Oxford, MS

247Sports

HAPPENING NOW: Ole Miss facing UCF on the hardwood

Not only is it head coach Kermit Davis' birthday, it's game day inside the SJB Pavilion. This evening, the Ole Miss Rebels face off against UCF. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and can be seen on SEC Network+ or listened to on the Ole Miss Radio Network. Follow...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

OIe Miss women dispatch Jacksonville in front of record crowd of 8,958

On Ole Miss women’s basketball’s favorite day of the year, the Rebels came out victorious thanks to two big double-doubles by Madison Scott and Tyia Singleton in a 66-52 Kids Day win over Jacksonville on Wednesday morning. The iconic Kids Day crowd didn’t disappoint, setting a new overall Ole Miss women’s basketball program record attendance of 8,958.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Rebels fail to complete rally, fall to UCF 72-61

Nothing went right for the Rebels to begin Wednesday’s matchup against UCF. After digging an early 21-0 hole for themselves and after trailing by as much as 22 for the game, Ole Miss mounted a comeback to get within four in the second half. In the end, the Rebels ran out of gas and couldn’t dig out of the hole. UCF knocked off Ole Miss 72-61 inside the SJB Pavilion.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Three Ole Miss commits land inside newly-released Top 247

Three Ole Miss football commits landed spots inside the newly-released Top247 for the class of 2023 on Tuesday evening. One barely missed a five-star ranking. That one was linebacker commit Suntarine Perkins out of Raleigh (Miss.) High School. Perkins, who reaffirmed his commitment to the Rebels over the weekend, maintained his four-star status as the nation's No. 35 overall player. He is ranked as the country's No. 2 linebacker and the top overall prospect in the state of Mississippi. The 6-3, 200-pounder was given a score of 97. The top 32 players are ranked as five-star prospects.
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Mississippi woman found dead in vehicle after leaving blues club

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a woman who was shot and killed hours after leaving a Mississippi club. On December 11, the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call shortly after 6:00 a.m. on West Bobo Road, of a non-responsive person in a car.
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Oxford police report man accused of intimidating witness

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man is accused of intimidating a witness. Today, Oxford Police reported that 23-year-old Derrian Pegues is accused of contacting the victim on December 2. The investigation first started on November 25 when officers took a report about malicious mischief after a vehicle was...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo man arrested for threatening employees at Hardee’s on East Main

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was accused of threatening the lives of employees at a fast food restaurant. 27-year-old Brandon Potmesil was charged with making terroristic threats. Tupelo police were called to the Hardees restaurant on East Main Street on December 9 about the threats. Potmesil was...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Some United/Lane Furniture employees allowed to retrieve belongings

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Some of the United Furniture/Lane Furniture workers who lost their jobs last month were allowed to return to the Verona facility to remove personal belongings. The company suddenly fired its national workforce, including thousands of workers in north Mississippi, on Nov. 21. Because of the sudden...
VERONA, MS
desotocountynews.com

Off-duty Sheriff stops gunman at New Albany Walmart while shopping

An off-duty Sheriff shopping at the store stopped a person who pulled a gun on another shopper at New Albany Walmart. Union County 911 started receiving calls that there was an incident with a gun inside Walmart. Officers were dispatched at 4:29 pm and officers were on scene at 4:30 pm. While responding, officers received information that shots had been fired inside Walmart. As officers entered Walmart they were directed to where Sheriff Robby Goolsby of Benton County was. Sheriff Goolsby had disarmed Roger Struble and had taken him into custody.
NEW ALBANY, MS
247Sports

247Sports

