NZ vs US, South Africa vs Samoa in Cape Town Sevens semis

 4 days ago

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — New Zealand rebounded from its shock loss to Spain on the opening day to beat Kenya and Argentina in pool play and sweep aside Uruguay to make the semifinals of the Cape Town Sevens on Saturday.

New Zealand ran in seven tries, three of them by Moses Leo, to beat Uruguay 50-0 in the quarterfinals at Cape Town Stadium.

That set up a meeting for the Cape Town defending champion with the United States in Sunday’s semifinals. The U.S. upset Fiji 17-7 in the quarters.

Host and series leader South Africa is also into the last four and is unbeaten in four games in Cape Town having edged Britain 21-14 in the quarters.

Samoa completed the semifinal lineup and will play South Africa for a place in the final.

Defending series champion Australia missed out on the quarterfinals after a loss to Britain on the opening day and a 19-19 draw with the U.S. in its final pool game.

The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: France set up dream final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina after overcoming Morocco

Just two teams remain at the World Cup in Qatar after defending champions France ended Morocco’s dream run at the tournament to set up a sensational final against Argentina and Lionel Messi on Sunday.World champions France used all of their experience to survive some nervy moments against Morocco, who produced a defiant performance despite going a goal behind within the opening five minutes. Walid Regragui’s side had become the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup but it was France who progressed to the final thanks to goals from Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal...
The Associated Press

France celebrates World Cup victory, fans cheer Morocco team

PARIS (AP) — Crowds in Paris and other French cities erupted in shouts of joy as France advanced to the World Cup final Wednesday, while disappointed Morocco fans mingled with the exuberant supporters of the winning team, paying tribute to the African country’s unprecedented achievement. Football fans streamed to the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, shooting off firecrackers and red flares, to an unending chorus of honking cars. On the famous avenue, many were brandishing French flags and singing “we are in the final.” Some Moroccan fans, wrapped in the North African country’s flag, also cheered their team in the streets of the French capital.
The Associated Press

Morocco makes another World Cup statement despite loss

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Yassine Bounou stretched out his arm with everything he had, desperately trying to get something, anything, in the way of the ball. It was no use. France substitute Randal Kolo Muani had come on only seconds earlier and with his first touch assured the defending champions of a second straight World Cup final, putting an end to Morocco’s proud fight once and for all.
The Associated Press

Slovakia Signs $1.37 Billion Deal for 152 CV90s under Government-to-Government Agreement

STOCKHOLM & FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 12, 2022-- As part of a government-to-government agreement between Sweden and the Slovak Republic, the Ministry of Defence of the Slovak Republic has signed a $1.37 billion (€1.3 billion) agreement for the delivery of 152 CV9035 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) from BAE Systems. The CV90s will be produced and delivered in several configurations with the full cooperation of Slovak industry including ZTS - ŠPECIÁL as the main industry partner to BAE Systems. Other Slovak state-owned and private companies will take critical roles in producing the vehicles and supporting the program in the longer term. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221211005074/en/ Slovakia has signed a $1.37 billion deal for 152 CV90s from BAE Systems under a government-to-government agreement. (Credit: BAE Systems)
VIRGINIA STATE
TheConversationCanada

Smart sanctions for a stupid war: The West finally gets clever about Russia

The European Union and the United States are now targeting maritime protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance clubs to limit Russian shipping capacity and cap the price of its oil, meaning we’re finally beginning to see some smart sanctions for a stupid war. P&I clubs are maritime insurance groups that specialize in open-ended, large-risk claims. P&I insurance is a requirement for all heavy cargo and container vessels. Under the new sanctions, European P&I clubs can no longer offer insurance to a vessel carrying Russian oil at a price higher than $60 a barrel. Since February 2022, governments and the private sector have...
The Associated Press

BTS member Jin begins military duty at front-line boot camp

YEONCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp Tuesday as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. Six other younger BTS members are to join the military in coming years one after another, meaning that the world’s biggest boy band must take a hiatus, likely for a few years. Their enlistments have prompted a fierce domestic debate over whether it’s time to revise the country’s conscription system to expand exemptions to include prominent entertainers like BTS,...
The Independent

Irish soldier serving as UN peacekeeper in Lebanon dies in ‘serious incident’

An Irish soldier serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon has died following a “serious incident”, Irish Defence Minister Simon Coveney has said.In a statement released just before 6am on Thursday, Mr Coveney said another soldier had suffered “serious injuries” in the same incident.“I was informed by the Chief of Staff in the early hours of this morning of a serious incident involving Irish troops serving in Lebanon as part of Unifil (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon),” he said.“It is with profound sadness and a deep sense of shock that I have subsequently learned of the death of one...
The Associated Press

Don Stephens, Founder of Mercy Ships, Receives Lifetime Achievement Award from African Dignitaries at The Visionary Leaders Annual Summit

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- A Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Don Stephens, founder of Mercy Ships this past weekend at the opening event of the GE7 Africa Visionary Leaders Annual Summit, held in Washington DC. This award was presented by H.E. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation of Government of Egypt. Earlier this year the government of Egypt had provided free passage through the Suez Canal for the newest Mercy Ship, the Global Mercy® on the vessel’s maiden voyage. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005929/en/ Mercy Ships Founder Don Stephens receives Lifetime Achievement Award from H.E. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation of Government of Egypt. (Photo: Business Wire)
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 1:37 a.m. EST

EXPLAINER: What can the Patriot missile do for Ukraine?. WASHINGTON (AP) — Patriot missile systems have long been a hot ticket item for the U.S. and allies in contested areas of the world as a coveted shield against incoming missiles. In Europe, the Middle East and the Pacific, they guard against potential strikes from Iran, Somalia and North Korea. So it was a critical turning point when news broke this week that the U.S. has agreed to send a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine — something Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sought for months to augment his country’s air defenses. U.S. officials have confirmed the agreement, and an official announcement is expected soon.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Japan trade deficit soars on weak yen, high oil prices

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s trade deficit surged to over 2 trillion yen ($15 billion) in November as higher costs for oil and a weak yen combined to push imports sharply higher. It was the 16th straight month of red ink and a record high for the month of November. The country will likely post a record deficit for the year.
The Associated Press

Mexico shuts down large migrant camp in the south

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government has dismantled a massive migrant camp in the southern state of Oaxaca where tens of thousands migrants have obtained temporary transit documents on their way to the United States border. The move comes just days before a Dec. 21 deadline set by...
The Associated Press

Indian, Chinese troops clash at border in fresh faceoff

NEW DELHI (AP) — Soldiers from India and China clashed last week along their disputed border, India’s defense minister said Tuesday, in the latest violence along the contested frontier since June 2020, when troops from both countries engaged in a deadly brawl. Rajnath Singh, who addressed lawmakers in...
The Associated Press

6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Taiwan’s east coast

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A 6.2 magnitude earthquake originating in the waters off Taiwan’s eastern coast shook the island Wednesday, but no injuries or major damage were immediately reported. The earthquake struck 29 kilometers (18 miles) southeast of Hualien, a city on Taiwan’s east coast, the island’s Central...
The Associated Press

‘Human Period Euphemisms’ Call for an End to Period Euphemisms

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- What do a painter-decorator, strawberry farmer, shark scientist, aunt named Flo, lingonberry jam producer, surfer, and military historian have in common? They’re all ‘human period euphemisms,’ slang words used to describe a female’s monthly menstruation instead of simply calling it what it is – a period. As part of its ongoing mission to normalize periods, feminine care brand INTIMINA released a video, End Period Euphemisms, featuring an unlikely group of embodied menstrual slang from across the world to call for an end to harmful period euphemisms. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005289/en/ Feminine care brand INTIMINA calls for an end to period euphemisms. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

