ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Report: Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge

HONOLULU (AP) — A new report says the scourge of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada and the U.S. mainland also has been devastating for Native Hawaiian girls and women. Key findings of the report include that more than a quarter of missing girls in Hawaii are Native Hawaiian and that members of the U.S. military play an outsized role in the sexual exploitation of children in the state. Similar studies have shown that Indigenous women in Canada and the U.S. mainland are murdered or go missing at rates disproportionate to their size of the population. While the disturbing trend held for Native Hawaiian girls, a comparable, reliable statistic for Native Hawaiian women eluded the task force due lacking data.
HAWAII STATE
abc17news.com

California reparations task force dives into what is owed

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — After more than a year delving into history and studies to make its case for reparations to California descendants of enslaved Black people, a first-in-the-nation task force began deliberations Wednesday to quantify how financial compensation might be calculated and what might be required to prove eligibility.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc17news.com

Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger calls for end of general election runoffs

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has called on state lawmakers to eliminate general election runoffs. “Georgia is one of the only states in country with a General Election Runoff,” Raffensperger, a Republican, said in a statement on Wednesday. “We’re also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. I’m calling on the General Assembly to visit the topic of the General Election Runoff and consider reforms.”
GEORGIA STATE
abc17news.com

Push to repeal California anti-oil law inches closer to goal

A California law that prohibits new oil and gas wells from being drilled near homes, schools and hospitals could face a referendum in the 2024 election. Stop the Energy Shutdown, a campaign organized by oil and gas industry groups, said Tuesday it has collected enough signatures for a referendum to overturn SB 1137, the law that banned new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of highly populated places. It was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September. Oil and gas groups claim they have gathered nearly 1 million signatures, but counties and the secretary of state must still review and verify them, a process that will go through January.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc17news.com

California city agrees to end discriminatory housing policy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal civil rights prosecutors say a Southern California city has agreed to end a discriminatory housing program aimed at evicting criminals. The settlement announced Wednesday says Hesperia, San Bernardino County and its sheriff’s department violated the Fair Housing Act by engaging in a pattern and practice of discrimination to drive Black people and Latinos from the high desert city. The city, county and the sheriff’s department denied wrongdoing but agreed to pay $1 million. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke says the settlement should send a message to an estimated 2,000 cities nationwide that have so-called “crime-free” housing policies in place that are often discriminatory.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy