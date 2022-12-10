Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UAB and Miami, Ohio kick off bowl season in Bahamas Bowl
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Miami, Ohio (6-6, Mid-American) vs UAB (6-6, Conference USA), Dec. 16, 11:30 a.m. ET (ESPN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: UAB by 10 1/2. Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. Both teams are trying to finish with winning records after gaining bowl eligibility with...
Clayton News Daily
Fantasy Playoffs: Five Easiest Schedules for Running Backs
You've made it to Week 15, which means you're in the fantasy football playoffs! Congratulations on a strong season!. When looking at the schedule ahead, a few running backs stand out not only because of talent but also because they have very favorable matchups. If you have many options at running back, be sure you do not cut any of these players! A few players listed below may even be available on the waiver wire.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota to Undergo Knee Surgery
Days after Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota was demoted from the starting role, Atlanta coach Arthur Smith told reporters on Wednesday that the veteran is expected to undergo knee surgery and be placed on the injured reserve list, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. After the quarterback change, Mariota stepped away...
Clayton News Daily
NFL Eyes Multiple Games in Germany for 2023 Season
The NFL is planning for multiple games in Germany next season. The news comes as Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s executive vice president for league events and club business, stated that the league will not have a game in Mexico City in the 2023 season due to renovations to Estadio Azteca for the 2026 World Cup.
Clayton News Daily
Giants, Commanders clash in crucial divisional rematch
The Washington Commanders will face the New York Giants for the second time in as many weeks when the teams meet in a contest filled with playoff implications on Sunday night in Landover, Md. The Commanders and the host Giants played to a 20-20 tie on Dec. 4 before the...
Clayton News Daily
Colts Must Comply With Rooney Rule Before Hiring Head Coach
View the original article to see embedded media. Colts owner Jim Irsay’s affection for interim head coach Jeff Saturday is no secret. While introducing Saturday on Nov. 8 after the firing of previous coach Frank Reich, Irsay told reporters the interim coach would be around for “eight games and hopefully more.” Saturday has piloted Indianapolis to one win in four games—most recently a 54-19 loss to the Cowboys—amid a firestorm of criticism about his hiring.
Clayton News Daily
49ers-Seahawks ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 15 Player Props to Target
The Seahawks (7-6) host the 49ers (9-4) for Thursday Night Football in Week 15. The surging Niners have a chance to clinch the NFC West with a victory, and they are favored by 3.5 points at SI Sportsbook. The game total is set at 43.5. Both teams have strong offenses...
Clayton News Daily
Rams coach says WR Cooper Kupp likely won't return in '22
Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who has been sidelined for the last month after undergoing ankle surgery, likely will not return to action this season, according to coach Sean McVay. In speaking to reporters Tuesday ahead of the Rams' road game against the Green Bay Packers next...
Clayton News Daily
Clemson LB Trenton Simpson to enter NFL draft
Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson announced Wednesday that he is entering the 2023 NFL Draft. Simpson thanked his parents, coaches and teammates during his post on social media. At the conclusion of his tweet, Simpson wrote, "I am pleased to inform you that I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft."
Clayton News Daily
Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt declares for NFL draft
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt on Wednesday declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and opted out of the Volunteers' bowl game. Hyatt captured the Biletnikoff Award last week, given to the top receiver in the country regardless of position. Hyatt is the second Volunteers WR in three days to declare...
Clayton News Daily
Magic clip Hawks for fourth straight win
Franz Wagner led eight Orlando scorers in double figures with 24 points, and the Magic extended their season-long winning streak to four games with a 135-124 defeat of the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Orlando's balanced offense, which featured all five starters scoring at least 16 points, produced both a...
Clayton News Daily
Clayton County athletes rack up All-Region 3-AAAAAA football honors
Morrow senior Andrew Craig and Lovejoy senior Aiden Benton earned two of the top awards on the All-Region 3-AAAAAA Football Team selected by the region’s coaches. Craig, a running back and defensive back, was named 3-AAAAAA Player of the Year, while Benton, a linebacker and defensive end, was Defensive Player of the Year.
Clayton News Daily
Miller Avoids Sanctions, Arizona Hit With NCAA Penalties
View the original article to see embedded media. Former Arizona men’s basketball coach Sean Miller avoids all sanctions in the upcoming ruling by the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP). Sports Illustrated‘s Pat Forde first reported the lack of punishment for the former Wildcats coach. The full...
Warriors' Stephen Curry Injury Update Following Wednesday's Loss To Pacers
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry left Wednesday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers early due to a left shoulder injury.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Carlos Correa Joins Giants on Massive 13-Year Deal
Free agent Carlos Correa has found a new home with the Giants, agreeing to a monster 13-year, $350 milion contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Correa opted out of his contract with the Twins in October, with the shortstop earning $35.1 million in one year with Minnesota. He was one of the biggest names in MLB’s 2022 free agency pool following a season that saw him slash .291/.366/.467. The shortstop joined the Twins before the season after the Astros did not offer him a long-term deal. Now with San Francisco, he’ll look to once again help his team make a splash in the playoff picture after missing the ’22 postseason for just the second time in his career.
Clayton News Daily
Ex-NBA Player Evan Turner Tweets Jab at LeBron James
The NBA announced changes to its Most Valuable Player award as well as several other league honors on Tuesday. The league’s MVP is now named The Michael Jordan Trophy in honor of the Bulls legend and Naismith Hall of Famer. Following the news of the newly named awards, social media reacted to the changes with one reaction leading to a former NBA player taking a shot at Lakers star LeBron James.
