myklgr.com
Walnut Grove’s Plum Creek Park recommended for $800 thousand state funding for improvements
The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission (GMRPTC) has chosen to recommend Plum Creek Park near Walnut Grove receive over $800 thousand in funding for improvements. The Plum Creek Park recommendation is one of 14 recommended for $11.4 million in funding for 2024. In January, Redwood County hired engineering...
willmarradio.com
Trial to determine Tepetonka Golf Course land sale is over
(Willmar MN-) The civil jury trial over the sale of land for the proposed Tepetonka Golf Course in Kandiyohi County is done. Attorney David Johnson represents Plaintiff Dean Thorson, and says they were able to settle some issues during the trial Monday, but the main issue of the sale of 187 acres of land south of Lake Andrew will be decided by Judge Stephen Wentzell. Johnson says both parties will still be able to submit briefs through January 3rd, and Wentzell will have 90 days to make his ruling after that.
kduz.com
Hutchinson Man Charged After Taxi Ride From Sioux Falls to Hutchinson
A Hutchinson man was arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver and not paying for a ride from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Hutchinson. Police say 41-year-old Jonathan David Weseloh is facing several charges, including Felony-Simple Robbery, theft, assault, and controlled substance-possession. Police say a taxi driver...
KEYC
North Mankato man arrested following chase in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A North Mankato Man is charged after leading police on a pursuit through the city of Mankato. Law enforcement received multiple driving complaints of the same vehicle around noon Tuesday. The suspected vehicle was located in the Sibley Park area where police officers attempted a traffic...
knuj.net
ONE HURT IN MCLEOD COUNTY CRASH
A Willmar man was hurt in a rollover crash in McLeod County Tuesday evening. The state patrol was called out around 8:35 pm to Highway 7 in Acoma Township. A Dodge Ram driven by Craig Holmgren of Willmar was westbound on highway 7, left the roadway and rolled. Holmgren was taken to Hutchinson ER with non-life threatening injuries. The road was wet and Holmgren wore his seatbelt.
marshallradio.net
Sioux Falls Man Hospitalized After Car Crash in Lincoln County
HENDRICKS, MN (KMHL) — A Sioux Falls man was hospitalized after his vehicle left the roadway in Lincoln County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:54 Monday evening, a 2011 BMW 328XI was traveling westbound on Highway 19 in Hendricks Township of Lincoln County when the vehicle left the roadway and went into the ditch. The driver of the BMW, a 31-year-old man from Sioux Falls, received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Hendricks Hospital. His passenger was not injured.
knuj.net
GAYLORD POLICE RESPOND TO MICHAEL FOODS INCIDENT
Gaylord Police were called to conduct a welfare check at Michael Foods Monday morning around 11:40. The man was inside his semi possibly having a medical emergency. When an officer made contact, it was discovered the man was armed with a handgun. The man held the gun to his head and threatened suicide and also challenged officers to shoot him. After a standoff that lasted about an hour and fifteen minutes, the man surrendered. He was taken into custody and taken to a hospital on a mental health transport hold. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office, Winthrop and Arlington Police Departments, McLeod County Sheriff’s Department, state patrol, DNR, Gaylord Fire Department and Ridgeview ambulance all assisted at the scene.
myklgr.com
Joyce Armstrong
Joyce Armstrong, age 94, formerly of Comfrey, died on December 13, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield, MN. Visitation will be on Monday, December 19, 2022 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am at the St. Raphael Catholic Church in Springfield. Service will be held at the church on Monday at 10:30 am. The clergy will be Father Garrett Ahlers and Chaplain Noel Wetter. Interment will be at the Springfield City Cemetery in Springfield, MN. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield, Minnesota. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
myklgr.com
RVHS receives PhRMA grant to help fund robotics club activities
The Redwood Area Education Foundation received a a $2,000 grant from the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America Monday morning to support the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) programs offered at Redwood Valley High School. The funds will be used to support and expand the Redwood Valley High School...
KEYC
Man hospitalized following standoff; mental health crisis
GAYLORD, Minn. (KEYC) - A man was taken into custody and hospitalized following an incident at Michaels Foods in Gaylord yesterday. Gaylord’s police department says they were called for a welfare check on a semi-truck driver around 11:30 a.m. The man reportedly was having a mental health crisis and...
myklgr.com
State awards broadband Internet grants to two providers in Redwood County
(NOTE: this article from the Redwood County Economic Development Authority contains additional details about several broadband Internet programs that KLGR first did an article about last week.) Two internet service providers have been awarded a State Border to Border Broadband Development Grant for two projects in Redwood County. On Thurs.,...
myklgr.com
Madonna Hillesheim
Madonna Hillesheim, age 96, of Springfield, MN died on December 10, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield, MN. Visitation will be on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the St. Raphael Catholic Church, Springfield, MN.. The clergy will be Father Garrett Ahlers. Interment...
willmarradio.com
Willmar man hurt in rollover near Hutchinson
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was hurt in a one-vehicle rollover west of Hutchinson Tuesday night. The state patrol says at 8:34 p.m., 64-year-old Craig Holmgren was driving his pickup westbound on Highway 7 when he left the road and rolled. Holmgren was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
willmarradio.com
Winter storm warning for local area Tuesday
(Willmar MN-) WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. WHERE...Douglas, Todd, Pope, Stearns and Kandiyohi Counties. ...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM CST Wednesday. ...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Suspects jump from second-story window during drug bust in Litchfield
Four people were arrested Tuesday during a search of a home in Litchfield where authorities allegedly found fentanyl-laced pills and other controlled substances. Authorities in Meeker County say two of the suspects jumped out of a second-story window at the home in the 700 block of Gorman Avenue South while agents entered the home. Both suspects were arrested a short time later as they attempted to flee.
kduz.com
Part of Olivia in Lockdown for a Time
Part of Olivia was put in lockdown for a time Sunday evening after authorities received a report of a suicidal man. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says at about 7:19pm, authorities responded to the 800 block of South 15th Street in Olivia. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they...
willmarradio.com
Suicidal man with a gun surrenders in Olivia
(Olivia MN-) A crisis negotiator was able to convince a suicidal man with a gun in Olivia to put down his weapon and surrender to authorities last night. The Renville County Sheriff's Department says at about 7:19 p.m. they along with the Olivia and Hector Police Departments responded to the 800 block of South 15th Street in Olivia for the report of a suicidal man. When law enforcement arrived they found a 24-year-old man holding a handgun to his head. As a precaution, the immediate area was notified of the police activity and placed in a lockdown.
"I'm gonna go back and I'm gonna farm": Renville County man fighting to walk again after deer stand fall
RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. – It's true that motivation leads to inspiration. And in Renville County, a farmer is inspiring his friends and family by working through a life-changing injury.John Lauritsen shows us how Bill Voelz's road to recovery runs through farm country."I live on the farm that I was born and raised on," said Bill. "I love everything about it."From the serenity he finds in his tractor, to the peace and quiet of the countryside. About the only thing that compares to this lifestyle is the life Bill's made with his wife Jean."Always on the go and always 10 projects...
Former Willmar attorney sentenced for bankruptcy fraud
ST. PAUL, Minn – Gregory Anderson, a former attorney from Willmar, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for helping a client appear unable to repay his creditors, says United States Attorney Andrew Luger. According to Luger's announcement, Anderson filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition on behalf of his client, James Rothers, on Nov. 3, 2015. Anderson created fake liabilities to make it seem like Rothers was insolvent, when, in fact, he could've repaid his creditors with ease.Rothers had over $1 million dollars in assets including gold coins, separate bank accounts, and uncashed checks. Rothers even paid part of Anderson's legal fees using a concealed bank account that Anderson helped set up.An investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed that Anderson knew about Rothers' assets, and conspired to make him appear unable to repay his debt.Anderson pleaded guilty to one count of fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets early August. He was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release. Anderson will also be required to pay a $20,000 fine.Rothers pleaded guilty to one count of fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets in November of 2019, and will be sentenced Tuesday.
klfdradio.com
Two People Arrested in Kandiyohi County After Drug Investigation
On Thursday, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible drug overdose related to someone ingesting a THC-laced brownie at a residence near Atwater. This led to a search warrant being executed at an apartment in Spicer. A 24-year-old man who was a fugitive wanted by the Minnesota...
