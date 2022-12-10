Read full article on original website
Major COVID Fraud Scheme Involving Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Las Vegas woman has entered a guilty plea to a federal charge connected to a major COVID pandemic relief fraud scheme involving Minnesota. According to federal prosecutors, 39-year-old Tequisha Solomon fraudulently applied for more than $7.1 million in pandemic-related assistance that caused the US government and multiple state agencies to pay out more than $4.7 million in benefits. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says much of the fraud involved unlawful applications for COVID pandemic unemployment insurance benefits in multiple states, including Minnesota.
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Mailing Drugs to State Prisons
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for attempting to mail drugs into several state prisons. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced Monday that 40-year-old Walter Disney Davis was also sentenced to five years of supervised release after being convicted of distribution of drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm as a felon. The conviction was the result of a multi-agency investigation that began in March 2021.
Minneapolis’ legacy of failure on police accountability
Mayor Jacob Frey and members of the Minneapolis City Council have inherited and perpetuated a sad history of failures to fix a long-broken system of police discipline. For the past quarter century or more, these failures have harmed residents — especially people of color —and unfairly tarnished the good name of dedicated officers compelled to […] The post Minneapolis’ legacy of failure on police accountability appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Two Minnesota Cities Named Among 'Most Caring' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the most caring cities across the country.
Man Pleads Guilty in Sauk Rapids Murder-for-Hire Case
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to 1st-degree attempted murder, just moments after a Benton County judge ruled him competent to face the charge. Twenty-year-old Christian Kane pleaded guilty in what authorities say was a murder-for-hire in Sauk Rapids. Kane is accused of stabbing a...
Charges: Owner of Vic's Blue Dog restaurant didn't pay income taxes for 11 years
CHASKA, Minn. – A Twin Cities restaurant owner is charged with almost 20 felonies after he allegedly failed to pay millions in Minnesota state income tax for more than a decade.The Carver County Attorney's Office says an anonymous tip was sent this summer to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, claiming 61-year-old Paul Mark Carlson – owner of Vic's Blue Dog in Victoria – was paying his workers in cash.Investigators soon found that Carlson hadn't paid individual income taxes for 11 years, and there were no returns filed for his restaurant during that time frame. It was estimated that just between...
St. Paul recommends developer for old Hamm's Brewery site
ST PAUL, Minn. — A developer has visions of turning the historic Hamm's Brewery complex on St. Paul's East Side into a mix of housing, a marketplace and an outdoor plaza. A committee of St. Paul city staff is recommending JB Vang Partners, Inc. for the redevelopment plan. The...
Mairs & Power Exits Office It’s Leased Since 1940s
St. Paul and Mairs & Power have been intertwined since the investment firm was founded in 1931 by George Mairs Jr. Known for its long-term investing strategy, the firm has been located in downtown St. Paul in the First National Bank Building since the early 1940s, according to Rob Mairs, a company executive and third-generation family member to work in the business.
There must be something in the water
People who grew up in the communities where 3M dumped chemical waste for decades wonder why so many of them got cancer as kids, and why justice is elusive. The post There must be something in the water appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
State suspends license of adult day care that was home to a senator’s campaign
Minnesota regulators on Friday suspended the license of a Minneapolis company that provides adult day care services — and gave state Sen. Omar Fateh free office space during his 2020 campaign. Open Arms has had a history of license violations. The post State suspends license of adult day care that was home to a senator’s campaign appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Teen charged in juvenile court in connection to Lyndale Ave. robbery, crash
MINNEAPOLIS — A 17-year-old has been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery in juvenile court for his alleged role in a robbery and car crash on Lyndale Avenue North on Dec. 11. According to a juvenile court petition, the Columbia Heights teenager entered the Clark Gas Station on the 4000...
Minnesota dentist buys property for $2.75M to relocate practice
A Minnesota dentist will relocate his practice into a Rochester commercial complex purchased for $2.75 million, the Post Bulletin reported Dec. 12. Matt Penz, DDS, operates Penz Dental Care in Rochester. The practice needs to relocate into a larger space to accommodate its expanded staff, which includes three dentists. The...
How a Small Minnesota Town Became the ‘Restaurant Capital of the World’
Being known as the best place for (fill in the blank) in the entire state is a pretty cool accomplishment! Like Lanesboro being the bed and breakfast capital of Minnesota. But there's a small town in northern Minnesota that somehow got themselves the name of restaurant capital of the WORLD! Not just the state, the entire world.
Who Is More Stressed Minnesota, Iowa, Or South Dakota?
It's the holiday season and that can mean lots of stress. Where do you think folks feel most stressed...Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota? Here's the breakdown!. There are lots of things to be stressed about this time of year. Holiday shopping, family get-togethers, company parties, and all the regular stuff...
Man convicted of cocaine kilo sale in Home Depot parking lot
(FOX 9) - A West Metro Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation resulted in the arrest of a man who tried to sell of a kilo of cocaine in a Home Depot parking lot in September of 2021. A federal jury has convicted Hugo Escudero, 45,...
Two teens charged for shooting at Hennepin County deputy on I-94
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two teenagers have been charged for allegedly shooting at a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy's squad car on Interstate 94 while fleeing a burglary.Damon Davenport Jr. and Rashad Collins, both of whom are 18 years old, each face one count of first-degree murder of a peace officer, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of fleeing a peace officer. Charges say the incident stemmed from a burglary in Brooklyn Center; police were alerted to the building near 57th Avenue North and Emerson Avenue North around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 15. The burglary victim identified Davenport and Collins by name. The Hennepin...
Minnesota Democrats Set To Revive Gun Control Talks At the Capitol
(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota Democrats are set to revive gun control talks at the State Capitol. Democrats gained control of the governor’s office and Legislature in November’s midterm election, setting the stage to renew a push for expanded criminal background checks applying to most private firearm transfers. “Red-flag” protective orders allowing authorities to temporarily take guns from people who are deemed to be dangerous are also back on the table. The push comes after a year with several mass shootings around the country. Republican legislators and gun rights activists are expected to oppose the efforts.
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location Shutters
Minnesota's downtown Minneapolis Marshalls location will close on January 14th, 2023. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr) The store is located on Nicollet Mall and South 7th Street. A spokesperson is quoted as saying,
In face of increased danger on the job, paramedics send 'plea for help' to leadership
Two blocks away from a gunfight, Dmitriy Stalmakov pulled over and looked at where a bullet had ricocheted off the back of his ambulance. If it had hit 2 inches higher, the 28-year-old paramedic doesn't know if he'd be here to tell the story. "If it would have pierced the...
Deadly Minnesota Drag Race Leads to Murder Conviction
Hastings, Mn (KROC-AM News) - It took members of a Dakota County jury about seven hours to find a Burnsville woman guilty of two counts of third-degree murder in connection with a deadly drag race last year. Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena says the jury also convicted 20-year-old Camille Dennis-Bond...
