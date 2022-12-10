ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell Gardens, CA

easyreadernews.com

Morongo Casino Resort Chosen as Southland’s Best Casino

The Morongo Casino Resort and Spa has continued its strong history of winning awards, this time collecting the Best Casino in Southland Award. We look at how this award came to be, and what makes the Morongo Casino Resort and Spa such an award-winning facility. Exhaustive Process Leads to Morongo’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Last Chance U: Basketball’ Season 2 on Netflix, Where The East Los Angeles Huskies Push For Glory

After years of covering hard-knocks, now-or-nothing stakes in junior-college football, last year Netflix’s “Last Chance U” brand branched out into basketball, with a new series covering the East Los Angeles College Huskies. Now, Last Chance U: Basketball is back for a second season that brings back a number of familiar faces and introduces some new ones. LAST CHANCE U: BASKETBALL SEASON 2: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A lone player practices his shot and ball-handling on a fenced-in outdoor basketball court late at night, interspersed with clips of players talking about how much the sport means to them. Serious,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
globalconstructionreview.com

LA-to-Vegas high speed line set to break ground next year

Brightline West, the company building a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is planning to begin work on its line next year, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. The $8bn project, which was originally scheduled to break ground in 2020 (see further reading), will have stations...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HeySoCal

Long Beach to reopen Queen Mary with free guided tours

Visitors will be back onboard the RMS Queen Mary in Long Beach for the first time since March 2020 with free guided tours to the public, the city announced Monday. One-hour tours guided by a historical docent will enable visitors to experience areas of the Queen Mary’s Promenade Deck and scenic views of the downtown Long Beach shoreline, including a stroll through the Promenade Shops, Observation Bar, Queen Salon and Royal Salon as well as other areas on the iconic vessel.
LONG BEACH, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday

Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

LA Weekly’s Cannabis Gift Guide 2022

It’s time to buy some presents for the pot enthusiast in your life. It can be tricky. A lot of people have been gifted boof by well-intended people over the years. “Maybe Billy wants grass,” they reasonably thought. They just didn’t have a metric for quality in their heart.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Kalaveras Cantina Urbana is now open in Orange, to mixed reviews

Kalaveras Cantina Urbana has opened its first restaurant in Orange County. They are occupying the former location of famed The Chili Pepper, which closed after 46 years during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a chain with 13 other locations, mostly in Los Angeles. They are known for the decor, which...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Should LA's train and bus rides be free? Karen Bass may soon decide

LOS ANGELES — Should it be free to use the public rail and bus systems in Los Angeles County? That's a question incoming Mayor Karen Bass may soon have to answer. As one of Mayor Eric Garcetti's last acts on the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority board, he revived a conversation about free bus and rail service. On his last day, Garcetti asked the agency to study what such a change would entail.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
discovering-la.com

Where to find Holiday Tamales in LA

For many Latinos, the holiday season is identified with tamales. Friends and families gather together to make them in assembly line fashion. It is also common to give homemade tamales as holiday gifts. Tamales have a way of bringing people of different cultures together. If you wish to partake in this tradition, I’ve created a list of where to find holiday tamales in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vice

Inside a 70s pay-by-the-week hotel on Hollywood Boulevard

By the mid-70s, Hollywood Boulevard had gone to seed. Like many cities across the nation, Los Angeles was hit by a wave of urban blight caused by a confluence of systemic factors like “stagflation” and “benign neglect”. Under the shadow of steep economic decline, Tinseltown’s lustrous sparkle began to fade. In its place, a new street culture took hold as hustlers, hippies, grifters, pushers, prostitutes and runaways roamed the Walk of Fame making a name for themselves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
arcadiaquill.com

Pasadena’s Parrot Population

When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
PASADENA, CA

