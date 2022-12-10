ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

DawgsDaily

What We Will Learn About Georgia in the Playoff this Year

In just a few short weeks, Georgia will make its third college football playoff appearance under Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs hold a 3-1 record in the playoff under Smart with their lone loss coming in the national championship back in 2017. Smart has proven he can win on the sport's biggest stage and ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

The Game Changing Impact of Georgia’s Tight End Duo

Just when everyone thought Georgia would be taking a step back this season, they come out and go undefeated in the regular season and win a conference title to solidify themselves as the top seed for the playoffs. While much of their success this season has filtered through their immensely talented ...
ATHENS, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Blown call in Cedar Grove loss highlights bigger problems in sports

Officiating sports must be a difficult job, but poor officiating across all levels of sports can lower the quality of what is supposed to be entertaining. Cedar Grove High School’s state championship loss on Dec. 10 is still on my mind. The Cedar Grove Saints’ defense turned the opposing offense over on downs twice in the red zone and forced several other turnovers throughout the game. The Saints’ defense is loaded with college talent, including athletes who have committed to Ohio State, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Connecticut, and other top-tier college programs.
ELLENWOOD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia high school football championship ends in controversy over disputable touchdown call

A Georgia high school football championship game was mired in controversy on Saturday as it appeared that officials erred when they ruled a play at the goal line a touchdown. The game in question was between Sandy Creek and Cedar Grove High Schools in the Georgia Class 3A championship. Sandy Creek was down 17-14 in the fourth quarter with 59 seconds remaining in the game.
TYRONE, GA
WRDW-TV

Local football players struggle to get attention from college recruiters

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another motivation for winning football championships is getting the attention of college recruiters. More recruiters allow more options on the table to receive scholarships. We talked with local coaches about the challenges players are facing when it comes to taking their talents to the next level.
THOMSON, GA
WGAU

Athens doctor is target of harassment lawsuit

Nine women are accusing an Athens doctor of sexual harassment. The women were workers at the Heath Wealth Safe Clinic on Prince Avenue in Athens. They say they were subjected to inappropriate sexual advances from Dr. Subodh Agrawal. His office is disputing the allegations and the doctor has filed a countersuit.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Vehicle strikes, kills Hartwell woman Saturday on Ga. 8

A Hart County woman lost her life about 6 p.m. Saturday when she attempted to cross Ga. 8 near Norman Road in Hart County. Barbara Brenda Teasley, 54, of Hartwell died when she was struck and killed by a silver 2011 Ford Flex that was traveling westbound on Ga. 8, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
HART COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia insurance agent convicted of insurance fraud, sentenced to 5 years in prison, officials say

A Suwanee insurance agent was sentenced Monday following a two-year investigation by the Georgia State Board of Workers’ Compensation’s Enforcement Division. Enforcement Division Director Melinda Vigna said in August 2018 she had received complaints that 66-year-old Jeffery Alan Reichel, Sr., a Georgia Licensed Insurance Agent, purchased a minimum premium workers’ compensation insurance policy for his business, Core Business Services Inc.
SUWANEE, GA

