ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Brownsville Police Department holds annual ‘Shop With A Cop’

The Brownsville Herald
The Brownsville Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aF8re_0jeNh1xq00
Blue Santa waves and high-fives law enforcement officers and their students as they enter Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, during the Brownsville Police Department's annual Shop With A Cop event at Walmart on Alton Gloor Boulevard. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

BROWNSVILLE — FBI Agent Jerry Ramirez and 9-year-old Eduardo Ledezma are on the hunt as they move through Walmart’s toy department, looking for the elusive Pokemon section—followed closely by his mother Cinthia as she pushes his younger brother Nicolas in a stroller.

“I don’t know anything about Pokemon,” Ramirez admits.

Gamely he asks some passing fellow law enforcement officers doing their shopping where some might be—only to learn they are on the wrong aisle and need to go one over— and then their search pays off with shelves of Pokemon trading cards and toys for Ledezma.

“I don’t play the card game, but I like to collect the trading cards,” Ledezma explains as he evaluates each card pack.

Ledezma and Ramirez came together Saturday morning for the Brownsville Police Department’s annual “Shop With A Cop” event in coordination with the Brownsville Independent School District at the Walmart on Alton Gloor Boulevard.

Officials said 160 students from the district were selected to receive a $100 gift card to spend on Christmas gifts this year while spending time getting to know a member of law enforcement.

Officers and agents from federal, county and municipal law enforcement agencies donated their time— and, when possible, funds if their child exceeded the gift card amount— to give Brownsville children some Christmas magic this year.

The longtime annual tradition seeks to provide local children from families that might not be able to afford to participate in the full trappings of Christmas a joyful holiday memory.

“The community we know has special and unique needs. We are a border community, but we are also still subject to everything going around the nation and then some. This is us trying to balance the joy of the festivities of Christmas in giving to those less fortunate,” Brownsville Chief of Police Felix Sauceda explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28G8Ry_0jeNh1xq00
Cameron County Deputy Sheriff Victor Leos and his student Angel Quintanilla check out Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, during the Brownsville Police Department’s annual Shop With A Cop event at Walmart on Alton Gloor Boulevard.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

Shop with a Cop is sponsored by Southwest Key Programs, Exceptional Emergency Center, Calacas Tacos & Beer, DJ Wero sound service, Valley Thrift & More, Brownsville Raza, All Around Fun 360 Photo Booth, Boogedy Bear’s Partyland and JK Medical Clinic.

In addition to shopping, the event also featured visits from holiday characters like Minnie and Mickey Mouse, music and holiday treats. Students entered the store with their law enforcement shopping buddy to confetti, bubble machines and sparkler fountains going off to start things in holiday style.

“We have to remember that, to a lot of these kiddos, this is the only Christmas they’ll have,” Sauceda explained to a crowd of volunteer law enforcement officers as they waited for the arrival of the first school bus of children.

With that in mind, Sauceda explains if you look at any of the children’s purchases— it’s usually not just toys. During the event, the children often choose everyday items— like clothes or snacks—or gifts for their family.

Violeta Pecina, 8, a third grader at Martin Elementary, was on the hunt for gifts, accompanied by Officer Carlo Jimenez of the Brownsville Police Department, for her older siblings.

“I have two brothers and one sister,” Pecina said.

The mood is high in the store as everyone hunts down aisles for requested items and enjoys making memories together.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agent Jacob Barreda was having a good time helping his second child of the morning, 9-year-old Nicole Briseno, to find some new clothes for school.

“They’re having fun, so we’re having fun. It’s a good event and getting bigger and bigger every year,” Barreda said.

