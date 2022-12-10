Free agent Carlos Correa has found a new home with the Giants, agreeing to a monster 13-year, $350 milion contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Correa opted out of his contract with the Twins in October, with the shortstop earning $35.1 million in one year with Minnesota. He was one of the biggest names in MLB’s 2022 free agency pool following a season that saw him slash .291/.366/.467. The shortstop joined the Twins before the season after the Astros did not offer him a long-term deal. Now with San Francisco, he’ll look to once again help his team make a splash in the playoff picture after missing the ’22 postseason for just the second time in his career.

