Pierce Township, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on U.S.-68 near Mount Orab

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on U.S.-68 near Mount Orab. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
MOUNT ORAB, OH
WLWT 5

Report of crash at Cornell and Snider in Symmes Township

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash at Cornell Road and Snider Road in Symmes Township, possible injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
SYMMES TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of field fire on State Route 32 near Mount Orab

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on State Route 32 near Mount Orab. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
MOUNT ORAB, OH
WLWT 5

I-275 eastbound lane closed overnight due to damage after vehicle fire

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Emergency crews extinguished a vehicle fire that blocked all eastbound lanes on Interstate 275 during Wednesday evening's rush-hour commute. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 says eastbound I-275 was closed at around 4:30 p.m. while emergency crews contained and extinguished a vehicle fire on the overpass above Dixie Highway.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Police: Armed woman in custody after SWAT standoff

West Chester PD officials have told WLWT that the woman has been taken into custody and the standoff is over. SWAT officers entered the home and found the woman asleep on the homeowners bed. No injuries have been reported. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Man pleads guilty to 1986 Northern Kentucky rape case

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - An inmate currently serving time in California pleaded guilty to the 1986 rape and burglary of a woman in Covington. A Kenton County grand jury indicted a man this week on rape charges dating back several decades in a case authorities describe as both unusual and important.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to crash with injuries on Ohio Pike

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries in front of the UDF at 711 Ohio Pike in Withamsville. Traffic is impacted. Use caution in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New owners, new life for an apartment complex known for murder, drugs

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It was once a place known for drug dealing and homicides; now it is on the verge of becoming a place for families and peaceful living. The apartment complex in Pierce Township where Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer was gunned down has new owners and a new lease on life. At what used to be called the “On the Green at Royal Oaks Apartments,” a shuttered swimming pool is a metaphor for what is happening here. Closed for years, it is about to get completely redone and re-opened, with sounds of splashing and laughter instead of what has been more common here for years--the sound of gunshots and tears.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Bobcat spotted twice on Ohio wildlife cameras

Wildlife cameras inside Cleveland Metroparks captured a historic bobcat sighting. Metroparks posted to its Instagram page saying their wildlife camera recorded a bobcat in a remote area within Cleveland Metroparks twice, once on July 9 and again on Oct. 6. Metroparks says according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, this...
CLEVELAND, OH

