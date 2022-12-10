ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Caleb Williams, CJ Stroud recount their Georgia football recruitments: ‘Georgia was honestly my second school’

By Connor Riley,
dawgnation.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

RaRa Thomas is easily a top choice for Georgia football

Georgia football is on the hunt for more receivers to add depth and even more playmakers at that position, and Mississippi State transfer RaRa Thomas is one of the top names on that list. The Dawgs could see a handful of guys leave out of that room, so adding more...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Several Georgia football commits and targets see their rankings soar after latest industry evaluations

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class and priority targets after the latest rankings updates across the recruiting ranking industry. =========================================================. The recruiting industry has been busy reranking and evaluating...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

REPORT: Georgia Tech Set to Hire Georgia's Buster Faulkner

According to reports, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are looking to hire Georgia's Buster Faulkner to serve as the team's offensive coordinator. Faulkner has been with Georgia serving as an offensive analyst.  Georgia Tech recently upgraded Brent Key from interim head coach to full-time head ...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia high school football championship ends in controversy over disputable touchdown call

A Georgia high school football championship game was mired in controversy on Saturday as it appeared that officials erred when they ruled a play at the goal line a touchdown. The game in question was between Sandy Creek and Cedar Grove High Schools in the Georgia Class 3A championship. Sandy Creek was down 17-14 in the fourth quarter with 59 seconds remaining in the game.
TYRONE, GA
WRDW-TV

Local football players struggle to get attention from college recruiters

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another motivation for winning football championships is getting the attention of college recruiters. More recruiters allow more options on the table to receive scholarships. We talked with local coaches about the challenges players are facing when it comes to taking their talents to the next level.
THOMSON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia insurance agent convicted of insurance fraud, sentenced to 5 years in prison, officials say

A Suwanee insurance agent was sentenced Monday following a two-year investigation by the Georgia State Board of Workers’ Compensation’s Enforcement Division. Enforcement Division Director Melinda Vigna said in August 2018 she had received complaints that 66-year-old Jeffery Alan Reichel, Sr., a Georgia Licensed Insurance Agent, purchased a minimum premium workers’ compensation insurance policy for his business, Core Business Services Inc.
SUWANEE, GA
accesswdun.com

Habersham County wreck seriously injures Toccoa man

An elderly Stephens County man suffered suspected serious injuries in a wreck on Ga. 15 / U.S. 441 at Antioch Church Road in Habersham County. Curtis Tollison, 77, of Toccoa was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Astro Van on Antioch Church Road and allegedly failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign at Ga. 15 / U.S. 441, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The van traveled through the intersection and was struck by a northbound 2017 Chevrolet Colorado driven by 17-year-old Samantha Hayes of Cornelia.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Alpharetta Police captain arrested in Forsyth County

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A police captain with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic incident and arrest in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said deputies were called to the home of Capt. Michael Stewart of the Alpharetta...
ALPHARETTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy