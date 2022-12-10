As Arizona Wildcats fans almost certainly know by now, Kerr Kriisa is not the sort of guy to hold back words. So after muddling through four-turnover plagued minutes early in Arizona’s 99-61 win over Texas A&M Corpus, the Arizona point guard told coach Tommy Lloyd that he just didn’t feel too good – and Lloyd said he didn’t question it.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO