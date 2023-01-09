Andrew McCutchen is returning home. McCutchen signed a 1-year deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The deal is reportedly for $5 million. McCutchen posted about the news on Friday, sharing a photo of himself in his old Pirates jersey and a Pirates hat. “Where it all began,” he wrote on Twitter. Where it all began pic.twitter.com/TmHG8yWbg1... The post Former NL MVP returns to Pirates on 1-year deal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO