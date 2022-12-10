Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
markerzone.com
ANOTHER FAN BRAWL BREAKS OUT, THIS TIME AT PANTHERS'S FLA LIVE ARENA
Anomalously, the number of fan fights at NHL games seems to be skyrocketing in the 2022-23 season. I don't have the numbers in front of me, but the feelings I that there is another fight every week, sometimes even more frequently than that. Earlier this week, a mass brawl broke...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Monahan, Boeser & More
In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, we’ll look at the return of a Canadiens Holiday tradition and those prospects who have begun their World Junior Championships (WJC) camps while others have not. Former Montreal goaltender Cristobal Huet earned some recognition, and there are indications that significant trade talks have begun among general manager (GM) Kent Hughes and several of his rival GMs.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Lysell, Krejci, Zacha & More
It was one of the busiest weeks of the 2022-23 season for the Boston Bruins. They won two out of three games on a trip out West, before returning to the TD Garden and beating the New York Islanders, 4-3 in a shootout. On the road, the Bruins beat two...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 2022 Draft Class Thriving in Its First Year
After the 2021-22 season ended in an all-too-familiar way for the Toronto Maple Leafs, with a strong regular season and a first-round exit, they headed into the 2022 NHL Draft with the 25th overall pick. General manager Kyle Dubas then used that pick to offload goaltender Petr Mrazek’s contract, shipping both to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for the 38th overall pick.
Bills Praise Jets Mike White After Hits Send QB to Hospital: 'You're Incredible!' WATCH
"He's an incredible player ... Most quarterbacks would've laid down and said, 'No,'' said Buffalo's Shaq Lawson, who told Jets QB Mike White during the game, "I'm proud of you ... Keep going, show that dawg ... ''
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Leaders Come Up Clutch in Win Over Jets
Coming off of a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Dec. 11, the Vegas Golden Knights improved their record to 21-9-1 after defeating the Winnipeg Jets 6-5 in what was an exciting back-and-forth effort throughout the entire 60 minutes of play. The Golden Knights came into Winnipeg following a...
The Hockey Writers
3 Flames’ Defensemen Who Can Step Up in Chris Tanev’s Absence
While Monday night’s game between the Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens was filled with plenty of highlights and exciting back-to-back action, there was one play that left many feeling sick to their stomachs. At nearly the midway point of the second period, the Canadiens found themselves on a five-on-three...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Should Not Trade for Canucks’ Horvat
The Columbus Blue Jackets 2022-23 season has been abhorrent. After signing Johnny Gaudreau in the offseason, expectations may have been inflated a bit, but no one expected them to be last place in the Eastern Conference two weeks before Christmas. The team is weak throughout the roster and looking for whatever help they can get. However, finding a long-term legitimate centreman may be at the top of their list of needs.
The Hockey Writers
Meet the New Kraken: Eeli Tolvanen
2022-23 Season: Eeli Tovanen has played 13 games so far in the 2022-23 season with the Nashville Predators, recording two goals and two assists. Type of Acquisition: Waiver claim on Dec. 13, 2022. Tolvanen’s Pre-Kraken Career. Tolvanen was considered a can’t-miss prospect when he was drafted by Nashville 30th...
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Dewar & Shaw Shine, Foligno & Greenway Have Trouble
This last week for the Minnesota Wild was a bit more difficult than the week prior, they played three games but did not have the winning results they were hoping for. They went on a western Canada road trip to face the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Vancouver Canucks. The...
The Hockey Writers
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Takeaways from 67’s, Otters, Bulldogs
At some point during an Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, every team is going to have a slump. What’s important is how you deal with it and push forward. After a late-November speedbump, the Windsor Spitfires have picked themselves up, dusted off, and are charging back with hopes of getting to the top of the Western Conference by the Christmas break.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Loss to Stars Is a Wake up Call
“If you lose one, you can’t lose two, and you certainly can’t lose three.”. New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood made that statement back on Oct. 14 after the Devils dropped their season opener to the Philadelphia Flyers. The 27-year-old is one of the longest-tenured players on the team and knows very well the losing snowball effect that has plagued this franchise over the past few seasons.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Blackhawks’ 7-3 Loss to Capitals – 12/13/22
The Chicago Blackhawks and the Washington Capitals went into their Dec. 13 matchup on respective streaks. The Blackhawks were looking to snap a three-game losing streak, while the Capitals were looking to extend a four-game winning streak. While the Blackhawks put up a respectable effort for a portion of the game, it wasn’t enough to stop the bleeding, and the Blackhawks are now 1-11-1 in their last 13 games. Here are some takeaways from a historic night at the United Center in Chicago.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 3 Early Christmas Gifts for 2022-23 Season
It was a tough start to the 2022-23 season, but the Toronto Maple Leafs turned things around and have shown why they’re one of the top teams in the league. As they’re in the midst of a 14-game streak where they recorded at least a point, the Maple Leafs are second in the Atlantic Division and third overall in the league in points percentage with .724. Not bad for a slow start.
The Hockey Writers
Toronto Maple Leafs’ Player Profile: Erik Källgren
Erik Källgren, 26, is a goaltender for the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, who has been with the team for the last two seasons. In his first season the goaltending tandem of Petr Mrazek and Jack Campbell both went down with injuries, and he was asked to fill the gap. He was able to seize the opportunity at that point and outperform expectations, which allowed him to grow in significance within the club. The road to the NHL for Källgren has been challenging to say the least, but he appears to have found a home in Toronto, so let’s look at his journey to the greatest hockey league in the world.
The Hockey Writers
4 Oilers Bound for the 2023 All-Star Game
There is just over a month and a half until the 2023 NHL All-Star event is held in Florida on Feb. 3 and 4. The conversation will soon ramp up when voting takes place. It’s clear who has performed well and who hasn’t until now, which makes my job a little bit easier in figuring out who should get All-Star consideration for the Edmonton Oilers.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ Win Streak Sees Return of an Analytical Anamoly
The New York Rangers are riding a four-game win streak after beating the New Jersey Devils, 4-3, in overtime thanks to a Filip Chytil rocket. It’s been the best stretch of the season, accumulating points in six of their last seven contests, beating the St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights, and Colorado Avalanche in addition to the Devils. Despite all the winning, a puzzling yet familiar trend is starting to emerge with the Blueshirts. The more they win, the worse their analytics get.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Marner, Tavares & Vesey
Last night’s Toronto Maple Leafs’ 7-0 revenge win over the Anaheim Ducks was a full-scale beatdown. Although Ilya Samsonov had to stop a number of tough chances during the game, including a clean breakaway, by the middle of the second period it was clear that the Maple Leafs would skate away with the victory.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins Have Trade Assets to Land Canucks’ Bo Horvat
The Vancouver Canucks have reportedly made their final contract extension offer to captain Bo Horvat, which was apparently quickly rejected. Now the focus turns to a trade for the 27-year-old forward and some negotiations which will likely include several teams across the league, including some playoff-bound and non-playoff-bound clubs. Insert the Pittsburgh Penguins, as if there’s any team that may have an upper hand it could be the Pens, based on the fact both Canucks general manager (GM) Patrik Allvin and team president Jim Rutherford spent multiple years working in Pittsburgh.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways as Oilers Bounce Back with 6-3 Win Over Predators
After a night in which they were outworked and out-skilled in nearly every facet in a 2-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild, the Edmonton Oilers bounced back against the Nashville Predators with a 6-3 win. While there were some areas that could use some cleaning up, it is tough to complain about the effort and result, which improved the Oilers’ record to 17-13-0.
