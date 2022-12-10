ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SignalsAZ

Leash Up, it’s the Law

With cool weather officially here, dog owners can rejoice! Long strolls with your four-legged friend in Scottsdale parks are finally attainable again. One thing to keep in mind when out in public is making sure your dog is always on a leash. In Arizona, it is against the law to have a dog off-leash in a public area. According to Arizona Revised Statute 11-1012links to external site: “D. No person in charge of any dog shall permit such dog in a public park or upon any public school property unless the dog is physically restrained by a leash, enclosed in a car, cage or similar enclosure or being exhibited or trained at a recognized kennel club event, public school or park sponsored event.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Transblue opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale

Transblue, a leading construction and project management company, recently opened a new location in Scottsdale, offering luxury exterior design services to commercial, multi-family and homeowner properties across central Arizona. As the professional link between clients and contractors, Transblue manages all aspects of exterior construction projects to ensure form, beauty and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Buck & Rider opens location in North Scottsdale

Buck & Rider, known for its finest, superior ingredients and commitment to flying in the freshest seafood seven days a week from around the world, will debut its highly anticipated second location on the Southeast corner of Scottsdale and Mayo at The Shops at Chauncey Ranch, located at 7015 E. Mayo Blvd. Doors officially open to the public in mid-December, beginning with daily happy hour and dinner service to start and brunch and lunch menu offerings rolling out mid-January.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Fountain Hills Farmer’s Market & Art

With Christmas and New Year’s fast approaching, what better excuse to grab some fresh food, shop for unique culinary items, and find the perfect gift for a friend and loved one? The Fountain Hills Farmer’s Market and Art on the Avenue is every Wednesday in beautiful Fountain Hills on the Avenue of the Fountains.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
12news.com

Mesa volunteer becomes doctor at Banner

An ASU graduate started his medical field training as a volunteer in hospice facilities and homeless shelters. Then, he paved the way to get through medical school.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Protecting your plants from near-freezing temperatures this winter

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Near-freezing temperatures are here in the Valley and already underway across Arizona. So how do you protect your plants from the cold so they pull through the chilly winter months?. Good Morning, Arizona anchor and meteorologist Kylee Cruz headed out to north Phoenix to talk with...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Local Seafood Restaurant Opening New Location

A local seafood restaurant is opening a new locationPhoto byMike Bergmann/Unsplash. For lovers of seafood, the Valley has expanded its number of restaurants offering fresh fish, lobster, oysters, and other species from the ocean. While a desert, Arizona’s a quick flight from the California coast, and the Gulf of California is even closer, so fish can be flown in the same day, which helps maintain the fresh taste any seafood lover can enjoy. One particular restaurant has grown in popularity over the last several years and has been featured on various Arizona PBS programs, highlighting the quality of the food. And now, there are plans for this restaurant to open a second location in the coming months.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

New E. Mesa facility to cut response time

Work on a $44 million, 50,000-square-foot combined police and fire station at the northeast corner of Brown and Power Roads –dubbed the Northeast Public Safety Facility – got underway this month as City Council approved a construction contract and celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month. When completed,...
MESA, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Phoenix Children’s Foundation, Amazon partner for holiday toy drive

This holiday season, no child at Phoenix Children’s will go without a present thanks to generous community donors and the official sponsor of the Toyland toy drive, Amazon. Anyone can be a part of making a holiday season hospital stay a little easier on kids and their families by donating toys or gift cards to Toyland.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

City sends 70% recycling haul to a landfill

Mesa’s current recycling program is down in the dumps – literally and figuratively. And it’s going to stay there, at least partially, for years to come. City staff told City Council that 70% or more of the recyclable material Mesa picks up from residents and businesses is thrown into the landfill along with nonrecyclable trash.
MESA, AZ
Greyson F

Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to Town

Hungry for a juicy burger? A new restaurant will satisfy your cravings.Photo byLee Campbell/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes, when the family is packed in the car and you’re ready to drive somewhere for dinner, you want an easy restaurant that will satisfy everyone. You want a restaurant that has a little bit for all the picky mouths, and yet maybe you’re not feeling a fast food burger or chicken sandwich. There are a number of contemporary restaurants around town that can provide you with this kind of option, but if you are living in Goodyear, a brand new option will be opening up in the not-too-distant future.
GOODYEAR, AZ
12news.com

Penguin learns to fly over Maricopa

MARICOPA, Ariz. — Penguins are not known for flying. But one inflatable bird in Maricopa defied the odds Tuesday afternoon when it went for a ride high in the sky. Robin Scott's 10-foot penguin got picked up by a strong gust of wind and was untethered from the strings that had been holding it down.
MARICOPA, AZ
AZFamily

Stolen ‘Toys for Tots’ donation box returned to Gilbert neighborhood

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a good ending for a Gilbert homeowner who saw a truck load up his “Toys for Tots” donation box and drive away with it. According to Gilbert police officers, Chris Ward’s donation box wasn’t really stolen but was taken because of a misunderstanding. The person who drove away with the box told police he picks up bulk trash in his neighborhood and doesn’t speak English. He said he thought the box was trash and didn’t realize he’d taken anything important.
GILBERT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy