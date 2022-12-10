ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Kat Kountry 105

Major COVID Fraud Scheme Involving Minnesota

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Las Vegas woman has entered a guilty plea to a federal charge connected to a major COVID pandemic relief fraud scheme involving Minnesota. According to federal prosecutors, 39-year-old Tequisha Solomon fraudulently applied for more than $7.1 million in pandemic-related assistance that caused the US government and multiple state agencies to pay out more than $4.7 million in benefits. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says much of the fraud involved unlawful applications for COVID pandemic unemployment insurance benefits in multiple states, including Minnesota.
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Mailing Drugs to State Prisons

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for attempting to mail drugs into several state prisons. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced Monday that 40-year-old Walter Disney Davis was also sentenced to five years of supervised release after being convicted of distribution of drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm as a felon. The conviction was the result of a multi-agency investigation that began in March 2021.
Minneapolis’ legacy of failure on police accountability

Mayor Jacob Frey and members of the Minneapolis City Council have inherited and perpetuated a sad history of failures to fix a long-broken system of police discipline. For the past quarter century or more, these failures have harmed residents — especially people of color —and unfairly tarnished the good name of dedicated officers compelled to […] The post Minneapolis’ legacy of failure on police accountability appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Man Pleads Guilty in Sauk Rapids Murder-for-Hire Case

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to 1st-degree attempted murder, just moments after a Benton County judge ruled him competent to face the charge. Twenty-year-old Christian Kane pleaded guilty in what authorities say was a murder-for-hire in Sauk Rapids. Kane is accused of stabbing a...
Charges: Owner of Vic's Blue Dog restaurant didn't pay income taxes for 11 years

CHASKA, Minn. – A Twin Cities restaurant owner is charged with almost 20 felonies after he allegedly failed to pay millions in Minnesota state income tax for more than a decade.The Carver County Attorney's Office says an anonymous tip was sent this summer to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, claiming 61-year-old Paul Mark Carlson – owner of Vic's Blue Dog in Victoria – was paying his workers in cash.Investigators soon found that Carlson hadn't paid individual income taxes for 11 years, and there were no returns filed for his restaurant during that time frame. It was estimated that just between...
Mairs & Power Exits Office It’s Leased Since 1940s

St. Paul and Mairs & Power have been intertwined since the investment firm was founded in 1931 by George Mairs Jr. Known for its long-term investing strategy, the firm has been located in downtown St. Paul in the First National Bank Building since the early 1940s, according to Rob Mairs, a company executive and third-generation family member to work in the business.
There must be something in the water

People who grew up in the communities where 3M dumped chemical waste for decades wonder why so many of them got cancer as kids, and why justice is elusive. The post There must be something in the water appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
State suspends license of adult day care that was home to a senator’s campaign

Minnesota regulators on Friday suspended the license of a Minneapolis company that provides adult day care services — and gave state Sen. Omar Fateh free office space during his 2020 campaign. Open Arms has had a history of license violations. The post State suspends license of adult day care that was home to a senator’s campaign  appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota dentist buys property for $2.75M to relocate practice

A Minnesota dentist will relocate his practice into a Rochester commercial complex purchased for $2.75 million, the Post Bulletin reported Dec. 12. Matt Penz, DDS, operates Penz Dental Care in Rochester. The practice needs to relocate into a larger space to accommodate its expanded staff, which includes three dentists. The...
Two teens charged for shooting at Hennepin County deputy on I-94

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two teenagers have been charged for allegedly shooting at a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy's squad car on Interstate 94 while fleeing a burglary.Damon Davenport Jr. and Rashad Collins, both of whom are 18 years old, each face one count of first-degree murder of a peace officer, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of fleeing a peace officer. Charges say the incident stemmed from a burglary in Brooklyn Center; police were alerted to the building near 57th Avenue North and Emerson Avenue North around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 15. The burglary victim identified Davenport and Collins by name. The Hennepin...
Minnesota Democrats Set To Revive Gun Control Talks At the Capitol

(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota Democrats are set to revive gun control talks at the State Capitol. Democrats gained control of the governor’s office and Legislature in November’s midterm election, setting the stage to renew a push for expanded criminal background checks applying to most private firearm transfers. “Red-flag” protective orders allowing authorities to temporarily take guns from people who are deemed to be dangerous are also back on the table. The push comes after a year with several mass shootings around the country. Republican legislators and gun rights activists are expected to oppose the efforts.
Deadly Minnesota Drag Race Leads to Murder Conviction

Hastings, Mn (KROC-AM News) - It took members of a Dakota County jury about seven hours to find a Burnsville woman guilty of two counts of third-degree murder in connection with a deadly drag race last year. Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena says the jury also convicted 20-year-old Camille Dennis-Bond...
Community Policy