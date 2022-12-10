Read full article on original website
Former 4-Star Georgia Commit in the Transfer Portal
Smoke Bouie, one of Texas A&M's biggest recruiting wins over Georgia, is in the Transfer Portal after just one season in College Station.
Transfer Portal Heating up Around Georgia
As Georgia prepares for Ohio State, rivals and future opponents are heavily involved in the Transfer Portal.
What We Will Learn About Georgia in the Playoff this Year
In just a few short weeks, Georgia will make its third college football playoff appearance under Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs hold a 3-1 record in the playoff under Smart with their lone loss coming in the national championship back in 2017. Smart has proven he can win on the sport's biggest stage and ...
Georgia football-Ohio State live updates, injury news, practice notes for College Football Playoff semifinal
The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in a College Football Playoff semifinal. Below you can find live updates, injury news and practice notes for the College Football Playoff semifinal. The Bulldogs and Buckeyes have only met once, doing so back in the 1993 Citrus Bowl. Both...
BREAKING: ESPN's College Gameday in Atlanta for No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ohio State
ATHENS - For the second time this season Kirby Smart at the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will be featured on ESPN’s College Gameday program. This time in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. The company released the news before noon on Monday. The Bulldogs...
The Game Changing Impact of Georgia’s Tight End Duo
Just when everyone thought Georgia would be taking a step back this season, they come out and go undefeated in the regular season and win a conference title to solidify themselves as the top seed for the playoffs. While much of their success this season has filtered through their immensely talented ...
Blown call in Cedar Grove loss highlights bigger problems in sports
Officiating sports must be a difficult job, but poor officiating across all levels of sports can lower the quality of what is supposed to be entertaining. Cedar Grove High School’s state championship loss on Dec. 10 is still on my mind. The Cedar Grove Saints’ defense turned the opposing offense over on downs twice in the red zone and forced several other turnovers throughout the game. The Saints’ defense is loaded with college talent, including athletes who have committed to Ohio State, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Connecticut, and other top-tier college programs.
Sources: Brent Key getting new Georgia Tech offensive coordinator from rival Georgia
Buster Faulkner, a longtime coaching veteran who's been serving as an offensive analyst on Kirby Smart's University of Georgia staff, is set to take the reins of the Georgia Tech offense, sources tell FootballScoop. Brent Key, after being named Tech's full-time head coach and seeing the interim tab removed, has...
GHSA to consider replay and return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
After a controversial call during the football championship weekend, the Georgia High School Association is reportedly considering looking into the use of instant replay for championship games.
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
Georgia high school football championship ends in controversy over disputable touchdown call
A Georgia high school football championship game was mired in controversy on Saturday as it appeared that officials erred when they ruled a play at the goal line a touchdown. The game in question was between Sandy Creek and Cedar Grove High Schools in the Georgia Class 3A championship. Sandy Creek was down 17-14 in the fourth quarter with 59 seconds remaining in the game.
Local football players struggle to get attention from college recruiters
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another motivation for winning football championships is getting the attention of college recruiters. More recruiters allow more options on the table to receive scholarships. We talked with local coaches about the challenges players are facing when it comes to taking their talents to the next level.
A Georgia high school football championship game goes viral for all the wrong reasons
The 3A GHSA State Championship Game between Sandy Creek and Cedar Grove had a viral moment with a blown TD call. This moment may lead to the implementation of instant replay in state championships games going forward.
Athens doctor is target of harassment lawsuit
Nine women are accusing an Athens doctor of sexual harassment. The women were workers at the Heath Wealth Safe Clinic on Prince Avenue in Athens. They say they were subjected to inappropriate sexual advances from Dr. Subodh Agrawal. His office is disputing the allegations and the doctor has filed a countersuit.
Area briefs: Ginn out as Authority Director in Danielsville, pedestrian killed in crash in Hartwell
A man arrested in Stephens County is facing child sex charges in Oconee County. The GBI says 32 year-old Alan Savage is charged with a single count of sexual exploitation of a child. This evening’s meeting of the Oconee County Planning Commission is set for 7 o’clock at the courthouse...
Upstate mom shared $300,000 lottery win with sons
An Upstate mom is spreading Christmas cheer by sharing her $300,000 lottery win with her two sons.
Vehicle strikes, kills Hartwell woman Saturday on Ga. 8
A Hart County woman lost her life about 6 p.m. Saturday when she attempted to cross Ga. 8 near Norman Road in Hart County. Barbara Brenda Teasley, 54, of Hartwell died when she was struck and killed by a silver 2011 Ford Flex that was traveling westbound on Ga. 8, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
Georgia insurance agent convicted of insurance fraud, sentenced to 5 years in prison, officials say
A Suwanee insurance agent was sentenced Monday following a two-year investigation by the Georgia State Board of Workers’ Compensation’s Enforcement Division. Enforcement Division Director Melinda Vigna said in August 2018 she had received complaints that 66-year-old Jeffery Alan Reichel, Sr., a Georgia Licensed Insurance Agent, purchased a minimum premium workers’ compensation insurance policy for his business, Core Business Services Inc.
Georgia deputy arrested for stalking ex-girlfriend in 3 counties, GBI says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A Butts County deputy was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend. Marlin Moultrie, 55, of Flovilla, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor stalking and three counts of misdemeanor harassing communications. On Nov. 4, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgia Bureau...
