley, and daughter, Allison Ann Hull. On August 15, 1958, he was united in marriage to his wife of 64 years, Susan Dolores Uldrich of Gassaway, WV, who survives. Forever cherishing their memories of James are one son, Jonathan Peter Hull and wife, Christina Marie Hull, of Spotsylvania, Virginia; and his “Peas in a Pod” granddaughters: Kelsea Nicole Hull of Richmond, Virginia and Katherine Ann Hull of Gainesville, Virginia. After graduation from Weston High School in 1949, he served in the U. S. Army. Upon honorable discharge he was employed by the C&P Telephone Company as a lineman and subsequently a cable splicer, working a number of years throughout Braxton, Lewis, Upsher, and Gilmer counties. In 1967 he was promoted to the position of Line Crew supervisor and in 1975 designated as the Cable Maintenance Supervisor for Lewis and surrounding counties. In 1985 he was additionally tasked with Residential Installation and Repair supervision, and his area of responsibility expanded to the entire WV North Region, from Braxton County to Oakland, Maryland. He held the position until his retirement on December 16, 1989, after 35 years of service. During his employment with the C&P Telephone Company, he was involved in the evolution of phone service within the region, from open wire party lines to fiber optics and the introduction of early digital systems. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #10, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, and Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #1376. For many years he greatly enjoyed his annual spring and fall turkey hunting trips with dear friends to the Kumbrabow State Forest situated on top of Rich Mountain. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Evans officiating. Following services, James’ request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of James C. Hull and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Angeline E. Karakiozis Filippine
Angeline E. Karakiozis Filippine, 96, of Bridgeport passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on April 28, 1926, a daughter of the late George and Wilma Carpenter Karakiozis. She was married to Salvatore “Sam” Chay Filippine, who preceded her in death on July 2, 2013....
Clarksburg man celebrates 100th birthday
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local businessman is celebrating a major milestone. Pete Kaites celebrated his 100th birthday Tuesday evening. Friends, family, and even the mayor stopped by to wish Kaites well at his birthday party at the Wonder Bar. Kaites, who for decades owned a high-end clothing store in...
Ralph Edward Culp, Sr.
Ralph Edward Culp, Sr. 97, of Morgantown passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at West Virginia Veteran’s Nursing Facility in Clarksburg. He was born in Kempton, Maryland on September 21, 1925, a son of the late Ira and Jessie Bowman Culp. Ralph proudly served his country in the...
Donna Ray McGinnis
Donna Ray McGinnis, 71, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2022, at her residence. She was born on July 1, 1951, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Robert Day and Grace (Davis) Day. Donna worked for Chestnut Ridge Center as a CNA. Donna is survived by her husband of 52 years, Colin L McGinnis of Fairmont; her sons, Brian McGinnis of Huntington, and Jeremy McGinnis of Fairmont; her grandson, Dillion McGinnis; her sister, Patricia Guidish of Delaware; her brothers-in-law, Rodney McGinnis and his wife, Nina of Shinnston and Lonnis McGinnis and his wife, Cheryl of Bridgeport. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her sister, Janice G. Thompson; her brother, Thomas “Tommy” Day; and her brother-in-law, Patrick Guidish. Per her request, Donna will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at Norway Church of Christ, 182 Norway Road, Fairmont, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Wright, officiating. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Forris Lee Howard Hudkins II
Forris Lee Howard Hudkins II, 84, of West Milford, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at United Hospital Center. He was born in Buckhannon, WV, on November 9, 1938, a son of the late Forris Hudkins Sr. and Mary Dale Heck Hudkins. He grew up in the Johnstown, WV community.
Florence M. “Flo” Cassidy
Florence M. “Flo” Cassidy, 96, of Bridgeport passed away December 13, 2022. She was born April 17, 1926, in Swissvale, PA, a daughter of the late John J. Matta and Josephine J Kalup Matta. She was preceded in death by her husband John W. Cassidy on June 23,...
First at 4 Forum: Charliena Gilmore
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charliena Gilmore, the manager of Ember Arts, joined First at 4 on Monday. She talked about Santa painting with kids this weekend at Ember Arts, last minute Christmas gifts, and “Santa is coming to West Virginia.”. You can watch the full interview above and watch...
Greene Turtle donating “Tips for Tots”
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Greene Turtle Sports Bar and Grill in Morgantown is hosting their annual “Tips for Tots”. The restaurants manager Joe Campbell says a little extra money on the end of a customers tab could really make a kids Christmas this year. At the end...
Maryannia Rebecca Tichenor
Maryannia Rebecca Tichenor, 77, of Fairmont passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on April 16, 1945, a daughter of the late Jennie Kay Salerno and Manuel Davis Snider. Maryannia is survived by her children, Michael Manuel Tichenor and his wife Cheryl and Deborah Ann Hearn; grandchildren, Lance Hearn and his wife Maya and Lindsey Hearn and Tyler Thorne; great grandchildren, Harper Elizabeth Hearn and Laiken Olivia Hearn; and sisters, Penny Kay Koski, Terry Jo Morrison, and Toni Jean Young. In addition to her mother, Maryannia was preceded in death by her husband, Homer “Sonny” Tichenor and daughter, Rhonda Tichenor. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. with Deacon David Lester officiating. Interment will follow at Shinnston Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
First at 4 Forum: Jason Yaeger
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jason Yaeger, the VP of Enrollment Management at Glenville State University, joined First at 4 on Tuesday. He talked about the status of college enrollment in West Virginia, focusing on spring enrollment, and advice for high schoolers looking at colleges. You can watch the full interview...
U.S. Winter Diving Nationals held at Mylan Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park is hosting the USA Winter Diving Nationals this week. The event is the first of its kind at the Aquatic Center and is a big moment for not just Morgantown, but West Virginia. More than 100 Olympic divers are competing....
Nevaeh Ann Compton
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nevaeh Ann Compton, took her final rest on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Children’s Hospital in the arms of her loving parents, Zane and Michelle, of Clarksburg. Nevaeh arrived on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Our family is forever changed and forever grateful to have spent these 5 days, all too brief but incredibly meaningful time with Nevaeh. She is survived by her loving family, her parents, Zane and Michelle Frye Compton. Also surviving are her two brothers, Michael and Levi, her sister Paisley; maternal grandparents, Robin and Johnny Frye of Shinnston; her paternal grandparents, Michelle Compton and her fiancé Chris Marks of St. Petersburg, FL; and her paternal great-grandfather, Gene Compton of Bridgeport. Her days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Nevaeh had touched in some small way throughout her short, yet very memorable life. Although she was so tiny and frail, she gave us all such courage and hope and reminded us of the preciousness of life. Condolences to the Compton Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comFriends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Monday from 4 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, with Pastor Quint Pitts presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery.
Former West Virginia jail officer sentenced for distributing drugs
A former corrections officer at the North Central Regional Jail was sentenced Tuesday for one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and buprenorphine.
Newton June Cowger
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Newton June Cowger 76 of Diana passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022. Newt was born December 13, 1945 in Hacker Valley and was the son of the late Hillard and Lena Simmons Cowger. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Alma Cowger; brother, Denzil Cowger and a sister Lucealie Gillespie. Newt was a jack of all trades, wearing many hats from working as a timber cutter to running heavy machinery on the strip mine and a mechanic. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, looking for ginseng and enjoyed classic country music. Surviving are his son, Shawn Cowger; brothers, Columbus Cowger and Arnel Cowger; sister, Pauline Joran; two grandchildren, Jacob Cowger and Jessica Cowger; and also his longtime girlfriend Ruth Hines and her son Argul Hines. Service will be at 2:00 PM, on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Curt Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Harrison Cochran Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to the service on Sunday. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.comDodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Cowger family.
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Dec. 12
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses if I can reinvest my RMD into my IRA. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WVU unveils new nursing pod to support on-the-go parents at sporting events
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Parents who need a comfortable, private space to nurse at West Virginia University during games, events or office hours now have access to the new WVU Nursing Pod. The new transportable lactation suite is currently located at the Coliseum’s Mountaineer Gate and will be moved to...
Davis & Elkins College receives $10 million to enhance dorm life
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Students at Davis & Elkins College are going to be living it up, thanks to a $10 million donation. Former trustee and supporter of Davis and Elkins College Jim McDonnell led and effort that will provide students with an enhanced college experience and upgraded housing. The...
13 new construction projects coming to I-79 next year
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Tuesday that 13 new bridge projects on I-79 are coming to north central West Virginia.
