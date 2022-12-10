Read full article on original website
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in SeattleJalyn SmootSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
WDAM-TV
REPORTS: Mississippi State names next head football coach
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University has reportedly named their next head football coach. According to multiple reports, current MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett and the university are finalizing a deal to make him the 35th head coach of the Bulldogs. Arnett has been the defensive coordinator for Mississippi...
Kristy Curry Speaks On Friend Mike Leach
Alabama women's basketball head coach Kristy Curry addressed the media on Tuesday morning and spoke on the passing of her friend and Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach. The two crossed paths in their careers at Texas Teach as Leach served as the head football coach from 2000-09 and...
WHAS 11
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies, donates organs as 'final act of charity'
STARKVILLE, Miss — Mike Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the passing game with the Air Raid offense, has died following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. He was 61. Leach, who was in his third season as head coach...
Huskies Offer WSU QB Commit After Cougars OC Leaves for North Texas
Sam Leavitt from Oregon committed to playing collegiately in the Palouse last July.
Unbeaten No. 17 Mississippi St. looks to beat down Jackson St.
No. 17 Mississippi State will try to continue its best start in nearly two decades when it faces visiting Jackson
WATE
Mississippi State's Mike Leach listed in Critical Condition
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized in critical condition Monday, the day after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson. Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in Critical …. Mississippi...
Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation
The college football world was reeling from news on Sunday afternoon that Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” More reports have since revealed that the beloved college football head coach is facing very life-threatening health issues. According to reports, Mike Leach suffered “a massive heart attack” on Read more... The post Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Mississippi State QB Finds Landing Spot After Entering Transfer Portal
One former Mississippi State quarterback has found his change of scenery not long after entering the transfer portal.
wcbi.com
Fans in Columbus show outpouring support for Leach Family
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Across Highway 82 in Columbus, there is an outpouring of support here for the Leach family and the MSU family. Coach Mike Leach made his impact on people in the friendly city and to many, he really was a friend. “Coach Leach has left a...
wtva.com
New autism center opens in Nettleton
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) — A new autism center has opened in Nettleton, and the person behind The Baulch Center says it is meeting a need for the area. "I didn't want to do it in Tupelo because Tupelo has one," said Deana Baulch. "But they've got such a long waiting list. And there's people in Columbus and Amory. We've got people coming from Alabama, Okolona. It's kind of just centrally located."
woodworkingnetwork.com
United Furniture's promises and did it deliver?
United Furniture Industries received more than $3 million in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. UFI, which had ranked #39 on FDMC 300's listing of wood-products companies with an estimated $321 million in sales, notified its 2,700 workers by email and text that it was closing the business immediately and that workers should not show up to work. Truckers on the road were told not to deliver their cargo, but to return it to company facilities.
Commercial Dispatch
Charges against Dispatch managing editor dismissed
After more than three and a half years, misdemeanor charges against Dispatch Managing Editor Zack Plair were dismissed by Lowndes County Court Judge Allison Prichard Kizer Tuesday morning. Kizer dismissed charges of simple assault by threat and disturbance of a business filed against Plair in 2019 by Columbus Properties Manager...
Commercial Dispatch
J5 execs hit with four new federal charges
Federal prosecutors have brought four new charges against Columbus businessmen Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson. Edwards and Richardson were indicted in June for allegedly misusing more than $2 million in Paycheck Protection Plan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program funding. In a superseding indictment filed Dec. 6 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, they were each hit with two new counts of wire fraud and two new counts of making false statements.
wtva.com
Suspect wanted for Lowndes County murder
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder suspect is on the run in Lowndes County. Bobby Childs Jr. is accused of fatally shooting Julius Wilson, 55, of Columbus, Tuesday night. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at approximately 9:40 at an apartment on Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
wtva.com
Some United/Lane Furniture employees allowed to retrieve belongings
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Some of the United Furniture/Lane Furniture workers who lost their jobs last month were allowed to return to the Verona facility to remove personal belongings. The company suddenly fired its national workforce, including thousands of workers in north Mississippi, on Nov. 21. Because of the sudden...
Commercial Dispatch
Commission: Homeowners can’t run business out of second home
STARKVILLE — The city Planning and Zoning Commission denied a local couple’s appeal Tuesday for a home occupancy permit at 400 Greensboro St. Will and Stephanie Arnett bought the home in August with the intention of using it for a second home and office space. While initially granted...
wcbi.com
Heavy showers and storms expected
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- While today was overcast, it was calm. Ingredients for tomorrow are getting ready to gear up for heavy showers and storms Tuesday night through early Thursday morning. MONDAY NIGHT: Overcast cloud coverage is going to be continuing through the overnight hours. Low temperatures tonight are going to...
kicks96news.com
Many DUI and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests
RASIKLAL PRAHLADBHAI PATEL, 64, of Madison, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. REJIE PETTY, 55, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600. JAMES HICKMAN REED, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond $15,000. DEVAVIOUS DERRION SMITH, 23, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO....
wtva.com
Medical marijuana referendum fails in Pontotoc County; City of Pontotoc votes on Thursday
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Tuesday’s medical marijuana referendum failed in Pontotoc County. Voters throughout the county were told to vote for or against the cultivation, processing, sale and/or distribution of medical cannabis and cannabis products, as applicable, in the unincorporated areas of Pontotoc County. Ultimately, 845 people voted for...
wtva.com
Guntown woman found dead in Coahoma County
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Coahoma County found a Lee County woman dead during the weekend. According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Brandi White, 45, of Guntown, Sunday morning inside a vehicle on West Bobo Road. She had apparently been shot. The death is being...
