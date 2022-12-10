Read full article on original website
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsLos Angeles, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
easyreadernews.com
Morongo Casino Resort Chosen as Southland’s Best Casino
The Morongo Casino Resort and Spa has continued its strong history of winning awards, this time collecting the Best Casino in Southland Award. We look at how this award came to be, and what makes the Morongo Casino Resort and Spa such an award-winning facility. Exhaustive Process Leads to Morongo’s...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Last Chance U: Basketball’ Season 2 on Netflix, Where The East Los Angeles Huskies Push For Glory
After years of covering hard-knocks, now-or-nothing stakes in junior-college football, last year Netflix’s “Last Chance U” brand branched out into basketball, with a new series covering the East Los Angeles College Huskies. Now, Last Chance U: Basketball is back for a second season that brings back a number of familiar faces and introduces some new ones. LAST CHANCE U: BASKETBALL SEASON 2: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A lone player practices his shot and ball-handling on a fenced-in outdoor basketball court late at night, interspersed with clips of players talking about how much the sport means to them. Serious,...
For LA’s Section 8 Lottery Winners, Vouchers Could Still Be 10 Years Away. Here’s Where To Turn For Help
If you’re facing a rent increase, eviction or need help affording rent in L.A. check out this list of resources.
globalconstructionreview.com
LA-to-Vegas high speed line set to break ground next year
Brightline West, the company building a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is planning to begin work on its line next year, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. The $8bn project, which was originally scheduled to break ground in 2020 (see further reading), will have stations...
The 6 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Los Angeles
There is a neighborhood in L.A. that is suited for everyone, regardless of your interests, personal and professional ambitions, and lifestyle preferences.
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Eater
LA’s Newest Dim Sum Palace Is Already a Frenzied Weekend Destination
The wait is over. One of the San Gabriel Valley’s most anticipated restaurant openings has finally come to fruition after nearly a yearlong uphill battle. Bistro 1968, formerly known as Enlighten Bistro 168, has found a new home in the city of San Gabriel as of December 3. Local...
Long Beach to reopen Queen Mary with free guided tours
Visitors will be back onboard the RMS Queen Mary in Long Beach for the first time since March 2020 with free guided tours to the public, the city announced Monday. One-hour tours guided by a historical docent will enable visitors to experience areas of the Queen Mary’s Promenade Deck and scenic views of the downtown Long Beach shoreline, including a stroll through the Promenade Shops, Observation Bar, Queen Salon and Royal Salon as well as other areas on the iconic vessel.
fox10phoenix.com
LA deputies looking for suspects involved in hour-long wild pursuit
LOS ANGELES - A suspect led deputies on a wild hour-long pursuit through LA County. The pursuit started in El Monte; the suspect drove at high-speeds on the 710, 10 and 5 freeways. The original want on the suspect came in as driving under the influence, but that later changed...
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday
Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
NBC Los Angeles
Protestors Clash at Griffith Park Over Closing of Pony Rides
Protestors and counter protesters clashed over the Griffith Park Pony Rides on Saturday. The Griffith Park Pony Rides have been a tradition in Los Angeles for decades but it will be coming to an end at the end of this month. The city of LA says it did not renew...
L.A. Weekly
LA Weekly’s Cannabis Gift Guide 2022
It’s time to buy some presents for the pot enthusiast in your life. It can be tricky. A lot of people have been gifted boof by well-intended people over the years. “Maybe Billy wants grass,” they reasonably thought. They just didn’t have a metric for quality in their heart.
newsantaana.com
Kalaveras Cantina Urbana is now open in Orange, to mixed reviews
Kalaveras Cantina Urbana has opened its first restaurant in Orange County. They are occupying the former location of famed The Chili Pepper, which closed after 46 years during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a chain with 13 other locations, mostly in Los Angeles. They are known for the decor, which...
SFGate
Should LA's train and bus rides be free? Karen Bass may soon decide
LOS ANGELES — Should it be free to use the public rail and bus systems in Los Angeles County? That's a question incoming Mayor Karen Bass may soon have to answer. As one of Mayor Eric Garcetti's last acts on the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority board, he revived a conversation about free bus and rail service. On his last day, Garcetti asked the agency to study what such a change would entail.
Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Shanice taking center stage with Gay Men’s Chorus of L.A.
Grammy-nominated singer Shanice joined us live to share details on her collaboration with the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles. The singer-songwriter will take center stage with the chorus for its wintertime concert, “A Motown Holiday,” on Dec. 17 and 18. And just for KTLA, Shanice shared an exclusive first look at their rehearsals. Tickets […]
Killingsworth-designed Treasure Island home on the market for first time in 67 years
The home is now on the market for the first time, following the death of owner Margaret Russell late last year at the age of 109. The post Killingsworth-designed Treasure Island home on the market for first time in 67 years appeared first on Long Beach Post.
NBC Los Angeles
The Queen Mary Will Reopen to Visitors With Free ‘Thank You' Tours
When facing any challenge, be it large or small, we do sometimes wonder if we will sink or float. And, if things are especially auspicious, if we will sail into a brighter future. That last option is always the option we want, of course, in pretty much every case we...
discovering-la.com
Where to find Holiday Tamales in LA
For many Latinos, the holiday season is identified with tamales. Friends and families gather together to make them in assembly line fashion. It is also common to give homemade tamales as holiday gifts. Tamales have a way of bringing people of different cultures together. If you wish to partake in this tradition, I’ve created a list of where to find holiday tamales in LA.
Vice
Inside a 70s pay-by-the-week hotel on Hollywood Boulevard
By the mid-70s, Hollywood Boulevard had gone to seed. Like many cities across the nation, Los Angeles was hit by a wave of urban blight caused by a confluence of systemic factors like “stagflation” and “benign neglect”. Under the shadow of steep economic decline, Tinseltown’s lustrous sparkle began to fade. In its place, a new street culture took hold as hustlers, hippies, grifters, pushers, prostitutes and runaways roamed the Walk of Fame making a name for themselves.
arcadiaquill.com
Pasadena’s Parrot Population
When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
