Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Popular Local Seafood Restaurant Opening New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale Business Helps 800 Children through 18th Annual Holiday FundraiserABSEESITALLScottsdale, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
SignalsAZ
Leash Up, it’s the Law
With cool weather officially here, dog owners can rejoice! Long strolls with your four-legged friend in Scottsdale parks are finally attainable again. One thing to keep in mind when out in public is making sure your dog is always on a leash. In Arizona, it is against the law to have a dog off-leash in a public area. According to Arizona Revised Statute 11-1012links to external site: “D. No person in charge of any dog shall permit such dog in a public park or upon any public school property unless the dog is physically restrained by a leash, enclosed in a car, cage or similar enclosure or being exhibited or trained at a recognized kennel club event, public school or park sponsored event.”
citysuntimes.com
Transblue opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Transblue, a leading construction and project management company, recently opened a new location in Scottsdale, offering luxury exterior design services to commercial, multi-family and homeowner properties across central Arizona. As the professional link between clients and contractors, Transblue manages all aspects of exterior construction projects to ensure form, beauty and...
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"
If you haven't heard of "shallow water lifeguards," now you have. It's a new, specialized lifeguarding position under the City of Phoenix. The requirement? To guard people swimming in four feet of water and under.
azbigmedia.com
Buck & Rider opens location in North Scottsdale
Buck & Rider, known for its finest, superior ingredients and commitment to flying in the freshest seafood seven days a week from around the world, will debut its highly anticipated second location on the Southeast corner of Scottsdale and Mayo at The Shops at Chauncey Ranch, located at 7015 E. Mayo Blvd. Doors officially open to the public in mid-December, beginning with daily happy hour and dinner service to start and brunch and lunch menu offerings rolling out mid-January.
SignalsAZ
Fountain Hills Farmer’s Market & Art
With Christmas and New Year’s fast approaching, what better excuse to grab some fresh food, shop for unique culinary items, and find the perfect gift for a friend and loved one? The Fountain Hills Farmer’s Market and Art on the Avenue is every Wednesday in beautiful Fountain Hills on the Avenue of the Fountains.
12news.com
Mesa volunteer becomes doctor at Banner
An ASU graduate started his medical field training as a volunteer in hospice facilities and homeless shelters. Then, he paved the way to get through medical school.
AZFamily
Protecting your plants from near-freezing temperatures this winter
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Near-freezing temperatures are here in the Valley and already underway across Arizona. So how do you protect your plants from the cold so they pull through the chilly winter months?. Good Morning, Arizona anchor and meteorologist Kylee Cruz headed out to north Phoenix to talk with...
Popular Local Seafood Restaurant Opening New Location
A local seafood restaurant is opening a new locationPhoto byMike Bergmann/Unsplash. For lovers of seafood, the Valley has expanded its number of restaurants offering fresh fish, lobster, oysters, and other species from the ocean. While a desert, Arizona’s a quick flight from the California coast, and the Gulf of California is even closer, so fish can be flown in the same day, which helps maintain the fresh taste any seafood lover can enjoy. One particular restaurant has grown in popularity over the last several years and has been featured on various Arizona PBS programs, highlighting the quality of the food. And now, there are plans for this restaurant to open a second location in the coming months.
East Valley Tribune
New E. Mesa facility to cut response time
Work on a $44 million, 50,000-square-foot combined police and fire station at the northeast corner of Brown and Power Roads –dubbed the Northeast Public Safety Facility – got underway this month as City Council approved a construction contract and celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month. When completed,...
citysuntimes.com
Phoenix Children’s Foundation, Amazon partner for holiday toy drive
This holiday season, no child at Phoenix Children’s will go without a present thanks to generous community donors and the official sponsor of the Toyland toy drive, Amazon. Anyone can be a part of making a holiday season hospital stay a little easier on kids and their families by donating toys or gift cards to Toyland.
fox10phoenix.com
Unsheltered community in Phoenix area facing winter weather as advocates try to help
PHOENIX - A big winter storm hitting parts of Arizona, bringing rain, snow, and freezing temperatures means many people are changing their plans, but it also means those who don't have a roof over their heads are looking for ways to stay warm and dry. When one of the homeless...
East Valley Tribune
City sends 70% recycling haul to a landfill
Mesa’s current recycling program is down in the dumps – literally and figuratively. And it’s going to stay there, at least partially, for years to come. City staff told City Council that 70% or more of the recyclable material Mesa picks up from residents and businesses is thrown into the landfill along with nonrecyclable trash.
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to Town
Hungry for a juicy burger? A new restaurant will satisfy your cravings.Photo byLee Campbell/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes, when the family is packed in the car and you’re ready to drive somewhere for dinner, you want an easy restaurant that will satisfy everyone. You want a restaurant that has a little bit for all the picky mouths, and yet maybe you’re not feeling a fast food burger or chicken sandwich. There are a number of contemporary restaurants around town that can provide you with this kind of option, but if you are living in Goodyear, a brand new option will be opening up in the not-too-distant future.
Cold temps are a shock to the system for Arizonans. Is the polar vortex to blame?
ARIZONA, USA — The Grand Canyon State will feel the coldest temperatures of the season on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with freeze and hard freeze alerts in effect for both mornings. The Valley most likely won’t even make it to 60 degrees in the afternoon hours through the weekend!...
12news.com
Penguin learns to fly over Maricopa
MARICOPA, Ariz. — Penguins are not known for flying. But one inflatable bird in Maricopa defied the odds Tuesday afternoon when it went for a ride high in the sky. Robin Scott's 10-foot penguin got picked up by a strong gust of wind and was untethered from the strings that had been holding it down.
12news.com
'The best day of the year in our court system': Maricopa county celebrates over 100 adoptions on Adoption Day
PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. It's a huge win for families across Maricopa County as over 100 children officially joined their forever families on National Adoption Day. The Superior Court of Maricopa County announced on Monday that a total of 104...
AZFamily
Stolen ‘Toys for Tots’ donation box returned to Gilbert neighborhood
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a good ending for a Gilbert homeowner who saw a truck load up his “Toys for Tots” donation box and drive away with it. According to Gilbert police officers, Chris Ward’s donation box wasn’t really stolen but was taken because of a misunderstanding. The person who drove away with the box told police he picks up bulk trash in his neighborhood and doesn’t speak English. He said he thought the box was trash and didn’t realize he’d taken anything important.
VIDEO: Gigantic Herd of Elk Crosses Road in Paradise Valley
VIDEO: Gigantic Herd of Elk Crosses Road in Paradise Valley Beautiful Video ...
YC’s Mongolian Grill is Moving Into a Historic Downtown Phoenix Home
Owner Geoff Stanisic says the process will take more than a year so that he can properly balance the preservation of the home’s character with all the high-tech equipment necessary to run a restaurant.
1 Arizona City Among The Best Places To Spend Christmas In America
Attractions of America compiled a list of the best places to spend Christmas in America.
Comments / 2