Los Angeles, CA

numberfire.com

Dolphins list Tyreek Hill (ankle) as limited on Tuesday

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) was limited during Tuesday's practice. Although today's designation was estimated, Hill's limited status is an encouraging sign towards his Week 15 status versus the Buffalo Bills. numberFire's models currently project Hill to score 15.5 FanDuel points against a defense allowing 28.3 FanDuel points per game to wide receivers.
numberfire.com

Washington's Taj Gibson starting for Kristaps Porzingis (back) on Wednesday

Washington Wizards center Taj Gibson is starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Denver Nuggets. Gibson will make his first start this season after Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out with a back ailment. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 88.1 minutes with Porzingis off the floor, Gibson is averaging 0.77 FanDuel points...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Devin Booker (hamstring) questionable for Suns on Thursday

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (hamstring) is questionable to play in Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Booker's availability is currently in limbo after Phoenix's star missed two games with left hamstring tightness. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked fifth in defensive rating, expect Landry Shamet to log more minutes if Booker is inactive.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Hornets starting LaMelo Ball (ankle) on Wednesday, Jalen McDaniels to bench

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Ball will make his fourth start this season after an ankle sprain forced him to sit 11 straight games. In a matchup versus a Detroit team ranked 29th in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Ball to score 32.3 FanDuel points.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Schefter: Rams expected to start Baker Mayfield in Week 15

According to head coach Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to start in Week 15's game versus the Green Bay Packers. After last week's comeback victory, Mayfield is expected to make his first start for the Rams while John Wolford is dealing with a neck injury. In a matchup versus a Packers' defense allowing 16.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, our models project Mayfield to score 12.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com

Josh Hart (ankle) available for Trail Blazers on Wednesday night

Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) will play in Wednesday's contest versus the San Antonio Spurs. Hart will be active on Wednesday night after he was listed with an ankle sprain. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project Hart to score 27.6 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 9.6 points,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Hawks starting Trae Young (back) in Wednesday's lineup, Trent Forrest to bench

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (back) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Young will start at point guard after Atlanta's star was held out one game with back tightness. In a matchup against a Magic team allowing 47.9 FanDuel points per game to point guards, numberFire's models project Young to score 46.4 FanDuel points.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

New York's Jalen Brunson (foot) active for Wednesday's contest versus Bulls

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Brunson will suit up on Wednesday despite his questionable designation with a foot injury. In 35.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brunson to score 35.9 FanDuel points. Brunson's projection includes 21.4 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Wizards starting Monte Morris (groin) on Wednesday, Jordan Goodwin to bench

Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris (groin) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Morris will make his return after he missed two games with groin soreness. In 29.8 expected minutes, our models project Morris to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Morris' Wednesday projection includes 12.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Trent Forrest playing bench role for Atlanta on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Forrest will come off the bench after Trae Young was named Wednesday's starter. in 25.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Forrest to produce 7.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Onyeka Okongwu playing with Atlanta's second unit on Wednesday night

Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. Okongwu will come off the bench after Clint Capela was named as Wednesday's starter. In 17.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Okongwu to record 6.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
ATLANTA, GA

