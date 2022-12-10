Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky tornado survivors to receive $1,000 checks from Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund
WEST KENTUCKY — In Mayfield on Saturday for a ceremony commemorating one year since the deadly December 2021 tornado outbreak, Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday announced that the remaining $10 million in the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund will be sent directly to tornado survivors. Beshear said 10,000 checks,...
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear making it his mission to build back western Kentucky following last year’s deadly tornadoes. Saturday marked one year since the storms ripped through the Tri-State. Dawson Springs and Bremen are remembering those who died in the tornado. We’re learning no one was hurt in...
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
Southern Indiana Prepares for Dangerously Cold Temperatures the Week of Christmas
This is probably a good time to finish putting up those outdoor decorations because our warm December is about to change. I can tell you that there is definitely a lot of rain moving into our area later tonight. I'm one of those weird people that can feel the weather change. According to the National Weather Service, we might even hear some thunder.
Was This Kentucky Man the Oldest Person Who Ever Lived?
In all my family research, I've never run across anyone who was a centenarian. And I'm sure, statistically, the rate of those who live past 100 is generally low. As a matter of fact (or maybe supposition), my aunt in New Mexico may be the first family member who has lived into their 90s. Aunt Jo is 91.
wdrb.com
KSP Foundation raffling off truck honoring trooper killed in the line of duty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is preparing to raffle off a used 1990s truck that was restored by a trooper who was killed in the line of duty. Joseph Cameron Ponder spent countless hours on his truck during his brief visits home from the U.S. Navy.
WKYT 27
Missing W.Va. girl found safe in Kentucky; mother arrested
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing West Virginia girl was found safe in Kentucky. An Amber Alert had been issued for the 6-year-old girl early Wednesday morning. Investigators say the girl’s mother, Shana Carf, had lost custody of her six-year-old daughter, Mila. The alert was issued after the two could not be found on a welfare check.
WBKO
Grants announced for county fair upgrades in five KY counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Five Kentucky county fairs’ boards were awarded almost $500,000 from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) for new construction projects, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced. “County fairs are at the heart of our agriculture communities. Each year I get the unique honor of...
Did You Know It’s Illegal To Warm Your Vehicle Up In Kentucky?
Let's be honest, we've all done it. It's freezing cold outside and nobody wants to sit in a cold car. You grab your keys, start your car, let it warm up, and back inside you go. IT'S ILLEGAL!. DID YOUR PARENTS DO IT TOO?. Everyone wants to have a warm...
Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer
It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
Know before-you-fly in Kentucky, tips for new drone users during the holidays
Drones have become a very popular gift in recent years, as of May 2022, there were more than 855,000 drones registered in the United States by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
wymt.com
Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
7 Kentucky & Indiana Small Towns That Feel Like You’re In A Hallmark Christmas Movie
Have you ever dreamed of visiting one of those beautiful towns in the Hallmark Christmas movies? We found 7 Kentucky & Indiana small towns that fit the bill. When the holidays arrive I always prepare to watch all the Hallmark Christmas movies I can. I love seeing all the beautiful scenes and have always wanted to live in one of these places. All the quaint shops and friendly townspeople.
Famous rock band helps Kentucky man find kidney match
VILLA HILLS, Ky. — A Kentucky man battling kidney failure will get a lifesaving gift just in time for Christmas — and he has a member of rock band Foreigner to thank. In October 2021, Byron Wolfe learned he had end stage renal disease following a routine doctor visit, according to WKRC.
WBKO
Ky. Division of Fire Prevention reminds Kentuckians of fire safety during holiday season
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The most wonderful time of the year can turn dangerous if you ignore fire safety. As you prepare for the holiday season, the Kentucky Division of Fire Prevention wants you to know that a small fire involving a Christmas tree can grow very quickly. When picking,...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kentucky
Kentucky’s landscape is varied with the Appalachian Mountains on the east and the Ohio River on the north. The Mississippi River flows along the western border and the massive Kentucky Lake is on the southern border crossing into Tennessee. Other pristine lakes, both good sized and smaller, dot the bluegrass state creating habitats for wildlife and recreation areas for people. When it comes to the deepest lakes, the biggest lakes are often the deepest but not always. Kentucky Lake, Lake Cumberland and Lake Barkley are the three biggest lakes in Kentucky but are they the deepest? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Kentucky!
q95fm.net
Drug More Lethal Than Fentanyl Founded in Eastern Kentucky
A deadly drug that is more powerful than fentanyl has been found Eastern Kentucky. The drug is a synthetic opioid called Carfentanil and is 100 times more lethal than fentanyl. According to Perry County Commonwealth Attorney Scott Blair, he was made aware of the drug presence in Perry County last...
WBKO
Local organizations donate food to families across southern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Two local groups partnered to deliver over 100,000 servings of food to local families suffering from food insecurity this week. Realtors Hope for Hunger and Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland collected and delivered the food to nine area schools, which will be distributed to the school’s family resource centers.
Illegal Gun Use is Making Kentucky More Deadly; Red Flag Laws Could Save Lives Here
Under red flag laws, police and sometimes family members can request a court order to prevent murders, suicides or mass shootings.
kentuckytoday.com
Weekly COVID numbers show good and bad signs
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – It was another mixed bag of results in the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the Department for Public Health on Monday, as deaths, the positivity rate and overall hospitalizations rose, while new cases and ICU usage saw decreases. State public health officials say there were...
WBKR
Owensboro, KY
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0