Jimmy Page Had a Plan on ‘Led Zeppelin I’, and the Plan Succeeded in More Than 1 Way

Jimmy Page might not have intended for Led Zeppelin to become one of the most popular bands ever. The success was a byproduct of the band’s chemistry combining to create music fans loved. Page avoided disaster by choosing Led Zeppelin over two other terrible band names he considered, and the quartet he formed took it from there. When it was time to get down to business, Page planned to make an immediate statement with Zep’s first album, and he and the band more than succeeded.

Jimmy Page planned to make a statement with the first Led Zeppelin album: ‘You need to capture people’s attention’

Page put Led Zeppelin together when his previous group, the Yardbirds, disintegrated. He started with singer Robert Plant, who blew away Page during a concert at an odd venue, and then added drummer John Bonham and bassist John Paul Jones. The group came together quickly, recorded their first album a few weeks after forming, and toured Europe and North America within six months of coming together.

But there was always a plan.

Page wanted Led Zeppelin’s first album to be a guitar showcase, but not at the expense of the other players. During a conversation with The Guardian’s Michael Hann (via YouTube ), Page revealed he planned to make an immediate statement with Led Zeppelin I :

“You’ve got all these layers and depths, but you still need to capture people’s attention within the first few seconds, really. So when you’ve got something like ‘Good Times Bad Times’ and you’ve got the sort of accents and the bass drum coming in and people going ‘What the hell is that?’ that’s what you want.” Jimmy Page

The guitarist knew he needed to grab people’s attention away on Led Zeppelin’s first album. All it takes is a few seconds to realize the guitarist successfully executed his plan. A full listen to the album reveals it grabs attention throughout and sets the tone for the rest of Led Zeppelin’s career.

Page more than succeeded in making a major statement on ‘Led Zeppelin I’

Page planned to grab people’s attention with the first few seconds of Led Zeppelin’s first album.

Job well done, sir.

“Good Times Bad Times” launches Zep’s debut with a two-chord punch complemented by Bonham’s ever-building beat (complete with a jazzy fill and active bass drum) within the first 15 seconds. Page and Jones join moments later, and the band’s amazing chemistry is on full display. Within 60 seconds, Zeppelin made a clear statement to listeners. They planned to separate themselves from other heavy blues-based artists of the era, such as Jimi Hendrix and Cream.

At the same time, the entirety of the first album roadmaps much of what Led Zeppelin planned to do later.

“Babe I’m Gonna Leave You” leans on Page’s vaguely flamenco-inspired acoustic guitar riff. Zep earned a reputation as a heavy blues band, but they incorporated many acoustic songs in their repertoire.

Page’s howling opening riff on “You Shook Me,” made more impressive when you learn he used only a handful of rudimentary effects, showcases the band’s ability to twist blues standards into something new. They did it later on songs such as “When the Levee Breaks,” “I Can’t Quit You Babe,” “The Lemon Song,” and “Bring It On Home.”

“Dazed and Confused” and the opening of “Your Time Is Gonna Come” telegraph the atmospheric moodiness that came later on “No Quarter,” “In the Light,” and “In the Evening.”

“Black Mountain Side” is a blueprint two-fer. It gives fans a taste of what would come on the heavily acoustic Led Zeppelin III and the Eastern influences of “Kashmir,” which is one of Zeppelin’s best songs .

Page planned to grab listeners’ attention right away on Led Zeppelin’s first album. The band did it repeatedly on their debut, which also roadmapped the next decade of their career.

Where ‘Led Zeppelin I’ ranks among Led Zeppelin’s best-selling albums

Led Zeppelin’s first album was part of Page’s plan to make a statement. World domination came later and the band added to the plan.

Nothing will unseat Led Zeppelin IV as the band’s best-selling album . That front-to-back classic remains one of the best albums of all time. Nearly all of Zep’s albums, except for Presence , In Through the Out Door , and Coda , sold better than the debut.

Still, Led Zeppelin I achieved Recording Industry Association of America gold status (500,000 copies sold) in just over six months. Not bad for a debut. The RIAA certified it eight times platinum (eight million copies sold).

Jimmy Page planned to make an immediate statement with Led ZeppelinI . The first song, “Good Times Bad Times,” did, and so did the entire album.

