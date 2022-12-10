CHASKA, Minn. – A Twin Cities restaurant owner is charged with almost 20 felonies after he allegedly failed to pay millions in Minnesota state income tax for more than a decade.The Carver County Attorney's Office says an anonymous tip was sent this summer to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, claiming 61-year-old Paul Mark Carlson – owner of Vic's Blue Dog in Victoria – was paying his workers in cash.Investigators soon found that Carlson hadn't paid individual income taxes for 11 years, and there were no returns filed for his restaurant during that time frame. It was estimated that just between...

VICTORIA, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO