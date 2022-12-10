ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
‘Vikings: Valhalla’: Paths Diverge in Epic Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Vikings: Valhalla is on the verge of its Season 2 premiere as we head into 2023 and in anticipation of the show’s return, Netflix is unveiling the official trailer and photos promising epic adventures to come. Season 2 drops Thursday, January 12 on the streamer, and these sneak peeks...
'National Treasure: Edge of History' adds a young-adult chapter to the movies

Giving the "National Treasure" movies a young-adult spin, "National Treasure: Edge of History" transforms the franchise into a Disney+ series, one that offers the same playful approach to the past while weighing that down with tiresome relationship issues and a protagonist with her own Scooby gang. The opening episodes have their moments, but it's less something to treasure than at best mildly enjoy.

