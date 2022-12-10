ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley Updated Cast List, Including Eddie Murphy

By Eric Eisenberg
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UbAJW_0jeNXvZz00

Beverly Hills Cop 4 is a project that has been in the works for so long that it’s totally reasonable if swaths of fans gave up on the idea of it actually coming together. After 1994’s Beverly Hills Cop III , there was continued hope that the next sequel could get made, but the project got stuck in development hell for years with new filmmakers becoming attached and then departing when they couldn’t produce a script up to star Eddie Murphy’s standards . Being a fan has required a lot of patience… but now the movie is actually happening.

Set to be directed by newcomer Mark Molloy and based on a script by Josh Appelbaum, Will Beall, and André Nemec, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley has made it through production and is all but firmly set to be released on Netflix in 2023. So who can we expect from the original movies to return, and who are the newcomers joining the franchise? We’ve put together this updated cast list to answer those questions, and we’ll start with the man playing the series’ eponymous hero…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43mBie_0jeNXvZz00

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Eddie Murphy

In 2021, Eddie Murphy brought back some of the most beloved characters of his career starring in Coming 2 America , and he’s following up that streaming it by returning to the world of Beverly Hills Cop as Axel Foley. Most people’s lives change quite a bit over the span of three decades, so the expectation is that Axel won’t be quite the same guy we last saw in Beverly Hills Cop III , but at the very least we expect him to still be solving crimes in one of Los Angeles’ wealthiest zip codes with his Detroit attitude.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NKAFD_0jeNXvZz00

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Judge Reinhold

When we first met Judge Reinhold’s Billy Rosewood in the original Beverly Hills Cop , he was a fresh police officer still learning the ropes – and Axel Foley ended up taking him under his wing. After that, Reinhold became the only actor other than Eddie Murphy to appear in all of the sequels, and he will be keeping that streak going with the return of Billy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley . It’s been a minute since we last saw the Fast Times At Ridgemont High star in a movie, as his most recent credits were back in 2017, so it will be exciting to see him again playing one of his most beloved roles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hWBvc_0jeNXvZz00

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Bronson Pinchot

While he didn’t appear in Beverly Hills Cop II , Bronson Pinchot is considered a staple of the action franchise – starting with his standout one-scene role as Serge in the original. In Beverly Hills Cop III he pivoted from selling art to becoming the proprietor of Serge's Survival Boutique, a high end gun store… though we have no idea if he’ll be still running the shop in the 2020s. Pinchot was confirmed to appear in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley while the movie was in production in September 2022, though we don’t know what to expect from his role. In recent years, the actor has been primarily working on television, with a recurring role on Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina and appearances in episodes of Black Monday , NCIS: Hawai’i and The Mysterious Benedict Society .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NDvoJ_0jeNXvZz00

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Paul Reiser

Paul Reiser has been experiencing a nice career comeback in recent years, starting with his part as Dr. Sam Owens on Stranger Things . Since 2017, his credits include The Kominsky Method , The Boys , Reboot , and the revival of Mad About You … and now he’s set to bring back yet another memorable part. He’ll be reprising his role as Jeffrey Friedman in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley , playing the character for the first time since Beverly Hills Cop II in 1987. What has the character been up to in the last three-and-a-half decades? We have no idea – but we expect him to continue to be a loyal ally to Eddie Murphy’s titular cop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FdRJs_0jeNXvZz00

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

John Ashton

Introduced in the original Beverly Hills Cop , John Ashton’s John Taggart was introduced as a semi-antagonist: he’s a smart and talented detective, but doesn’t have much patience for Axel Foley’s antics. He ultimately learns to appreciate the protagonist for his drive and skills, and while he wasn’t part of the action in Beverly Hills Cop III , he’ll be back for the fun in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley . It’s been a couple years since Ashton was in a movie, as his last credit was 2020’s Death In Texas with Bruce Dern, Stephen Lang, and Lara Flynn Boyle, but he was confirmed to be back to reprise his role as Taggart in Fall 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YMdsO_0jeNXvZz00

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Of course, the cast of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley isn’t solely comprised of stars from the original trilogy; there are a handful of other fresh faces included in the ensemble as well, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt. In the last few years, Gordon-Levitt has primarily been working on the small screen, starring in AppleTV+’s Mr. Corman and Showtime’s Super Pumped , but notably the new Beverly Hills Cop will be the third movie he’s made for Netflix – following 2020’s Project Power and The Trial Of The Chicago 7 . Sadly, there currently isn’t any information about the role that the actor will be playing in the action-comedy, though we are excited to find out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KBuhA_0jeNXvZz00

(Image credit: A24)

Taylour Paige

Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt were the first two actors announced as part of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley opposite Eddie Murphy when the project was confirmed to be in the works in August 2022. Since her breakout role as the titular character in 2021’s Zola , Paige has been busy on both the big screen and the small, starring in Lena Dunham's Sharp Stick and Katie Aselton's Mack & Rita as well as six episodes of the TV series The Baxters . We presently have no clue what part she is playing in the new Beverly Hills Cop , but all signs at the very least point to her being the female lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3px3ad_0jeNXvZz00

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Kevin Bacon

Despite the fact that they have both been in Hollywood for multiple decades, Kevin Bacon and Eddie Murphy have never had the opportunity to work together before – but that all changes with Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley . Bacon joined the cast of the Netflix-produced sequel in September 2022 , though it has not been confirmed if he is going to be playing a protagonist or antagonist in the film. The actor has most recently been playing the lead role opposite Aldis Hodge in the Showtime series City On A Hill , but he also very recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a very special way: playing himself in James Gunn’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special .

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is currently in post-production, and while it doesn’t have an official release date yet, it is expected to arrive in 2023 (so be sure to have your Netflix subscription up and running). For more about the Eddie Murphy movie, check out our Quick Things guide about Beverly Hills Cop 4 .

Comments / 14

Related
hypebeast.com

Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser

Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
Looper

Actors Who Refused To Be In Bill Murray Movies

Some actors could be proclaimed "America's Sweetheart" or "America's Dad," but Bill Murray can make a go at being "America's Fun Uncle." A little dangerous, perpetually aloof, and likely to play oafs, ne'er-do-wells, sad sacks, and party animals, Murray is synonymous, and intertwined, with his characters, and delighting audiences with his inscrutability and emotion-driven acting. Since breaking out as a star on "Saturday Night Live" in the late 1970s, Murray went on to become a dominant comic actor of the 1980s, starring in classics like "Caddyshack," "Stripes," and "Ghostbusters." He eventually leaned into "elder statesman of indie auteur cinema" status, collaborating with and serving as a muse to filmmakers including Wes Anderson and Sofia Coppola.
Inquisitr.com

Ben Affleck Makes Big Career Announcement That Potentially Indicates He's Done With 'Batman'

American actor and director Ben Affleck is well-recognized for playing Batman in the film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, with the recent reports about his plans to launch an independent production firm with his long-time friend Matt Damon, he might be done with his role as Batman. To further back up this presumption, Robert Pattinson played Batman in the 2022 film The Batman.
DoYouRemember?

Barry Livingston From ‘My Three Sons’ Is 68 And Didn’t Score Any Dates From His Biggest Role

One of the key ingredients to CBS’s My Three Sons resided with the three titular kids. While casting for Steven Douglas was important, the child actors had to bring a lot to their respective characters. Actor Barry Livingston was tasked with bringing Ernie Thompson-Douglas to life, which he succeeded at across nine years. But what did this adoptive son get up to after the show ended in ‘72?
CALIFORNIA STATE
Looper

The Conners Fans Are Troubled Over Jane Curtin And Katey Sagal's Age Difference After Season 5 Episode 10

Contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 10 of "The Conners" In the 1970s and 1980s, Jane Curtin and Katey Sagal became two of the most influential women in comedy. Curtin first rose to fame for numerous roles as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" before transitioning to parts in movies and another starring role on TV in "3rd Rock From the Sun" in the 1990s. Sagal is memorable to many for her turn as Al Bundy's wry, observant, and consistently farcical wife Peg in the '80s small screen hit "Married... with Children." Both actors would branch out into more serious and dramatic parts later in their careers, but their on-screen pairing as mother and daughter would prove to be hysterical — if a bit odd — in the 5th season of "The Conners."
Upworthy

Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience

Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
AOL Corp

Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon

Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
171K+
Followers
41K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy