ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Former controller expected to plead guilty to embezzlement

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2raDhM_0jeNaKyH00
| Photo courtesy of Intellectual/Pixabay

A former controller for two Anaheim-based companies accused an embezzlement scheme that totaled more than $3 million is expected to plead guilty Monday in federal court.

Rosalba Meza, 48, of Coto de Caza, is accused of transferring nearly $3.1 million from Trilogy Plumbing Inc. and Matrix Management LLC to her accounts from May 2017 through the end of 2019, according to federal prosecutors.

Meza told the executives of the two companies they did not have enough money to cover payroll, and several months later as the IRS was trying to collect unpaid payroll taxes she told her supervisors that she did not pay the taxes because she instead paid the employees, the indictment alleges.

She made $292,137 in cash withdrawals when the embezzled funds were transferred to an account she controlled and more than $1 million in withdrawals at automated teller machines across the U.S. and Mexico, the indictment alleges.

Meza is also accused of wiring about $870,209 to a family member’s bank account in Mexico and another $250,000 was sent to other relatives and friends, the indictment alleges.

In addition to the alleged embezzlement, she is also accused of failing to report the money in tax returns for 2017 through 2019.

Meza was scheduled to change her plea to guilty Monday in federal court in Santa Ana.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Former Suge Knight attorney sentenced to time served in federal cases

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A former attorney for rap music mogul Marion “Suge” Knight was sentenced Monday to about three years in federal prison — time he has already served — for taking $1.3 million in stolen tax refund checks and placing false liens on a federal judge and the warden of the jail in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ars Technica

Doc raked in $3.3M in wild spinal surgery scam, gets 5 years in prison

A federal judge in California has sentenced a neurosurgeon to five years in prison for his part in a multimillion-dollar, 15-year-long fraud scheme that used bribes and kickbacks to funnel thousands of patients to a now-defunct hospital where they were overcharged for invasive spinal surgeries. The scam left patients questioning...
SAN DIEGO, CA
HeySoCal

Authorities unveil multi-agency campaign to warn against counterfeit drugs

Authorities unveiled a multi-agency campaign Wednesday to warn people about the dangers of counterfeit pharmaceuticals, many of which contain the deadly drug fentanyl. “The manufacturers of these counterfeit medicines only care about making money at the expense of our most vulnerable communities and community members,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said at a Wednesday news conference at the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles. “These medicines contain no active pharmaceutical ingredients.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Over 6,500 California residents eligible for student loan restitution

More than 6,500 people in California are eligible for restitution in a lawsuit over student loan debt relief, with Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announcing Wednesday that her office will be distributing part of $95 million in payments to customers across the country who alleged that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Felon who sold deadly dose of fentanyl sentenced

A felon who sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 36-year- old Calimesa man was sentenced Monday to 11 years in state prison. Gregory Robert Oviatt, 35, of Redlands, pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped a second-degree murder charge against him.
REDLANDS, CA
Jalopnik

A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers

The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Former CVUSD employee accused of inappropriate relationship with teen to stand trial

A Coachella man accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage student over a social media app while employed as a substitute teaching assistant must stand trial on a felony and misdemeanor charge, a judge ruled today. Edward Noel Alvarado-Valadez, 28, was charged with one felony count of sending harmful matter to seduce a The post Former CVUSD employee accused of inappropriate relationship with teen to stand trial appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
HeySoCal

Countywide DUI crackdown begins Wednesday, continues to end of year

Riverside County sheriff’s stations countywide initiated an anti-DUI campaign Wednesday that will continue to New Year’s Day, utilizing saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and other measures to nab drunk and drug-impaired drivers. The winter mobilization is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober, or Get Pulled...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YAHOO!

Riverside County court dismissals are unacceptable; we need more judges, now

It seems the Sixth Amendment needs a rewrite here in Riverside County: “The accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, except in Riverside County, where your case may be dismissed before it’s heard at all.”. Our county has a backlog of over 2,800 cases....
HeySoCal

Jury: Health Net must pay woman $14.42 million for opiate habit

A jury has ordered Health Net Inc. to pay $14.42 million to a woman who said the health care giant caused her to become addicted to opiate pain medication, which she maintained she was prescribed only after she’d already unnecessarily waited months for the insurer to provide a referral to a specialist for a pelvic issue.
BURBANK, CA
HeySoCal

Man gets 15 years to life in fatal Mission Viejo crash

A 28-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years to life in prison for a speeding death that killed a driver in Mission Viejo. Afiff Kevin Doaifi was convicted Nov. 14 of second-degree murder in the March 25, 2017, death of 33-year-old Judith Noval. Noval’s father, Joseph Noval, told Orange...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Man and woman arrested on suspicion of mail, identity theft

A man and a woman were arrested Thursday on suspicion of mail theft, identity theft and more, according to law enforcement officials. The man and woman were arrested at approximately 5 a.m. at Canewell Street and Kalmar Street in Newhall after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call for service regarding mail theft, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy