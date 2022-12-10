ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

WDAM-TV

REPORTS: Mississippi State names next head football coach

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University has reportedly named their next head football coach. According to multiple reports, current MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett and the university are finalizing a deal to make him the 35th head coach of the Bulldogs. Arnett has been the defensive coordinator for Mississippi...
STARKVILLE, MS
Tide 100.9 FM

Kristy Curry Speaks On Friend Mike Leach

Alabama women's basketball head coach Kristy Curry addressed the media on Tuesday morning and spoke on the passing of her friend and Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach. The two crossed paths in their careers at Texas Teach as Leach served as the head football coach from 2000-09 and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WATE

Mississippi State's Mike Leach listed in Critical Condition

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized in critical condition Monday, the day after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson. Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in Critical …. Mississippi...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Comeback

Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation

The college football world was reeling from news on Sunday afternoon that Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” More reports have since revealed that the beloved college football head coach is facing very life-threatening health issues. According to reports, Mike Leach suffered “a massive heart attack” on Read more... The post Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Fans in Columbus show outpouring support for Leach Family

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Across Highway 82 in Columbus, there is an outpouring of support here for the Leach family and the MSU family. Coach Mike Leach made his impact on people in the friendly city and to many, he really was a friend. “Coach Leach has left a...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

New autism center opens in Nettleton

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) — A new autism center has opened in Nettleton, and the person behind The Baulch Center says it is meeting a need for the area. "I didn't want to do it in Tupelo because Tupelo has one," said Deana Baulch. "But they've got such a long waiting list. And there's people in Columbus and Amory. We've got people coming from Alabama, Okolona. It's kind of just centrally located."
NETTLETON, MS
woodworkingnetwork.com

United Furniture's promises and did it deliver?

United Furniture Industries received more than $3 million in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. UFI, which had ranked #39 on FDMC 300's listing of wood-products companies with an estimated $321 million in sales, notified its 2,700 workers by email and text that it was closing the business immediately and that workers should not show up to work. Truckers on the road were told not to deliver their cargo, but to return it to company facilities.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Charges against Dispatch managing editor dismissed

After more than three and a half years, misdemeanor charges against Dispatch Managing Editor Zack Plair were dismissed by Lowndes County Court Judge Allison Prichard Kizer Tuesday morning. Kizer dismissed charges of simple assault by threat and disturbance of a business filed against Plair in 2019 by Columbus Properties Manager...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

J5 execs hit with four new federal charges

Federal prosecutors have brought four new charges against Columbus businessmen Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson. Edwards and Richardson were indicted in June for allegedly misusing more than $2 million in Paycheck Protection Plan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program funding. In a superseding indictment filed Dec. 6 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, they were each hit with two new counts of wire fraud and two new counts of making false statements.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Suspect wanted for Lowndes County murder

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder suspect is on the run in Lowndes County. Bobby Childs Jr. is accused of fatally shooting Julius Wilson, 55, of Columbus, Tuesday night. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at approximately 9:40 at an apartment on Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Some United/Lane Furniture employees allowed to retrieve belongings

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Some of the United Furniture/Lane Furniture workers who lost their jobs last month were allowed to return to the Verona facility to remove personal belongings. The company suddenly fired its national workforce, including thousands of workers in north Mississippi, on Nov. 21. Because of the sudden...
VERONA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Commission: Homeowners can’t run business out of second home

STARKVILLE — The city Planning and Zoning Commission denied a local couple’s appeal Tuesday for a home occupancy permit at 400 Greensboro St. Will and Stephanie Arnett bought the home in August with the intention of using it for a second home and office space. While initially granted...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Heavy showers and storms expected

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- While today was overcast, it was calm. Ingredients for tomorrow are getting ready to gear up for heavy showers and storms Tuesday night through early Thursday morning. MONDAY NIGHT: Overcast cloud coverage is going to be continuing through the overnight hours. Low temperatures tonight are going to...
COLUMBUS, MS
kicks96news.com

Many DUI and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests

RASIKLAL PRAHLADBHAI PATEL, 64, of Madison, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. REJIE PETTY, 55, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600. JAMES HICKMAN REED, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond $15,000. DEVAVIOUS DERRION SMITH, 23, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO....
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Guntown woman found dead in Coahoma County

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Coahoma County found a Lee County woman dead during the weekend. According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Brandi White, 45, of Guntown, Sunday morning inside a vehicle on West Bobo Road. She had apparently been shot. The death is being...
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS

