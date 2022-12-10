NZ vs US, South Africa vs Samoa in Cape Town Sevens semis

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — New Zealand rebounded from its shock loss to Spain on the opening day to beat Kenya and Argentina in pool play and sweep aside Uruguay to make the semifinals of the Cape Town Sevens on Saturday.

New Zealand ran in seven tries, three of them by Moses Leo, to beat Uruguay 50-0 in the quarterfinals at Cape Town Stadium.

That set up a meeting for the Cape Town defending champion with the United States in Sunday’s semifinals. The U.S. upset Fiji 17-7 in the quarters.

Host and series leader South Africa is also into the last four and is unbeaten in four games in Cape Town having edged Britain 21-14 in the quarters.

Samoa completed the semifinal lineup and will play South Africa for a place in the final.

Defending series champion Australia missed out on the quarterfinals after a loss to Britain on the opening day and a 19-19 draw with the U.S. in its final pool game.

