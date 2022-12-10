UFC 282 video: Jay Perrin breaks down ‘unpolished’ Raul Rosas Jr., explains why he’s ‘dangerous’

Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Israel Adesanya’s head coach: Khamzat Chimaev ‘rising star, but he’s done literally nothing at middleweight’
Israel Adesanya’s head coach Eugene Bareman believes it’s a no-brainer to run back the memorable UFC 281 main event between Adesanya and the new middleweight champion Alex Pereira next, not Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev. Adesanya was minutes away from defeating his longtime combat sports rival in November before...
MMA Fighting
Dricus Du Plessis doesn’t expect Alex Pereira to stay champ for long: ‘I think Robert Whittaker beats him’
Following a third-round submission win over Darren Till at UFC 282, Dricus Du Plessis has his sights set on top 10 competition – and hopefully a title shot within the next year. With a perfect 4-0 record inside the octagon, the 28-year-old fighter from South Africa wants to make...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Glover Teixeira reacts to sudden title shot after UFC 282 fiasco: ‘Let the universe take care of things’
Glover Teixeira is obviously thrilled with the sudden turn of events this past weekend. At UFC 282, Teixeira was supposed to rematch Jiri Prochazka for the light heavyweight title, but when Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury and vacated the title, things went awry. Teixeira turned down a late notice change of opponent to Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant belt and so the UFC instead passed him over, instead having Ankalaev face Jan Blachowicz for the title. But then Blachowicz and Ankalaev fought to a split draw, leaving the belt vacant, and so immediately afterwards, UFC President Dana White announced that Teixeira would instead face Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 283 for the belt. And of course, Teixeira is quite happy with his good fortune.
MMA Fighting
UFC vet Elizeu Zaleski suspended nine months by Nevada Athletic Commission for failed drug test
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos finally has an official timeline for his return. Dos Santos, 36, received a nine-month suspension in a unanimous vote from the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) on Wednesday stemming from a positive out-of-competition drug test for ostarine, which was administered April 16 in relation to his scheduled fight against Mounir Lazzez at UFC Vegas 51. Dos Santos will also be required to pay $444 in prosecution fees. His NAC suspension is retroactive, meaning it expired on Sept. 16.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Was Glover Teixeira UFC 282’s biggest winner?
UFC 282 is in the books, and while controversy filled the T-Mobile Arena in the final two fights of the evening, Glover Teixeira ended the night by getting exactly what he wanted without even having to compete. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck...
MMA Fighting
PFL announces first Challenger Series card for 2023 with welterweights including only man to beat Alex Pereira
The PFL will return to action on Jan. 27 with the latest installment of the Challenger Series card where a group of fighters compete for an opportunity at potentially joining the $1 million season tournament. First up in 2023, the PFL Challenger Series will feature a group of welterweights all...
MMA Fighting
Ilia Topuria: UFC protecting Paddy Pimblett from me
The UFC could do far worse than cut clips from the UFC 282 press conference to promote a fight between Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett. But Topuria is skeptical he’ll face the U.K. star any time soon. Although the rivals have now been booked on the same fight cards...
MMA Fighting
Anthony Smith on losing Jamahal Hill fight: ‘I’m not mad at the UFC. It just sucks’
Anthony Smith understands why the recent light heavyweight shake-up had to happen, but that doesn’t make him any less upset about it. Following a split draw in the main event of UFC 282, UFC President Dana White announced that the promotion was pivoting to a vacant light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixiera and Jamahal Hill at UFC 283.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Ilia Topuria, Jamahal Hill, Raul Rosas Jr., Dricus Du Plessis, and Chris Curtis
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We take a closer look at a busy combat sports weekend and look back at our latest parlay bet.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Sean O’Malley shocked by Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon decision: ‘Maybe I just have to rewatch it’
Sean O’Malley and Paddy Pimblett were involved in arguably the two most controversial decisions of 2022. This past October at UFC 280, O’Malley vaulted his way to the bantamweight division’s peak with a huge split decision upset over former champion Petr Yan. For their efforts, the pair earned Fight of the Night honors, and “Suga” acknowledged in his post-fight interview that it was his toughest test to date.
MMA Fighting
Rankings Shakeup: Should Magomed Ankalaev be the new No. 2 light heavyweight in the world?
What on earth are we supposed to do with the light heavyweight division?. UFC 282 was supposed to inject a little clarity into the 205-pound ranks after Jiri Prochazka’s untimely shoulder injury thrust the weight class into chaos. Instead, it’s only left us more confused than ever, with the UFC having pivoted from one impromptu title fight to another following Magomed Ankalaev’s split draw with Jan Blachowicz this past Saturday. Now it’s suddenly Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill (sorry, Anthony Smith) who are slated to vie for the still-vacant belt on January 21 at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
MMA Fighting
MMA Pound-for-Pound Rankings, December 2022: Year of new blood reshapes the top 10
Welcome to the latest update to the MMA Fighting pound-for-pound rankings, where every month our esteemed panel sort through the noise to answer one question: Who are the best overall male and female MMA fighters in the world?. How did the past four weeks affect the global pound-for-pound landscape? Let’s...
MMA Fighting
Mauricio Rua: UFC 283 clash with Ihor Potieria ‘definitely my last fight’
Former UFC and PRIDE champion Mauricio Rua says he will walk away from the sport following his UFC bout with Ihor Potieria on Jan. 21, the Brazilian veteran announced Monday in an interview with Combate. Rua, who has only fight left in his contract with the UFC, looks to end...
MMA Fighting
Glover Teixeira ‘definitely’ won’t retire with UFC 283 title win over Jamahal Hill
It won’t be as originally planned, but Glover Teixeira will get his shot at the light heavyweight title after all. The former UFC champion went from rematching Jiri Prochazka in Las Vegas to now battling Jamahal Hill for the vacant belt in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, after Prochazka stepped away due to an injury and Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev ended in a split draw.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov expects Islam Makhachev to defend title 5-6 times: ‘Nobody can stay on top forever’
Khabib Nurmagomedov foresees some history awaiting his star pupil and current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Makhachev’s first title fight appearance went about as smoothly as it could have this past October. Facing UFC record holder for submissions and former divisional champion Charles Oliveira, Makhachev forced his rival to tap to a tight arm triangle choke in round two.
MMA Fighting
Robbery Review: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon at UFC 282
Few things infuriate MMA fans more than a fight being scored incorrectly, though the term “robbery” tends to be thrown around carelessly and is often steeped in bias. With Robbery Review, we’ll take a look back at controversial fights and determine whether the judges were rightly criticized for their decision or if pundits need to examine their own knee-jerk reactions.
MMA Fighting
Jared Gordon ‘devastated’ over controversial loss to Paddy Pimblett: ‘It’s probably one of the worst decisions ever’
A few days removed from UFC 282 and Jared Gordon is still trying to process how he has a loss on his record to Paddy Pimblett. Despite what was widely regarded as a winning performance, the New York native heard the scorecards all read 29-28 in favor of his opponent. Gordon was understandably dejected as soon as the decision was announced, and truth be told, he’s still trying to process everything that happened.
MMA Fighting
Raul Rosas Jr. confident he can beat UFC champion Aljamain Sterling right now: ‘I can finish whoever has the belt’
Raul Rosas Jr. is the youngest fighter to compete in the UFC, the youngest fighter to win in the UFC, and if his projections are accurate, he’ll be the youngest UFC champion by a mile. At UFC 282 in Las Vegas this past Saturday, Rosas wowed fans and fighters...
MMA Fighting
Scott Coker happy to let Dillon Danis book boxing match against KSI: ‘You’re going to have your hands full, young man’
Dillon Danis’ next fight won’t be in the Bellator cage and his boss is fine with that. Scott Coker spoke to the media following Saturday’s Bellator 289 event in Uncasville, Conn., and he was asked about the brash fighter’s upcoming boxing match against YouTuber KSI, which takes place on Jan. 14.
