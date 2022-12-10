James C. Hull, 91, of Weston, passed away at his home after a brief illness on December 12, 2022. James was born on August 14, 1931, in Freemansburg, WV, a son of the late Virgil and Cora Ruth Hull. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his sister, Edythe JoAnn McKinley, and daughter, Allison Ann Hull. On August 15, 1958, he was united in marriage to his wife of 64 years, Susan Dolores Uldrich of Gassaway, WV, who survives. Forever cherishing their memories of James are one son, Jonathan Peter Hull and wife, Christina Marie Hull, of Spotsylvania, Virginia; and his “Peas in a Pod” granddaughters: Kelsea Nicole Hull of Richmond, Virginia and Katherine Ann Hull of Gainesville, Virginia. After graduation from Weston High School in 1949, he served in the U. S. Army. Upon honorable discharge he was employed by the C&P Telephone Company as a lineman and subsequently a cable splicer, working a number of years throughout Braxton, Lewis, Upsher, and Gilmer counties. In 1967 he was promoted to the position of Line Crew supervisor and in 1975 designated as the Cable Maintenance Supervisor for Lewis and surrounding counties. In 1985 he was additionally tasked with Residential Installation and Repair supervision, and his area of responsibility expanded to the entire WV North Region, from Braxton County to Oakland, Maryland. He held the position until his retirement on December 16, 1989, after 35 years of service. During his employment with the C&P Telephone Company, he was involved in the evolution of phone service within the region, from open wire party lines to fiber optics and the introduction of early digital systems. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #10, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, and Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #1376. For many years he greatly enjoyed his annual spring and fall turkey hunting trips with dear friends to the Kumbrabow State Forest situated on top of Rich Mountain. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Evans officiating. Following services, James’ request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of James C. Hull and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

WESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO