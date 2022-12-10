Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Related
Detroit Lions skyrocket in latest NFL Power Rankings
Don’t look now but our Detroit Lions are not just hot, they are HOT HOT!!! Following their impressive 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, the Lions have now won five of their last six games to move to 6-7 on the season, and they are still alive when it comes to the NFL playoffs. If you have been paying attention to the media, both at the local and national level, you have probably noticed that the Lions are getting quite a bit of love. Well, everybody has been releasing their latest NFL Power Rankings and the Lions are skyrocketing up the charts!
Todd McShay has Detroit Lions making interesting pick in his NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Who does Todd McShay have the Detroit Lions selecting in the 2023 NFL Draft?Would it be a good idea for the Detroit Lions to select C.J. Stroud in Round 1?. We may only be in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season, but it is never too early to start talking about the NFL Draft as it pertains to our Detroit Lions. This is especially true when some of the “draft gurus” such as Todd McShay begin releasing their mock drafts. On Tuesday, McShay released his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0, and he has the Lions selecting a player that just about everybody seems to be mocking to them at pick No. 4.
Steelers' Plan to Replace Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a decision to make at quarterback.
Vikings Reinforcements Are on the Way
A few key Vikings played a big role in the loss to the Lions on Sunday, as they missed the game. The Vikings have been one of the most healthy teams in the league so far, a key part of the success and the 10-3 record. Leading up to the...
Colts Reveal Starting QB at Vikings
The Indianapolis Colts didn’t play in Week 14 because of a bye week, adding a wee bit of mystery to the identity of the Week 15 starting quarterback. The Vikings host the Colts this Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, hoping to rebound from a humbling loss to the whippersnapping Detroit Lions, 34-23. Minnesota still needs just one win or Detroit loss to clinch the NFC North for the first time since 2017.
MLive.com
3 things we learned: Lions could become a hit in free agency
DETROIT -- The Lions won for the fifth time in six weeks, this time by a 34-23 score on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Here are three things we learned in the game. The Lions could become a hit in free agency. Just listen to what these guys are saying about what it’s like to play for this regime. Heck, just listen to what the guys cut by this regime are saying about this regime. Guys like C.J. Moore, a special teams ace who didn’t make the team out of training camp.
Detroit Lions could catch massive break vs. New York Jets
Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.
Vikings May Have Potential DC Replacement Already in the Building
By all accounts, Ed Donatell was allowed to travel home with the team following the awful loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Although he now commands the worst defense on a yards-per-game average in the NFL, he won’t immediately be fired. There could be an in-house replacement, however.
Taylor Decker reveals just how loyal he is to Detroit Lions
When it comes to playing through pain and injuries, most people immediately think of hockey players. But What you are about to read about Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker will make you think that he could be one of the toughest athletes around. Decker recently joined the “Pardon My Take” podcast earlier this week and the inside information he shared showed just how loyal he is to the team that drafted him and eventually signed him to a mega-contract extension.
Will Matthew Stafford retire early? Kelly Stafford weighs in
Have we watched Matthew Stafford‘s final game in the National Football League? According to Kelly Stafford, that is something her husband will have to decide for himself. Stafford is currently on injured reserve with what Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay called a “spinal cord contusion.” After that update was made, Dr. David J. Chao, who was an NFL head team doctor for over 17 years, released a video explaining that Stafford’s spinal cord contusion is “career-threatening.” Kelly Stafford recently weighed in on the possibility of Matthew retiring early.
Penei Sewell’s epic catch drawn by Mina Kimes (With Titanic Music)
By now, if you are a fan of the Detroit Lions as we are here at Detroit Sports Nation, you have most likely seen Penei Sewell‘s epic catch from Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings at least 100 times. Personally, I have seen it even more than that, but the video that you are about to see from Mina Kimes takes the cake. As you are about to see, Kimes draws Sewell’s catch to the music from Titanic.
Aidan Hutchinson Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lion Week 14
Detroit Lions' PFF grades have been released after defeating the Vikings.
Detroit Lions land No. 1 pick in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
How could the Detroit Lions land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?Proposed Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Trade:. We are in mid-December, and believe it or not, our Detroit Lions are still in the NFL playoff hunt. Repeat, with just four games remaining the Lions still have a shot at making the playoffs! With that being said, Todd McShay has released his first 2023 NFL Mock Draft, which means it is open season for all things regarding the 2023 Draft. In my opinion, the Lions should do whatever they can to land the No. 1 overall pick so they can select Will Anderson out of Alabama.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Former Michigan TE Erick All announces transfer destination
Prior to the start of the 2022 season, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters that he believed he had two of the best tight ends in America at his disposal. One of those tight ends was Erick All, who was expected to play a big part role in the Wolverines‘ offense. Unfortunately, he was injured, ended up having surgery, and then announced he was entering the transfer portal. We now know where All will play in 2023.
Detroit Pistons G Cade Cunningham done for the season
Prior to the 2022-23 NBA regular season, the hope was that Cade Cunningham, after an outstanding rookie campaign, would take another step forward for the Detroit Pistons. In 12 games during the 2022-23 season, Cunningham is averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. This comes after he averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists during his rookie campaign with the Pistons. Unfortunately, the Pistons will be without their star player for the rest of the season, as he has decided to have surgery on his injured shin.
Jamaal Williams shares story about Dan Campbell’s considerate side
Jamaal Williams dealt with 3 deaths during the offseasonDan Campbell was considerate of Jamaal Williams’ needs. Not only are the Detroit Lions rolling, but they seem to be having a ton of fun as a team. If you don’t believe me, just watch RB Jamaal Williams and the rest of the players, and how they interact with Dan Campbell and the rest of the coaches. There is clearly mutual respect and trust, not only between the players but between the players and coaches. During a recent interview with ESPN, Williams and Campbell shared their views on something that happened during the offseason that showed Campbell’s considerate side.
Detroit Tigers sign RHP Michael Lorenzen
It may be getting cold outside but that does not mean Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris is not working hard to build a solid roster for the 2023 season. Earlier today, the Tigers officially announced they have signed LHP Matthew Boyd to a 1-year contract, and just moments ago, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reported that the Tigers have also signed RHP Michael Lorenzen to a contract.
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 14 win over Vikings
Following their Week 14 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions have now moved to 6-7 on the season, and their playoff hopes remain alive. Of course, the more games the Lions win, the lower their draft slot will go, though, we are completely fine with that at this point. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they won in Week 14, which hurts the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks prior to Monday Night Football.
Detroit Lions Injury Report for Wednesday, Dec. 14
Following their impressive 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now within one game of .500 on the season, and their playoff chances have increased. That being said, those playoff chances would take a huge hit if they are not able to get the job done this coming Sunday when they hit the road to take on the New York Jets. Just moments ago, the initial Detroit Lions Injury Report for Week 15 was released.
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0