To see more, view Brownsville Herald photojournalist Denise Cathey’s full photo gallery here:

Photo Gallery: Brownsville Police Department holds annual ‘Shop With A Cop’

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Brownsville man fights ‘whole family’ and then head-butts officer, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man who allegedly assaulted his family then head-butted police as they tried to handcuff him, police say. Christopher Cruz, 28, was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the 800 block of West 16th Street on charges of aggravated assault, harassment on public servant, assault on public servant, two counts of assault family violence, and resisting arrest, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from Brownsville Police Department.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Teen punches and pulls hair of person in wheelchair

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager was arrested for allegedly assaulting a person with a disability during an argument, police said. Evelyn Victoria Gonzalez, 17, was arrested Sunday and charged with injury to a disabled person, according to Brownville police, who alleged Gonzalez began to become disrespectful and vulgar toward a person in a wheelchair […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Alton targets juvenile crime with message: ‘Now that you’re 10 & 17’

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department has implemented its latest community outreach and educational program called “Now That You’re 10 & 17”. According to Chief of Police Jonathan Flores, the program’s purpose is a preventative measure. It is to educate youth about the legal consequences they will face for offenses committed in a […]
ALTON, TX
KRGV

Sheriff’s office: Suspect robs and assaults clerk at drive-thru near Mission

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect of an aggravated robbery near Mission. Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a report of an aggravated robbery Friday at around 8 p.m. at the Servi Express Drive Thru, located on south of 8-Mile Line Road on Bentsen Palm Road, according to a news release.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Brownsville police identify man hit by car while jaywalking

Brownsville police say the 65-year-old man who was hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing a major street was “at fault” in the accident, according to a news release. Police responded to an auto-pedestrian accident at the 800 block of International Boulevard Tuesday at around...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Harlingen Woman Receives Seven Years for Fatal Hit-and-Run

A Harlingen woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident three years ago. The accident killed 46-year-old San Benito man — Willie Lee Williams — as he walked to work in July of 2019. Police found his body later on a frontage road.
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Woman whose father died in McAllen mobile home fire speaks out

A woman whose father died in a mobile home fire in McAllen last month continues to grieve. Judy Anne Gonzalez Rodriguez says she and her family are preparing to spend her first Christmas without her father, Adrian Gonzalez. Despite her loss, Rodriguez said something found in the rubble of her...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Valley store still beautiful as it reaches 100-year mark

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)— To say hair fashions and makeup trends have changed in the past century would be an understatement. Yet, Valley Beauty Supply has managed to stay in business for 100 years. So what’s the key to staying successful for so long? “Working with the next generation and laying down that groundwork and keeping […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Feds: Brownsville man ‘with no criminal history’ sentenced for drug trafficking

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was ordered to prison on Wednesday for attempting to transport cocaine through a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint. Jonathan Martinez, 27, was ordered to serve two years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas announced in a news […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Sheriff: Crack cocaine seized from vehicle in Cameron Park

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A traffic stop in Cameron Park led to the seizure of 33 plastic baggies filled with crack cocaine, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Ricardo Rodriguez, 56, of Brownsville, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, a 1st degree felony, the sheriff’s office announced Sunday. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission man dies in single-vehicle ATV crash

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an all-terrain-vehicle crash that killed a man in Mission. Jose Veliz Jr., 45, of Mission, died while riding an ATV at 10:50 p.m. Dec. 9 on Madrid Drive south of Milan Drive, authorities said. Veliz lost control of the ATV, causing it to […]
MISSION, TX
borderreport.com

Border Patrol lays to rest agent who died in ATV crash

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol Agent Raul Gonzalez was laid to rest during a funeral service Monday morning. U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other law enforcement officials gathered for the service at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Agents on horseback and on ATVs were among those who honored the fallen agent, who died while on duty Dec. 7.
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man denies knowing about the $49K in his car

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A driver stopped in San Benito with nearly $50,000 told deputies he didn’t know anything about the cash, authorities said. A Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputy with a K9 unit and seized up to $49,400 during a traffic stop Dec. 9 in San Benito at northbound I-9 after a traffic […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Crash on expressway exit ramp, driver flees on foot

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that took place Monday evening on a westbound exit ramp in Harlingen. The car crashed on Expressway 83 Bass Boulevard exit ramp, according to Sgt. Larry Moore with Harlingen Police Department. Moore told ValleyCentral the driver fled on foot. The suspect was arrested about one […]
HARLINGEN, TX
The Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Herald

Brownsville, TX
5K+
Followers
74
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brownsville Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy