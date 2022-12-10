ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

No. 5 UConn tops LIU, is unbeaten ahead of Big East play

By WILLIAM S. PAXTON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26OC7J_0jeNWrRO00
1 of 5

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Donovan Clingan keeps raising the bar with each game in his first season with UConn.

The 7-foot-2 center had a career-high 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 5 UConn over Long Island University 114-61 on Saturday.

It was Clingan’s second double-double of the season, and one of five players who scored in double digits for UConn (11-0). Sophomore Jordan Hawkins had a team-high 22 points and was 6 of 9 on 3-pointers; freshman Alex Karaban turned in a career-high 19 points; Adama Sanogo added 16 points and Naheim Alleyne added 11.

“We have to come into every game with the mindset that the other team is trying to win, too,” said Clingan, who shot 10-for-10 from the field. “It’s important to get every win and this one was important as the last nonconference game.”

Clingan has become a dominant force inside with Sanogo, who was the preseason Big East Player of the Year. Clingan posted his first double-double and was named MVP in last month’s Phil Knight Invitational championship win over Iowa State.

Clingan and Sanogo scored 36 of UConn’s 58 points in the paint Saturday.

“Going against the best big man in the country, Adama, in practice helps me a lot every day,” Clingan said.

The last time the Huskies (11-0) scored 100 points in regulation was when they opened the 2020 season with a 102-75 win against Central Connecticut State. It’s also the most points UConn has scored since beating Morehead State 129-61 on Dec. 23, 2005.

The Huskies finished their nonconference schedule undefeated for the sixth time since 1979 and the first since 2010-11 (12-0).

“It’s hard to do historical things in a place with all this history, right,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “To be the sixth team in program history who has been able to get through the conference undefeated is a great accomplishment for this group.”

Jacob Johnson scored 19 points for the Sharks (1-8) and R.J. Greene added 17.

Clingan had 17 points and nine rebounds at the break as UConn dominated the opening half, 62-27. The freshman eclipsed his career high of 15 points with a putback dunk right before the buzzer.

The Huskies shot 62.5% from the field to LIU’s 37%, and were 7 of 16 on 3-pointers.

After the Sharks tied it 5-5 at 17:52 of the half, UConn reeled off a 20-2 run.

LIU coach Rod Strickland said the Huskies showed why they’re ranked so high: “They were just efficient on both ends of the court.”

The Sharks played without leading scorer Marko Maletic, a late scratch, who has been averaging 14.9 points per game.

BIG PICTURE

LIU: The Sharks dropped their seventh straight contest and are now 0-3 against Big East schools this season.

UConn: The Huskies are off to their best overall start since opening 11-0 in 2008-09 which ties them for fourth all-time. The best start was 19-0 in 1998-99.

BY THE NUMBERS

The Huskies collected a season-high 29 assists, which led to 45-for-72 shooting from the field. Andre Jackson Jr. and Tristen Newton each had seven assists.

LIU: Dropped the first of a three-game road trip, with their next contest coming Wednesday at Albany.

UConn: Goes into a week-long break before opening Big East play on Dec. 17 at Butler.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Coyotes face the Islanders in a non-conference matchup

New York Islanders (17-12-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (9-14-4, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes and the New York Islanders face off in a non-conference matchup. Arizona has a 3-2-1 record in home games and a 9-14-4 record overall. The Coyotes are...
ELMONT, NY
The Associated Press

West Virginia to digitize vehicle registration process

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia plans to speed up the process for motorists doing vehicle registrations and other transactions with the state. Gov. Justice Jim Justice said Wednesday that the Division of Motor Vehicles will expand its internet portal services for residents, vehicle retailers, lenders and insurance carriers. It will enable customers to conduct all vehicle title and registration transactions remotely, reducing long processing times while reducing costs and errors.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

1 dead, 11 hurt in Southern California bus rollover

BAKER, Calif. (AP) — A bus overturned on a Southern California freeway, killing one person and injuring 11 others, three of them critically, authorities said Wednesday. The crash occurred at around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 15 in an unincorporated area south of Baker, about 155 miles (249 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
BAKER, CA
The Associated Press

Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties. It doesn’t rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much of the state. It’s been so dry the past three years that those water deliveries have hit record lows. Earlier this year, the district declared a drought emergency for the agencies that mostly depend on the State Water Project, which covers about 7 million people.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
595K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy