Lexington County, SC

WRDW-TV

Suspect charged with murdering Aiken County missing mom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a missing mom from Aiken County may start to get some closure. In court on Monday, they learned the state was moving forward on murder and arson charges in connection with her case, in addition to kidnapping. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday the murder charge had been filed.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Wave 3

KSP: Head-on crash in Larue County kills 41-year-old Buffalo man

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a head-on crash that killed a man in Larue County Monday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., KSP responded to a crash near the intersection of Greensburg Road and Malcomb Drive. Early investigation revealed a 1995 Ford Escort driven by 41-year-old Charles Perkins...
LARUE COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Woman found suffering from gunshot wound in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville's California neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of South 26th Street, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Fatal collision in LaRue County left 1 dead and another injured

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision in Larue County Monday afternoon. On Dec. 12, KSP received a call from the Larue County Dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of Greensburg Road and Malcomb Drive. The investigation revealed...
LARUE COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

25-year-old charged with murder in Louisville shooting was on house arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that left one person dead in southwest Louisville. Louisville Metro Police Department arrested 25-year-old Shawntta Young on Monday. Young is being charged with murder, assault, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

45 minute high-speed pursuit begins in parking lot of KSP Post 4, ends in arrest of man on fleeing, drug trafficking charges

A high-speed pursuit began that began at Kentucky State Police Post 4 headquarters ended in the arrest of an Elizabethtown man on fleeing and drug trafficking charges. Monday morning, 18-year-old Qua’Darrius Skillman was in a Kia Forte in the parking lot of KSP Post 4 headquarters in Elizabethtown as a friend was inside being interviewed, according to a report by The News-Enterprise.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wvih.com

Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect

Meade County Authorities are searching for an armed robbery suspect. According to the Meade County Sheriff’s Department, a white male entered the Shreeji Mart at 369 Hog Wallow Lane, near the intersection of US 60 and Kentucky 313, at around 9:45 pm Tuesday (12/13) with a firearm and demanded cash from the clerk.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wach.com

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Lexington County crash

LEXINGTON, SC — The Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher, identified the man who died after being hit by a vehicle in the 200 block of Jamil Road in Lexington County on Saturday December, 10. According to officials, 68- year-old Daniel Nelson Gibbons III of Columbia was walking on Jamil...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
kbsi23.com

Man arrested after police chase reaching more than 110 mph

HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Salem, Ky. man faces attempted murder of a peace officer charges after police say he led them on a chase reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour. Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Ky. faces two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, aggregrated...
SALEM, KY
News19 WLTX

Early morning arrest in Newberry leads to large quantity of drugs

NEWBERRY, S.C. — An early morning arrest of a man wanted for attempted murder and breach of peace yielded drugs and weapons in Newberry. Officials say Newberry Police, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED Fugitive Apprehension Team received information that a wanted person, Koppala Caldwell, was at a home on Langford Street in Newberry.
NEWBERRY, SC
wdrb.com

1 person in critical condition after shooting at Jefferson Mall, Louisville police say

Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing appears in US court. A former Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 has appeared in federal court in Washington to face charges of international terrorism. The extradition to the U.S. of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi was a milestone in the decades-old investigation into the attack that killed 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground. The Justice Department announced Sunday that Mas’ud had been taken into U.S. custody, and he faced the charges in court on Monday.
LOUISVILLE, KY

