WKRC
Bloom OTR has special drag shows for the holidays
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The holiday season is all about finding that extra sparkle. And who can do that better than drag queens? The performers of Bloom OTR; Jessica Dimon, Sasha, Nichelle Kartier, and Anastahzia, talk about their upcoming shows.
WLWT 5
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Butler County home
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a Butler County home, a must-see this holiday season. Located in the 2800 block of Pleasant Ave. in Hamilton, the home is unique Christmas attraction worth the drive. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS...
WLWT 5
This Christmas light display may be the brightest in Butler County
This Christmas display may be the brightest in all of Butler County. Located in on Gail Avenue in Fairfield, this home is literally glowing with the Christmas spirit. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD?. We're on the hunt...
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky tree service workers save large bird trapped in tree for several days
A couple of northern Kentucky tree trimmers saved a bird that was trapped in a large tree for days. It happened last week in Ft. Mitchell. "Whenever we get a weird call like this, if we can do it, we're on it," said Tiler Wright, who works for Clark Tree Service out of Edgewood.
WKRC
Jingle Bell Jam returns after 2-year hiatus due to COVID-19
PENDLETON, Ohio (WKRC) - More than a hundred families got to celebrate again in Pendleton. The Jingle Bell Jam is back after a two-year COVID-19 break. Dancing the night away, kids and their families worked up an appetite. "Eating pepperoni pizza, pepperoni pizza is my favorite, watching movies, I’m having...
Sound Advice: Cincinnati's Fairmount Girls Have Been Integral to the Queen City's Music Scene for Over Two Decades
Fairmount Girls play Northside Tavern on Dec. 16.
Famous rock band helps Kentucky man find kidney match
VILLA HILLS, Ky. — A Kentucky man battling kidney failure will get a lifesaving gift just in time for Christmas — and he has a member of rock band Foreigner to thank. In October 2021, Byron Wolfe learned he had end stage renal disease following a routine doctor visit, according to WKRC.
Fox 19
The ‘Delhi Grinch’ is spreading Christmas cheer on the West Side
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Delhi Township resident is spreading holiday cheer dressed as the Grinch!. Jeremy Robinson is the “Delhi Grinch.” He takes to Facebook to post what neighborhoods he’ll be driving through in his golf cart sleigh festooned with ribbon, blasting Christmas music. It’s gotten quite...
WKRC
Local fire department grows thanks to state grant
TRENTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A local fire department is growing. Trenton has received a $555,000 grant from the state. It will allow the department to add five more firefighter-paramedics and four additional firefighter-EMTS. The additions are needed as calls for service in Trenton keep increasing.
Fox 19
Wedding videographer ‘completely ghosted’ Tri-State couples in alleged scam
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two local couples booked a wedding videographer they say took their money and then didn’t show up at the wedding. These are among numerous allegations against one videographer team. The couples accuse them of no-showing on their wedding day after accepting their payments, hence scamming them out of thousands of dollars.
WKRC
Holiday Lights at Lawrenceburg Civic Park
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Tis the season... The City of Lawrenceburg presents the Holiday Lights display, exclusively designed for Lawrenceburg's Civic Park, which will be on display all winter long for your viewing enjoyment. Put the Winter Wonderland events on your bucket list as Lawrenceburg features destination dining, premier events, unique shopping experiences and award-winning parks.
WKRC
6 'N the Mornin' offers up authentic Southern brunches
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Southern-style restaurant in the Kenwood area is getting accolades for its unique menu items. The folks from 6 'n the Mornin talk about their Atlanta roots and show a little bit about what they're all about.
WKRC
Local dairy farm finds success in online sales
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New Horizon Farm and Dairy is staying afloat, thanks to a business plan by the operators' then 16 year-old daughter. New Horizon is a family-owned business in Clinton County, who almost closed its doors in 2018. Maggie Mathews, now 19, came up with the idea to sell their product online after returning from a school trip.
WKRC
Taste of Belgium moving to new Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati-based Taste of Belgium will soon reopen its doors near the University of Cincinnati – though it won’t be in the same space it formerly occupied. The popular Belgian waffle destination has signed a lease at the Verge, located at 165 W. McMillan...
WKRC
City of Cincinnati gives apartment complex owners 10 days to fix poor conditions
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - The Williamsburg of Cincinnati Apartments faces possible legal consequences. The City of Cincinnati gave the owners of the complex 10 days to start making changes. The city sent a letter which outlined 10 demands in detail. The request included asking the complex to allow a city...
WLWT 5
Robbery reported on Garfield Place in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Robbery reported on Garfield Place in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
moversmakers.org
Firemen protect Price Hill park goers
Two Cincinnati firefighters who placed themselves between dangerous dogs and park goers were among five firefighters honored for excellence by the Rotary Club of Cincinnati. The Dec. 2 event at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza Hotel recognized firefighters for valor, administrative excellence, community service and self-improvement. Firefighters Bryan Charles and...
dayton.com
Beavercreek Golden Corral to reopen after 2 years
The Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, located at 2490 Commons Boulevard in Beavercreek, is reopening after closing its doors over two years ago, according to signs posted at the restaurant. The signs state the restaurant will “open soon” and they are “now hiring cooks, servers, bakers and cashiers.”...
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Person Shot And Taken To The Hospital
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A person was shot last night in Colerain. The Victim was taken to the hospital. A Hamilton County Sheriff’s dispatcher says police got the call around 10 p.m. for a reported shooting on Cross Ridge Trail. Love says that...
New Edition Drops Dates for “Legacy Tour,” Includes Stop In Cincinnati
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmHZ-AYOyea/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= It’s official! R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for our neck of the woods, the tour includes a stop at […]
