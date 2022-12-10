Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
First Look at Season 2 of 'How I Met Your Father,' Plus Find Out When The Hulu Series Returns
Get ready to dive even deeper into the story of how Hilary Duff met your father, unseen son in the year 2050! In mid-February 2022, Hulu not only renewed How I Met Your Father for a Season 2 but also doubled the number of episodes fans will get!. “[Series creators]...
‘Vikings: Valhalla’: Paths Diverge in Epic Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)
Vikings: Valhalla is on the verge of its Season 2 premiere as we head into 2023 and in anticipation of the show’s return, Netflix is unveiling the official trailer and photos promising epic adventures to come. Season 2 drops Thursday, January 12 on the streamer, and these sneak peeks...
‘Ghosts’ Star Richie Moriarty Previews Magical Music Moment From Supersized Holiday Special
It’s that special time of year when networks put on their holiday episodes, and Ghosts is going extra hard with the Christmas spirit as the comedy prepares to serve up a supersized episode. Expect romance, festive traditions, and spirited shenanigans at Woodstone as winter settles in for “The Christmas...
The CW Sets ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 3 and ‘Gotham Knights’ Series Premiere Dates
This March, Tuesdays are going to be Super on The CW. The network has announced that heroes are taking over on Tuesday nights beginning on March 14, 2023. Superman & Lois, the network’s most-watched series of 2022, returns with its third season at 8/7c, followed by the debut of Gotham Knights at 9/8c.
Prince Harry says William 'screamed' at him over royal split with Meghan, in final episodes of Netflix documentary
The final installments of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's controversial Netflix documentary were released Thursday, detailing their bitter split from the rest of the royal family. The fourth, fifth and sixth episodes of "Harry & Meghan" cover the pair's challenges since their 2018 wedding, which culminated in their decision...
'National Treasure: Edge of History' adds a young-adult chapter to the movies
Giving the "National Treasure" movies a young-adult spin, "National Treasure: Edge of History" transforms the franchise into a Disney+ series, one that offers the same playful approach to the past while weighing that down with tiresome relationship issues and a protagonist with her own Scooby gang. The opening episodes have their moments, but it's less something to treasure than at best mildly enjoy.
