ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Vietnam War Pilot Famous for 19-Mile Parachute Jump Dead at 94

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=438t5t_0jeNSfx400
Photo by: Christopher Furlong / Staff

A U.S. Air Force pilot who served in the Vietnam War has passed away at 94. Per reports, Col. Joseph Kittinger held the record for the highest parachute jump for over half a century.

According to reports from his longtime friend and colleague, U.S. Rep. John Mica, Kittinger died from lung cancer at his Florida home.

Kittinger, who once held the title of Air Force captain and pilot, garnered international fame when he performed three jumps over ten months from a gondola lifted into the air by helium balloons.

However, during his inaugural jump in 1959, he nearly lost his life when his parachute malfunctioned. As a result, he passed out as he spun vigorously through the air. However, his saving grace was his automatic chute. Then, a month later, he returned and completed his second jump.

He passed out as he went into free fall but was saved when his automatic parachute deployed. About a month later, he made his second jump without any issues.

Kittinger later made headlines on Aug. 16. 1960, while in New Mexico. However, once again, his pressure suit malfunctioned. As a result, his right hand swelled up twice its average size before he made the jump.

Vietnam Veteran narrowly escaped death multiple times while deploying parachute

He went over 600 miles per hour before his parachute deployed at nearly 20,000 feet.

“There’s no way you can visualize the speed,” he said about his parachute experience during an interview in 2011. “There’s nothing you can see to see how fast you’re going. You have no depth perception. If you’re in a car driving down the road and you close your eyes, you have no idea what your speed is. It’s the same thing if you’re free-falling from space. There are no signposts. You know you are going very fast, but you don’t feel it. You don’t have a 614-mph wind blowing on you. I could only hear myself breathing in the helmet.”

During his time in the Air Force, he completed three tours during the Vietnam War.

He deployed his parachute in the spring of 1972 but was shot down and captured by the Viet Cong. He then spent nearly a year in a Hanoi prisoner-of-war camp.

Kittinger later retired from the Air Force in 1978. Once home, he became a local legend in the Orlando area.

His record was broken in 2012 when Felix Baumgartner jumped from 24 miles above New Mexico and reached a speed of 844 miles per hour. Kittinger also served as an advisor for the jump.

He leaves behind his wife, Sherri.

“Joe will be greatly missed, but his achievements and legacy will long be admired and remembered by explorers throughout the world, Explorers Club President Richard Garriott de Cayeux wrote in a statement.

Comments / 17

Molly & Me
3d ago

I absolutely hated that we were in Vietnam in the first place. Another political war that ended up with our troops fighting each other, not the enemy. God bless forever our Vietnam Vets. They deserved a lot more than what they got!!

Reply(5)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Hunter in National Forest Comes Across Remains of Man Missing Since 2018

While on a trek in the Nantahala National Forest, a hunter discovered another’s human remains that had gone undiscovered for years. According to a release from the Winston-Salem Police Department, after the hunter reported his discovery to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, they reached out to share the news. The Winston-Salem police helped to identify the remains as those of 48-year-old Christopher Sexton, who had been missing since 2018, The State reports.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
MilitaryTimes

Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16

An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
LOUISIANA STATE
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Family Reacts to Death of ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star David Robinson

Family members connected with Dog the Bounty Hunter have been taking to social media for reactions to David Robinson’s death. Robinson worked alongside Duane “Dog” Chapman for a good period of time. Robinson’s expertise was reportedly in the technical aspect of hunting. Recently, he had his own TV series titled Dog’s Most Wanted. Sadly, Robinson died at 50 years old on Wednesday, November 30.
Outsider.com

Russian State Television Clowns US for Prisoner Swap Involving Brittney Griner

WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to the United States Friday after a 10-month stay in Russian detainment on drug charges. Griner, who was detained in February, spent 294 days in Russia before President Joe Biden finalized a prisoner swap with Russia Thursday. In exchange for Griner, the U.S. sent convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout (The Merchant of Death) back to Russia. Bout was in the middle of serving a 25-year prison sentence. Charges include of conspiring to kill Americans, acquire and export anti-aircraft missiles and provide material support to a terrorist organization.
Wyoming News

Nebraskan among 54 sailors still entombed in Pearl Harbor's 'Forgotten Ship'

As the ship rolled and the water rose in the engine room of the former battleship USS Utah on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Chief Petty Officer Peter Tomich knew he had to get his men out. “Get topside, go! The ship is turning over. You have to escape now!” shouted Tomich, a 48-year-old water tender who had served 22 years in the Navy, according to an account of his valor on the military awards website Homeofheroes.com. ...
IOWA STATE
Outsider.com

Brittney Griner Chopped Off Her Hair After It Froze in Russian Prison, New Pics Show

Details of WNBA star Brittney Griner‘s 10-month detainment in Russia were released Thursday — the same day in which she returned home. Griner, who spent time in the IK-2 prison after being sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges, was photographed Thursday with her signature hair missing. Maria Blagovolina, one of Griner’s two Russian lawyers, told ESPN that she cut her hair two Sundays ago. Griner told her attorneys she planned to do it in order to make her life in Russia a little bit easier during the harsh winter.
Outsider.com

Monster Wave Hits Cruise Ship, Killing One and Injuring Four

A guest aboard a Viking Polaris cruise ship died this week after a monster wave slammed into the craft. The massive wave also injured four other passengers and shattered windows along one of the ship’s flanks. The Daily Mail reports the Viking cruise ship was sailing Wednesday toward Ushuaia,...
SlashGear

The US Just Changed Nuclear Bombers Forever

The US Air Force just unveiled the first new stealth bomber in three decades. The Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider is intended to usher in a new age of airborne warfare. At present, there are three bombers in active use by the United States military: the B-52 Stratofortress, the B-1B Lancer, and the B-2 Spirit. All of the above have been in service for many years. The B-52 is coming up on an astonishing seventy years in service. The B-1B will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2026. Even the Spirit, America's iconic "stealth bomber," has haunted the skies for over 30 years.
theaviationgeekclub.com

The flight that nearly changed the history of WW II: during the Pearl Harbor attack a lone unarmed US Navy JRS-1 seaplane took off and almost found the Japanese Fleet

On Dec. 7, 1941, as ships burned and bombs fell, a lone American JRS-1 seaplane took off and turned north on a flight that nearly changed the history of World War II. On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese struck Pearl Harbor, catching America’s Pacific Fleet by surprise. As ships burned and bombs fell, a lone American seaplane took off and turned north on a flight that nearly changed the history of World War II.
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

608K+
Followers
68K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy