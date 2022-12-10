Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported structure fire in West Chester Township on Mill Creek Circle
BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — Crews respond to reported structure fire in West Chester Township on Mill Creek Circle. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Vehicle crash into a building reported on Princeton Glendale Road in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Vehicle crash into a building reported on Princeton Glendale Road in West Chester Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on U.S.-68 near Mount Orab
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on U.S.-68 near Mount Orab. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Crews are on scene of a reported crash with injuries on Union Centre Boulevard in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are on scene of a reported crash with injuries on Union Centre Boulevard in West Chester Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. For live traffic...
WLWT 5
A section of Tylersville Road is closed after crash involving a fire engine
BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — Officials have closed westbound Tylersville Road for a crash invovling a fire truck, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. West Chester police announced that Tylersville Road west of Lesourdsville West Chester Road will be closed...
WLWT 5
Report of crash at Cornell and Snider in Symmes Township
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash at Cornell Road and Snider Road in Symmes Township, possible injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Reports of field fire on State Route 32 near Mount Orab
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on State Route 32 near Mount Orab. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Fox 19
Suspect in fatal Fairfield Walmart shooting expected to appear in court
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -The suspect in a deadly Fairfield Walmart shooting that took place in May was expected to appear in court Tuesday but the hearing was moved to January 31. Anthony Freeman Brown, 32, of Hamilton is accused of shooting and killing someone inside the Walmart Supercenter in...
WLWT 5
I-275 eastbound lane closed overnight due to damage after vehicle fire
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Emergency crews extinguished a vehicle fire that blocked all eastbound lanes on Interstate 275 during Wednesday evening's rush-hour commute. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 says eastbound I-275 was closed at around 4:30 p.m. while emergency crews contained and extinguished a vehicle fire on the overpass above Dixie Highway.
WLWT 5
Police: Armed woman in custody after SWAT standoff
West Chester PD officials have told WLWT that the woman has been taken into custody and the standoff is over. SWAT officers entered the home and found the woman asleep on the homeowners bed. No injuries have been reported. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
Fox 19
Man pleads guilty to 1986 Northern Kentucky rape case
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - An inmate currently serving time in California pleaded guilty to the 1986 rape and burglary of a woman in Covington. A Kenton County grand jury indicted a man this week on rape charges dating back several decades in a case authorities describe as both unusual and important.
WLWT 5
Woman arrested after threatening stranger with knife, falling asleep in his bed
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A bizarre morning in West Chester ended with the arrest of Tamikia Howell, 46. Police body camera footage shows Howell cursing at police officers as they took her into custody outside a home on Erie Circle. Before her arrest, members of the West Chester...
WLWT 5
Ohio troopers seize $162,000 in cocaine in northern Ohio traffic stop
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers have seized 11 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $162,000, during a traffic stop in northern Ohio, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Officials say on Dec. 6 at 1:31 p.m., troopers stopped a 2019 Ford Taurus, with Ohio registration, for a window tint...
WLWT 5
Search for missing 72-year-old man with autism enters new week
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The search for a missing 72-year-old man with autism has entered its sixth day. Pierce Township police still have been unable to locate Tommy Mills, who was last seen nearly a week ago. Search crews say Mills does not have his medication for high blood...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to crash with injuries on Ohio Pike
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries in front of the UDF at 711 Ohio Pike in Withamsville. Traffic is impacted. Use caution in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
Fox 19
Large-scale search efforts for 72-year-old autistic man reach fourth, final day
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a missing 72-year-old autistic man from Pierce Township has come to an end in its fourth day, but there was still no sign of him. Large groups of volunteers, officials and working dogs went out on foot Saturday looking for Thomas Mills, who was last seen on Tuesday.
Drexel Heights Fire District assist with Casino Del Sol fire
The Drexel Heights Fire District assited the Pascua Yaqui Fire Department with a fire at the Casino Del Sol.
WKRC
New owners, new life for an apartment complex known for murder, drugs
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It was once a place known for drug dealing and homicides; now it is on the verge of becoming a place for families and peaceful living. The apartment complex in Pierce Township where Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer was gunned down has new owners and a new lease on life. At what used to be called the “On the Green at Royal Oaks Apartments,” a shuttered swimming pool is a metaphor for what is happening here. Closed for years, it is about to get completely redone and re-opened, with sounds of splashing and laughter instead of what has been more common here for years--the sound of gunshots and tears.
WLWT 5
Bobcat spotted twice on Ohio wildlife cameras
Wildlife cameras inside Cleveland Metroparks captured a historic bobcat sighting. Metroparks posted to its Instagram page saying their wildlife camera recorded a bobcat in a remote area within Cleveland Metroparks twice, once on July 9 and again on Oct. 6. Metroparks says according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, this...
MSP troopers arrest woman as she crosses Mackinac Bridge after allegedly threatening husband with gun
A woman from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is facing assault charges after allegedly threatening her husband with a gun over the weekend. She was arrested just after crossing the Mackinac Bridge.
Comments / 0