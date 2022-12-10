Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Nickeil Alexander-Walker operating in second unit role for Utah on Tuesday night
Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Alexander-Walker will operate off the bench after Mike Conley was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 15.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alexander-Walker to produce 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.
Slumping Suns look for brighter outcome vs. Clippers
Out of sync, hobbled and staggering to the end of a four-game road trip, the Phoenix Suns will take their
numberfire.com
Dolphins list Tyreek Hill (ankle) as limited on Tuesday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) was limited during Tuesday's practice. Although today's designation was estimated, Hill's limited status is an encouraging sign towards his Week 15 status versus the Buffalo Bills. numberFire's models currently project Hill to score 15.5 FanDuel points against a defense allowing 28.3 FanDuel points per game to wide receivers.
numberfire.com
Golden State's Stephen Curry (shoulder) out for remainder of Wednesday's contest
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (shoulder) will not return to Wednesday's contest versus the Indiana Pacers. Curry will remain in the locker room after he was forced to leave during the third quarter with a left shoulder injury. Expect Jordan Poole to see a boost in usage if Curry were to miss more time.
numberfire.com
Washington's Taj Gibson starting for Kristaps Porzingis (back) on Wednesday
Washington Wizards center Taj Gibson is starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Denver Nuggets. Gibson will make his first start this season after Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out with a back ailment. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 88.1 minutes with Porzingis off the floor, Gibson is averaging 0.77 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Devin Booker (hamstring) questionable for Suns on Thursday
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (hamstring) is questionable to play in Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Booker's availability is currently in limbo after Phoenix's star missed two games with left hamstring tightness. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked fifth in defensive rating, expect Landry Shamet to log more minutes if Booker is inactive.
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Terence Davis is starting for inactive Kevin Huerter (ankle) on Wednesday
Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis is starting in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Davis will make his second start this season after Kevin Huerter was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 24.0 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 24.3 FanDuel points. Davis' projection includes 12.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Hornets starting LaMelo Ball (ankle) on Wednesday, Jalen McDaniels to bench
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Ball will make his fourth start this season after an ankle sprain forced him to sit 11 straight games. In a matchup versus a Detroit team ranked 29th in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Ball to score 32.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Schefter: Rams expected to start Baker Mayfield in Week 15
According to head coach Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to start in Week 15's game versus the Green Bay Packers. After last week's comeback victory, Mayfield is expected to make his first start for the Rams while John Wolford is dealing with a neck injury. In a matchup versus a Packers' defense allowing 16.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, our models project Mayfield to score 12.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (ankle) available for Trail Blazers on Wednesday night
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) will play in Wednesday's contest versus the San Antonio Spurs. Hart will be active on Wednesday night after he was listed with an ankle sprain. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project Hart to score 27.6 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 9.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Hawks starting Trae Young (back) in Wednesday's lineup, Trent Forrest to bench
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (back) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Young will start at point guard after Atlanta's star was held out one game with back tightness. In a matchup against a Magic team allowing 47.9 FanDuel points per game to point guards, numberFire's models project Young to score 46.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Darius Bazley on Wednesday night, Aleksej Pokusevski to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley is starting in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Bazley will make his first start this season after Aleksej Pokusevski was sent to bench. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 324.6 minutes this season, Bazley is averaging 1.01 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Charles Bassey for inactive Zach Collins (ankle) on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bassey will start at the five after Zach Collins was held out with an ankle injury. In 22.1 expected minutes, our models project Bassey to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Bassey's projection includes 9.5 points,...
numberfire.com
New York's Jalen Brunson (foot) active for Wednesday's contest versus Bulls
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Brunson will suit up on Wednesday despite his questionable designation with a foot injury. In 35.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brunson to score 35.9 FanDuel points. Brunson's projection includes 21.4 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Deandre Ayton (ankle) questionable for Thursday's matchup versus Clippers
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (ankle) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Ayton's status is currently in question after Phoenix's center suffered an ankle injury on Tuesday. Expect Bismack Biyombo to log more minutes at center if Ayton is ruled out. According to Rotogrinders'...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves starting Austin Rivers for inactive D'Angelo Russell (knee) on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Rivers will make his third start this season after D'Angelo Russell was ruled out with a left knee contusion. In a matchup against a Los Angeles' unit ranked fifth in defensive rating, Rivers' FanDuel salary stands at $3,500.
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Monte Morris (groin) on Wednesday, Jordan Goodwin to bench
Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris (groin) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Morris will make his return after he missed two games with groin soreness. In 29.8 expected minutes, our models project Morris to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Morris' Wednesday projection includes 12.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Trent Forrest playing bench role for Atlanta on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Forrest will come off the bench after Trae Young was named Wednesday's starter. in 25.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Forrest to produce 7.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Onyeka Okongwu playing with Atlanta's second unit on Wednesday night
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. Okongwu will come off the bench after Clint Capela was named as Wednesday's starter. In 17.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Okongwu to record 6.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
numberfire.com
Keita Bates-Diop starting for Spurs on Wednesday, Isaiah Roby coming off the bench
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bates-Diop will get the start on Wednesday with Isaiah Roby moving to the bench. Our models expect Bates-Diop to play 8.9 minutes against Portland. Bates-Diop's Wednesday projection includes 3.4 points, 1.8...
