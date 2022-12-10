Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HAPPENING NOW: Ole Miss facing UCF on the hardwood
Not only is it head coach Kermit Davis' birthday, it's game day inside the SJB Pavilion. This evening, the Ole Miss Rebels face off against UCF. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and can be seen on SEC Network+ or listened to on the Ole Miss Radio Network. Follow...
Once again, the Rebels dug a massive hole they couldn't climb out of
Like 11 days prior, the Ole Miss came out and laid an egg on the court. Also like 11 days prior, the Rebels fought their way back into a manageable deficit, but couldn't finish the job. As a result, the Rebels are now sitting at 7-3 following a 72-61 defeat...
OIe Miss women dispatch Jacksonville in front of record crowd of 8,958
On Ole Miss women’s basketball’s favorite day of the year, the Rebels came out victorious thanks to two big double-doubles by Madison Scott and Tyia Singleton in a 66-52 Kids Day win over Jacksonville on Wednesday morning. The iconic Kids Day crowd didn’t disappoint, setting a new overall Ole Miss women’s basketball program record attendance of 8,958.
Rebels fail to complete rally, fall to UCF 72-61
Nothing went right for the Rebels to begin Wednesday’s matchup against UCF. After digging an early 21-0 hole for themselves and after trailing by as much as 22 for the game, Ole Miss mounted a comeback to get within four in the second half. In the end, the Rebels ran out of gas and couldn’t dig out of the hole. UCF knocked off Ole Miss 72-61 inside the SJB Pavilion.
Ole Miss officials express sorrow and condolences in wake of Mike Leach's passing
Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at the age of 61, following complications from a heart condition. His loss is being felt across the state of Mississippi and the nation, as he was a college football coaching giant. "Coach Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow...
Three Ole Miss commits land inside newly-released Top 247
Three Ole Miss football commits landed spots inside the newly-released Top247 for the class of 2023 on Tuesday evening. One barely missed a five-star ranking. That one was linebacker commit Suntarine Perkins out of Raleigh (Miss.) High School. Perkins, who reaffirmed his commitment to the Rebels over the weekend, maintained his four-star status as the nation's No. 35 overall player. He is ranked as the country's No. 2 linebacker and the top overall prospect in the state of Mississippi. The 6-3, 200-pounder was given a score of 97. The top 32 players are ranked as five-star prospects.
WAFF
Paralyzed former Ole Miss football player receives donations, visit from former teammates
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Ole Miss football player who was left paralyzed from a car wreck five years ago received a special surprise from the Ole Miss Foundation and staff members at Cypress Cove Living Facility on Monday. A staff member at the facility noticed that patient,...
actionnews5.com
Supporters of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee rally in disapproval of suspect’s release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family, friends, classmates, and much of the Oxford community continue to rally in support of a missing Ole Miss student. Supporters of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee will rally outside the Lafayette County Courthouse in disapproval of Timothy Herrington’s Jr. recent release. They also want...
actionnews5.com
Mississippi woman found dead in vehicle after leaving blues club
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a woman who was shot and killed hours after leaving a Mississippi club. On December 11, the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call shortly after 6:00 a.m. on West Bobo Road, of a non-responsive person in a car.
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
wcbi.com
Oxford police report man accused of intimidating witness
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man is accused of intimidating a witness. Today, Oxford Police reported that 23-year-old Derrian Pegues is accused of contacting the victim on December 2. The investigation first started on November 25 when officers took a report about malicious mischief after a vehicle was...
wcbi.com
Tupelo man arrested for threatening employees at Hardee’s on East Main
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was accused of threatening the lives of employees at a fast food restaurant. 27-year-old Brandon Potmesil was charged with making terroristic threats. Tupelo police were called to the Hardees restaurant on East Main Street on December 9 about the threats. Potmesil was...
wtva.com
Some United/Lane Furniture employees allowed to retrieve belongings
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Some of the United Furniture/Lane Furniture workers who lost their jobs last month were allowed to return to the Verona facility to remove personal belongings. The company suddenly fired its national workforce, including thousands of workers in north Mississippi, on Nov. 21. Because of the sudden...
desotocountynews.com
Off-duty Sheriff stops gunman at New Albany Walmart while shopping
An off-duty Sheriff shopping at the store stopped a person who pulled a gun on another shopper at New Albany Walmart. Union County 911 started receiving calls that there was an incident with a gun inside Walmart. Officers were dispatched at 4:29 pm and officers were on scene at 4:30 pm. While responding, officers received information that shots had been fired inside Walmart. As officers entered Walmart they were directed to where Sheriff Robby Goolsby of Benton County was. Sheriff Goolsby had disarmed Roger Struble and had taken him into custody.
