KTBS
Former UA coach Sean Miller 'excited to move forward' after IARP rules on Wildcats' infractions case
Arizona will not have to serve an additional postseason ban as a result of the Independent Accountability Resolution Process ruling Wednesday that wrapped up the school's long-running NCAA infractions case. In finding Arizona guilty of three Level I (most serious) charges, all tied to former UA assistant coach Book Richardson,...
KTBS
Former Arizona defensive tackle Kyon Barrs commits to USC
After entering the NCAA transfer portal, former Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs narrowed his list of schools to three schools, USC, LSU and Miami, with visits scheduled for all three schools this week. The Murrieta, California, native was expected to announce his decision on Sunday, but apparently saw everything he...
KTBS
Azuolas Tubelis helps No.9 Arizona shake off loss of Kerr Kriisa in 99-61 win
As Arizona Wildcats fans almost certainly know by now, Kerr Kriisa is not the sort of guy to hold back words. So after muddling through four-turnover plagued minutes early in Arizona’s 99-61 win over Texas A&M Corpus, the Arizona point guard told coach Tommy Lloyd that he just didn’t feel too good – and Lloyd said he didn’t question it.
KTBS
Final ruling expected today in Arizona's IARP case after FBI, NCAA investigations
Former UA coach Sean Miller will not receive a suspension as a result of the Independent Accountability Resolution Process ruling regarding Arizona's long-awaited ruling expected today, according to multiple national reports. The Independent Accountability Resolution Process is expected to hand Arizona its final ruling later Wednesday, concluding more than five...
KTBS
Kerr Kriisa leaves Arizona Wildcats game early with non-COVID illness, UA says
Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa left the Wildcats' game with Texas A&M Corpus Christi after just four minutes because of what UA called a non-COVID illness. Kriisa left the court and did not return for the second half after the Wildcats took a 47-34 halftime lead. Kriisa, a junior from...
KTBS
Jedd Fisch contract finalized; UA staff to get pay boost; Christian Roland-Wallace enters portal
It was a day of further change and reassuring continuity for Arizona Wildcats football as Jedd Fisch’s new contract was approved, his staff got a pay bump and two more UA players put their names in the transfer portal. While the Arizona football roster continues to undergo seismic changes,...
KTBS
Scouting report: Texas Southern Tigers vs. No. 20 Arizona Wildcats
Who: Texas Southern (0-8) vs. No. 20 Arizona (7-1) G Shaina Pellington (5-8 senior) G/F Jade Loville (5-11 senior) F Esmery Martinez (6-2 senior) F Lauren Fields (5-9 senior) F Cate Reese (6-2 senior) TEXAS SOUTHERN. G Micah Gray (5-8 freshman) G Taniyah Lawson (5-8 freshman) G Kamryn Bates (5-3...
KTBS
Former Arizona DT Kyon Barrs schedules three official visits for this week
Kyon Barrs has quickly become one of the most highly-touted departures for the Arizona Wildcats in the NCAA transfer portal, and he's narrowed his choices down to three schools. The former UA defensive tackle, who entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, told Greg Biggins of 247Sports that he's...
