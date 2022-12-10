ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Former Arizona defensive tackle Kyon Barrs commits to USC

After entering the NCAA transfer portal, former Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs narrowed his list of schools to three schools, USC, LSU and Miami, with visits scheduled for all three schools this week. The Murrieta, California, native was expected to announce his decision on Sunday, but apparently saw everything he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTBS

Azuolas Tubelis helps No.9 Arizona shake off loss of Kerr Kriisa in 99-61 win

As Arizona Wildcats fans almost certainly know by now, Kerr Kriisa is not the sort of guy to hold back words. So after muddling through four-turnover plagued minutes early in Arizona’s 99-61 win over Texas A&M Corpus, the Arizona point guard told coach Tommy Lloyd that he just didn’t feel too good – and Lloyd said he didn’t question it.
TUCSON, AZ
KTBS

Final ruling expected today in Arizona's IARP case after FBI, NCAA investigations

Former UA coach Sean Miller will not receive a suspension as a result of the Independent Accountability Resolution Process ruling regarding Arizona's long-awaited ruling expected today, according to multiple national reports. The Independent Accountability Resolution Process is expected to hand Arizona its final ruling later Wednesday, concluding more than five...
TUCSON, AZ
KTBS

Scouting report: Texas Southern Tigers vs. No. 20 Arizona Wildcats

Who: Texas Southern (0-8) vs. No. 20 Arizona (7-1) G Shaina Pellington (5-8 senior) G/F Jade Loville (5-11 senior) F Esmery Martinez (6-2 senior) F Lauren Fields (5-9 senior) F Cate Reese (6-2 senior) TEXAS SOUTHERN. G Micah Gray (5-8 freshman) G Taniyah Lawson (5-8 freshman) G Kamryn Bates (5-3...
TUCSON, AZ
KTBS

Former Arizona DT Kyon Barrs schedules three official visits for this week

Kyon Barrs has quickly become one of the most highly-touted departures for the Arizona Wildcats in the NCAA transfer portal, and he's narrowed his choices down to three schools. The former UA defensive tackle, who entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, told Greg Biggins of 247Sports that he's...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy