Details emerge about alleged Chris Beard incident

Texas basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested on Monday after an alleged physical altercation with his fiancee, and police have since released some details about the incident. According to court documents that were obtained by TMZ, Beard’s fiancee accused the 49-year-old of throwing her from a bed to the floor...
