Brownsville Police Department holds annual ‘Shop With A Cop’

Blue Santa waves and high-fives law enforcement officers and their students as they enter Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, during the Brownsville Police Department's annual Shop With A Cop event at Walmart on Alton Gloor Boulevard. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

BROWNSVILLE — FBI Agent Jerry Ramirez and 9-year-old Eduardo Ledezma are on the hunt as they move through Walmart’s toy department, looking for the elusive Pokemon section—followed closely by his mother Cinthia as she pushes his younger brother Nicolas in a stroller.

“I don’t know anything about Pokemon,” Ramirez admits.

Gamely he asks some passing fellow law enforcement officers doing their shopping where some might be—only to learn they are on the wrong aisle and need to go one over— and then their search pays off with shelves of Pokemon trading cards and toys for Ledezma.

“I don’t play the card game, but I like to collect the trading cards,” Ledezma explains as he evaluates each card pack.

Ledezma and Ramirez came together Saturday morning for the Brownsville Police Department’s annual “Shop With A Cop” event in coordination with the Brownsville Independent School District at the Walmart on Alton Gloor Boulevard.

Officials said 160 students from the district were selected to receive a $100 gift card to spend on Christmas gifts this year while spending time getting to know a member of law enforcement.

Officers and agents from federal, county and municipal law enforcement agencies donated their time— and, when possible, funds if their child exceeded the gift card amount— to give Brownsville children some Christmas magic this year.

The longtime annual tradition seeks to provide local children from families that might not be able to afford to participate in the full trappings of Christmas a joyful holiday memory.

“The community we know has special and unique needs. We are a border community, but we are also still subject to everything going around the nation and then some. This is us trying to balance the joy of the festivities of Christmas in giving to those less fortunate,” Brownsville Chief of Police Felix Sauceda explained.

Cameron County Deputy Sheriff Victor Leos and his student Angel Quintanilla check out Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, during the Brownsville Police Department’s annual Shop With A Cop event at Walmart on Alton Gloor Boulevard.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

Shop with a Cop is sponsored by Southwest Key Programs, Exceptional Emergency Center, Calacas Tacos & Beer, DJ Wero sound service, Valley Thrift & More, Brownsville Raza, All Around Fun 360 Photo Booth, Boogedy Bear’s Partyland and JK Medical Clinic.

In addition to shopping, the event also featured visits from holiday characters like Minnie and Mickey Mouse, music and holiday treats. Students entered the store with their law enforcement shopping buddy to confetti, bubble machines and sparkler fountains going off to start things in holiday style.

“We have to remember that, to a lot of these kiddos, this is the only Christmas they’ll have,” Sauceda explained to a crowd of volunteer law enforcement officers as they waited for the arrival of the first school bus of children.

With that in mind, Sauceda explains if you look at any of the children’s purchases— it’s usually not just toys. During the event, the children often choose everyday items— like clothes or snacks—or gifts for their family.

Violeta Pecina, 8, a third grader at Martin Elementary, was on the hunt for gifts, accompanied by Officer Carlo Jimenez of the Brownsville Police Department, for her older siblings.

“I have two brothers and one sister,” Pecina said.

The mood is high in the store as everyone hunts down aisles for requested items and enjoys making memories together.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agent Jacob Barreda was having a good time helping his second child of the morning, 9-year-old Nicole Briseno, to find some new clothes for school.

“They’re having fun, so we’re having fun. It’s a good event and getting bigger and bigger every year,” Barreda said.

